On the evening of June 6, 1952, an undefeated Union Grove High School baseball team traveled to Menasha to play in its first state tournament.
Things didn’t go well that night for the Broncos, who committed 11 errors, struck out 13 times and were held to two hits in a 12-0 loss to Menasha.
Sixty-seven years later, Union Grove is trying to reach the state tournament for the second time in the program’s history. And if it does, chances are things will go better than last time.
“We saw how well they hit the ball against us last year and this year,” Waterford coach Lance Bestland said. “When we found out they were Division 2 (this year), we basically said they have the the potential to run the whole table.”
Union Grove (24-3), which moved from Division 1 to Division 2 this season, opens sectional play Tuesday with a 1 p.m. semifinal against Greendale (23-3) at Carthage College. The winner of that game plays the winner of Grafton (15-9) and Whitefish Bay (26-6) at 4 p.m. for the right to advance to the state tournament.
Also in Kenosha Tuesday, Burlington (21-5) and Waterford (13-13) will be involved in a Division 1 sectional at Kenosha Tremper.
Burlington plays Muskego (15-6) at 10 a.m. The winner of that game will play the winner of a 1 p.m. semifinal between Waterford and Tremper (16-10) in the 4 p.m. championship.
Union Grove, which has lost two of its games 3-2 and 5-4, is loaded and it starts with senior pitchers Luke Hansel (6-0, 1.02 earned run average) and Jake Zimmermann (7-0, 0.32 ERA).
Hansel has long been the staff ace. But Zimmermann took a major step as a senior to give the Broncos’ a twin dominating starter.
Who will second-year Union Grove coach Nate Meyer choose to pitch against Greendale? He’s not saying.
“It’s going to be one of those two guys,” Meyer said. “Luke pitched really well against Pewaukee (which Union Grove defeated 2-0 in the regional championship Wednesday).
“With the hopes that we’re going to be able to play in both of the games, both will get the chance to start.”
Both pitchers will be supported by an explosive lineup that features junior shortstop TJ Manteufel, a Bradley recruit who is hitting .398 with seven homers and 36 RBIs. Others include Hansel, who is hitting .408 with 34 RBIs, and Nick Williams (.409, 33 runs).
Burlington coach Scott Staude, whose Demons were the last team to defeat Union Grove (5-4 May 3), also sees a potential state champion in the Broncos.
“They have two really good pitchers, so that gives them a chance right there in sectionals,” Staude said. “Second, they have an absolute star at shortstop in TJ Manteufel in the middle of the lineup. He plays well above his years as a junior. Even as a sophomore, he played like a senior.
“And they have a real nice core of role players who have stepped up.”
Burlington, seeking its fourth straight appearance in the state tournament, also has two dominating pitchers in seniors Trey Krause and Trent Turzenski. Staude said Krause will start against Muskego.
The left-handed Krause, the reigning All-Racine County Player of the Year, is 5-0 with an 0.724 ERA. After dealing with injuries during the season, Krause is back to full strength.
“We feel real confident just because Trey seems to be back to where he was early in the year,” Staude said. “He threw 98 pitches Thursday and showed good signs of being back.
“Muskego is a real challenging opponent. We beat them 6-3 on May 6, but we didn’t see their No. 1 pitcher. So we’ll see what they bring. They’re athletic and they hit well and they’re coming off an emotional victory (against Wilmot in the regional championship) where they were down 4-1 going into the seventh inning and scored four runs to win.”
If Burlington gets past Muskego, it will have another ace to pitch against the winner of Waterford and Tremper. The right-handed Turzenski is 4-2 with a 1.66 ERA.
Waterford, meanwhile, could be a darkhorse after coming on late in the season. The Wolverines have won three straight and Bestland likes what he’s seen.
“In the last week, we put everything together and played all three parts of the game very well,” Bestland said. “Thursday night (a 6-3 regional victory over Kenosha Bradford) was probably the best performance we’ve had hitting all year.”
Bestland is undecided what pitcher will start against Tremper. He will either choose Cole Weinkauf (3-3, 1.77 ERA) or Zach Guenther (2-5, 2.60).
The Wolverines are led offensively by Boyd Biggs, who is hitting .309 with three homers and 26 RBIs. Kyle Huckstorf is hitting .347 with 13 RBIs and 30 runs and Andrew Chapman is hitting .260 with 14 RBIs and 19 runs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.