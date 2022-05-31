High school baseball: Union Grove advances to regional final in final at-bat

The Union Grove High School baseball team has played in a lot of playoff games over the past three seasons, but none may have been as dramatic as its first-round game on Tuesday afternoon.

Trailing 2-0 and down to their final three outs against a Kenosha Indian Trail team that entered the day 7-18, the Broncos showed again why their past two seasons have ended at the state tournament instead of earlier rounds.

Union Grove scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to survive an upset bid from the 12th-seeded Hawks and advance to the WIAA Division 1 regional final Thursday with a 3-2 win.

Union Grove (19-5) will play at Kenosha Tremper (20-6) in the regional final Thursday.

Indian Trail pitcher Tanner Johnson frustrated the Broncos through the first six innings. The senior struck out seven batters and held Union Grove’s prolific offense to just two hits. Johnson walked six, but all nine batters who reached base for the Broncos were stranded.

Union Grove senior AJ Hansche kept his team within striking distance, pitching all seven innings and striking out five while walking none, but solo home runs in the first and sixth innings put the Hawks (7-19) in front.

To start the seventh inning, leadoff hitter Landon Dessart lined a single into the outfield and forced Johnson to be pulled from the game because he reached his pitch limit. With a new pitcher in the game, the Broncos drew back-to-back walks to load the bases with no outs.

Junior Owen Nowak pulled Union Grove within one run with an RBI fielder’s choice, then Nathan Williams tied the game with an RBI single that put runners on first and third with one out.

Sophomore Beau Bloxdorf was looking to end the game in the next at-bat, but the first pitch he saw went over the catcher’s head and Nowak scored the winning run.

“It was great that they had the fight in them,” Broncos coach Nate Meyer said.

With the win, Union Grove’s bid for a third consecutive appearance at state continues. The Broncos lost in the state quarterfinals in 2021 and in the state championship in 2019 (there was no tournament in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic). In their two previous playoff runs, their closest margin of victory was two runs.

BURLINGTON 2, WILMOT 0: A pair of early runs were enough for the Demons to keep their season alive and win their WIAA Division 1 regional final Tuesday at Beaumont Field in Burlington.

Burlington (16-10), the sixth seed in the sectional bracket, will play third-seeded Oak Creek (21-5) in the regional final Thursday at Oak Creek.

The Demons scored single runs in the first and second innings and held Wilmot (7-16) to two hits. Senior pitcher Ty Sagedal threw a complete game, striking out six and walking three.

Sagedal also put the Demons on the board in the first inning, driving in senior Gage Taylor with an RBI double. In the second inning, Ryan Dummer drove in Will Dietz with an RBI single.

Taylor went 3 for 3 with a pair of singles and a stolen base to lead Burlington. Connor O’Reilly and Murphy Diggins also had hits for the Demons.

WATERFORD 6, KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 5: The Wolverines outlasted the Red Devils Tuesday in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Waterford.

Waterford (11-11), seeded eighth in the sectional bracket, advances to play top-seeded Franklin (21-4) in the regional final Thursday at Franklin. The Sabers finished the regular season ranked third in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll.

Garrett Kay hit a two-run single, Calvin Hancock had an RBI single, Connor Harvie had an RBI double and Zach Flater had an RBI single for the Wolverines. Tyler Lusic allowed three hits, two earned runs and struck out six on the mound.

Bradford/Reuther finished 12-15.

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 2, HORLICK 0: The Rebels’ season came to a close in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday at Horlick Field.

Pitcher Adan Martinez-Ponce allowed just four hits and struck out four, but Horlick (11-15) couldn’t get its offense going against the Badgers (10-15).

“It was a tough, tough way to end the season,” Horlick coach Tyler Funk said. “Adan pitched great again, but we couldn’t get the big hit when we needed it.”

Horlick had four hits, with Caden Burbey and Tanner Isaacson each getting a hit and walking and Martinez-Ponce and TJ Williams splitting the other two hits.

