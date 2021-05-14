High school baseball: Union Grove loses for first time this season

For the first time this season, the Union Grove High School baseball team had tasted defeat.
The Broncos led 3-1 after two innings, but Kenosha Tremper scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning and got out of a major jam in the fifth to win 5-3 Friday in the Franklin Tournament at the Rock Sports Complex.
After the Trojans scored in the top of the first inning, the Broncos (11-1) took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second. Junior Remmi Sweet and sophomore Owen Nowak each had an RBI single in the inning.
In the top of the fourth, Tremper (10-1) had a leadoff double and back-to-back singles off Union Grove starter Maguire Delagrave for the first run. Delagrave then hit a batter to load the bases and walked the next batter to bring home the tying run. A fielder’s choice ground ball to shortstop drove in the go-ahead run and a sacrifice fly made it 5-3.
After another single and hit batter, Taylor Brauer relieved Delagrave and got the final out. Brauer pitched the final 3⅓ innings and allowed only two hits, no walks and struck out seven.
The Broncos threatened in the bottom of the fifth when they loaded the bases with nobody out on a hit batter, single and walk, but pitcher Riley Dutton entered the game in relief of his brother, Rory, and struck out the next two batters and induced a ground ball for the third out.
Sweet went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Nowak drove in two runs for the Broncos.
BRADFORD/REUTHER 4, CASE 2, 8 INNINGS: The Eagles led early, but the Red Devils tied the game and won in eight innings Friday in a Southeast Conference game at Case.
Jax Calverley got Case (4-5 overall and SEC) out to a lead in the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run. The Eagles added another run in the second inning to extend their lead to 2-0.
Previously winless Bradford (1-10, 1-8) tied the game in the sixth inning and after both teams failed to score in the seventh, the game went to extra innings.
In the top of the eighth, Mateo Fuentes replaced Case reliever Alex Picciurro with one out, but the Red Devils scored two runs to take the lead. The Eagles were unable to respond in the bottom of the inning.
Nolan Hodgins pitched seven innings for Case, striking out 13 batters while giving up only three hits and no walks. Both runs given up by Hodgins were unearned as the Eagles committed four errors.
“We had too many self-inflicted mistakes that cost us the game,” Case coach Frank Jaramillo said. “I’m very proud of Nolan who dealt one inning after another giving us every opportunity to win, but we came up short.”
FRANKLIN 4, HORLICK 0: The Rebels were held hitless by Sabers pitcher Jordan Bierdemann in a Southeast Conference game Friday at Horlick Field.
After two scoreless innings for both teams, Franklin (8-3, 7-2 SEC) took the lead with a run in the third inning. After both teams stalemated for another three innings, the Sabers extended their lead with three runs in the top of the seventh.
Joe Prudhom pitched well for Horlick (0-9, 0-9), going the distance. He struck out eight, walked none and gave up three earned runs on four hits.
OAK CREEK 14, PARK 0: The Knights were impressive on the mound and at the plate Friday and beat the Panthers in a five-inning Southeast Conference game at Oak Creek.
The scoring started early for the Knights (9-0, 8-0 SEC), who scored all 14 runs over the first three innings.
Park (1-8, 1-8) finished with just two hits and committed five errors. Panthers coach Tim Glidden said the team just needs to keep playing hard.
“Matt Kirchoff made some good plays at third base for us and he’s been responding well to his position change,” Glidden said. “As a team, we’re still learning and responding.”
OCONOMOWOC 15, WATERFORD 5: The Raccoons (8-4) scored 11 runs in the top of the sixth inning Friday and defeated the Wolverines in a nonconference game at Waterford.
Trailing 11-1 with three outs remaining, the Wolverines (2-6) mustered four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, but could not complete the comeback.
Senior Alexander Clarksen had a home run and three RBIs for Waterford.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 5, LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 2, 8 INNINGS: The LPs lost in extra innings Friday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Simmons Field in Kenosha.
The Pacers scored two runs in the third inning to take an early lead. Lutheran-Prairie (5-7, 3-4 MCC) was able to tie things up in the bottom of the fifth inning on a throwing error that allowed Kody Krekling and Jayce Jaramillo to score after they got on base with a double and single, respectively.
Shoreland (6-1, 6-1) retook the lead in the top of the eighth inning with three runs and the LPs were unable to respond.
Krekling pitched six innings for Lutheran-Prairie, striking out seven while giving up eight hits and two earned runs.
“It was a good pitcher’s duel,” LPs coach Jeff Wilson said. “It was a well-played game, they just managed to jump on us in the top of the eighth to get us.”
MARTIN LUTHER 14, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 6: The Hilltoppers were unable to keep pace with the Spartans Friday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Greendale.
Martin Luther (6-4, 6-3 MCC), which scored in each inning but the second, led 4-0 after the first inning. Catholic Central got within 5-4 in the top of the fourth with a four-run innings, but the Spartans answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning and added three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to pull away.
For Catholic Central (0-8, 0-7), Cal Miles went 3 for 4 and scored three runs.
Martin Luther’s Jacob Hartlaub went 4 for 4 with five RBIs and was a home run short of the cycle.
BURLINGTON 3, INDIAN TRAIL 1: The Demons (7-6) edged the Hawks (6-5) Friday in a nonconference game at Burlington.
No other details were available Friday night.