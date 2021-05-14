High school baseball: Union Grove loses for first time this season

For the first time this season, the Union Grove High School baseball team had tasted defeat.

The Broncos led 3-1 after two innings, but Kenosha Tremper scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning and got out of a major jam in the fifth to win 5-3 Friday in the Franklin Tournament at the Rock Sports Complex.

After the Trojans scored in the top of the first inning, the Broncos (11-1) took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second. Junior Remmi Sweet and sophomore Owen Nowak each had an RBI single in the inning.

In the top of the fourth, Tremper (10-1) had a leadoff double and back-to-back singles off Union Grove starter Maguire Delagrave for the first run. Delagrave then hit a batter to load the bases and walked the next batter to bring home the tying run. A fielder’s choice ground ball to shortstop drove in the go-ahead run and a sacrifice fly made it 5-3.

After another single and hit batter, Taylor Brauer relieved Delagrave and got the final out. Brauer pitched the final 3⅓ innings and allowed only two hits, no walks and struck out seven.