“I’m going to miss this group of guys,” Funk said. “I can’t thank our seniors enough for everything they’ve done for the program. They worked their butts off and I wish we could have won this one for them.”

The Rebels had eight seniors on their roster — Jonathon Hills, Casey Coan, Isaacson, JJ Bardega, Williams, Marcel Bernal, Dom LaCanne and Martinez-Ponce.

“It was a great year and we had a lot of great things happen with this team,” Funk said. “The coaching staff is very proud of everything we did.”

Williams’ athletic season isn’t done yet, however. He will be running in the 100 meters, 200 meters and the Rebels’ 4x400 relay this weekend at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships in La Crosse.

KENOSHA TREMPER 6, CASE 2: The Eagles had their season come to an end after a one-run lead slipped away late in their WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday at Kenosha.

Case (4-21) led Tremper 2-1 after four innings, but the Trojans (20-6) scored one run in the fifth inning and four in the sixth to pull away.

In three regular-season games against the Trojans, the Eagles were outscored 33-4. Tuesday, it was Case jumping out to an early lead after Ryan Passehl hit an RBI double in the first inning.

The Trojans tied the game with a home run in the second inning, but Case retook the lead when Austin Sigrist scored on an error in the fourth. Once again, Tremper tied the game in the fifth and turned two walks and three hits into four runs in the sixth.

Passehl and Jullus Dyess each went 2 for 3 to lead the Eagles. Sigrist also added a double and pitched five innings, striking out four.

OAK CREEK 18, PARK 0 (5 INNINGS): The Panthers season came to an end in their WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday at Oak Creek.

Park (2-24) allowed Oak Creek (21-5) to score eight runs in the first inning and nine in the second. Braden Roushia had the lone hit of the game for the Panthers.

Division 2

LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 9, SAINT FRANCIS 0: After a slow start, the LPs kicked their offense into gear in the fifth inning and beat the Mariners in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game Tuesday at Sheridan Park in Cudahy.

Lutheran-Prairie (14-9) will play Milwaukee Saint Thomas More Wednesday in the regional final at Milwaukee.

The LPs and the Mariners (10-10) each went scoreless through the first four innings and after a leadoff walk and a stolen base by Julian Morales in the top of the fifth, the next two Lutheran-Prairie batters struck out.

That’s when the offense woke up.

A double by Jayden Jaramillo drove in Morales. After Logan Beaudet was hit by a pitch and Matthew Hoeft reached on an error, Camdin Jansen's double and Ben Tietyen's triple, followed by a wild pitch, made it a big inning.

Lutheran-Prairie’s defense made key plays in several innings, LPs coach Jeff Wilson said.

Right fielder Kaden Crawford threw a perfect strike to catcher Jayden Jaramillo to nail a runner trying to score on a hit in the second inning, and center fielder Ben Tietyen did the same thing in the third. Tietyen followed with a diving catch in the fourth and shortstop Camdin Jansen snared a line drive in the sixth.

Jason Schmierer pitched a complete-game four hitter for Lutheran-Prairie with 10 strikeouts and one walk.

Jansen went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two stolen bases, and tied the LPs' team record with 31 stolen bases on the season. Hoeft walked twice, scored twice and stole two bases, and Tietyen had two RBIs.

Division 4

JOHNSON CREEK 3, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 2: The Hilltoppers got within one run in the top of the sixth inning, but the Bluejays held on for a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal victory Tuesday at Johnson Creek.

Catholic Central (8-10), which beat Rio 11-0 last Thursday in a regional quarterfinal game, tied Johnson Creek (13-11) at 1-1 in the top of the third inning, but the Bluejays took a 3-1 lead with two runs in the bottom of the third.

Johnson Creek starting pitcher Logan Sullivan allowed three hits through 5⅔ innings and struck out 12. Relievers Dugg Hartwig and Dylan Bredlow finished up with no-hit ball over the final 1⅓ innings. Isaac Hartz had four stolen bases for the Bluejays.

No further details were available Tuesday night.

