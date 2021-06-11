High school baseball: Spolar carries St. Catherine's to WIAA regional quarterfinal win

Bennett Spolar put on a show for the St. Catherine’s High School baseball team Friday — and the timing couldn’t have been more perfect.
The senior infielder and pitcher nearly singlehandedly led the Angels to a 12-2 victory over St. Francis in a six-inning WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal game at Sheridan Park in St. Francis.
The reward for St. Catherine’s (2-17) is to play Saint Thomas More, the top seed in the regional bracket, in a regional semifinal Tuesday at Milwaukee. The Cavaliers beat the Angels twice in Metro Classic Conference play, 15-5 on May 11 and 19-0 on May 13.
“It’s a new season and we’re 1-0,” St. Catherine’s coach Paul Pulera said of the win.
Spolar had about as good an inning as anyone could expect in the top of the third as he hit a double, a triple and drove in five of the nine runs in the inning.
No. 9 hitter Andres Ruiz led off the third with a single and leadoff hitter Logan Marino hit a double to put runners on second and third. Spolar followed with his double for a 2-0 lead for St. Catherine’s, and after a strikeout, Spolar scored on a bunt by Daniel Sanchez.
After Sanchez was caught stealing at second, Jamani Jordan-Stanley was hit by a pitch, Anthony Garduno singled and Gregg Manley walked to load the bases. Phillip Peterson singled two runs home, Ruiz hit a RBI single and Marino walked to reload the bases, bringing Spolar to the plate for the second time in the inning.
On a 2-1 count, Spolar ripped a shot to center field for the triple to clear the bases and cap the scoring in the inning, in which the Angels brought 13 batters to the plate.
That was all Spolar needed on the mound. He pitched all six innings and gave up just five hits, two earned runs, two walks and struck out seven. It was the fewest runs the Angels have given up in a game this season.
“Bennett put the team on his back today,” Pulera said.
Sanchez scored two runs on wild pitches and had an RBI. In the fourth inning, he walked, stole second and third and scored, and in the sixth, he hit a bunt single that scored John Perugini from second base, then stole second and third again before coming home.
Marino had a nearly perfect day too, going 2 for 2 with two doubles and two walks, and Sanchez and Ruiz each had two hits.
The Angels, who had lost eight straight games since their only other victory, 11-8 over Whitefish Bay Dominican on May 18, committed just one error and played their best game of the season.
“We caught the ball and hit the ball,” Pulera said. “It was nothing crazy — we just made the routine plays for once and we played good defense, good offense and had good pitching.
“Everything clicked today. It was a great overall team effort.”
LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 5, WAUKESHA SOUTH 2: In their final tuneup before the WIAA playoffs, the LPs took advantage of sloppy fielding by the Blackshirts in the first inning and won a nonconference game Friday at Horlick Field.
Lutheran-Prairie (12-10), which is 7-3 over its last 10 games, scored three runs in the first inning on three errors by South (7-18), which allowed two runs, and a sacrifice fly on a hard-hit ball to right field by Henry Hoeft.
The game was evenly played by both teams after that, LPs coach Jeff Wilson said.
Kody Krekling, the second of three pitchers for Lutheran-Prairie, got the victory, pitching three innings and allowing one hit and no runs. Ben Tietyen started and Jason Schmierer finished up, each pitching two innings.
“I was happy with all three (pitchers),” Wilson said. “We’re getting tuned up for Tuesday.”
Julian Morales (2 for 3, run, stolen base), Elliott Reske (2 for 2) and Kaden Crawford (1 for 3, RBI) also played well for the LPs, who host Metro Classic Conference foe Greendale Martin Luther at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at Horlick Field.
“I’m happy — we’re playing well for the most part,” Wilson said. “Over the last two weeks, we’re hitting better and the pitching has looked good.”
WATERFORD 14, MUKWONAGO 4: The Wolverines scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back to winning their final regular season game, a six-inning nonconference contest Friday at Waterford.
Waterford (12-8) collected 12 hits, including four from sophomore catcher Calvin Hancock, who had a triple. Junior Brock Malecki went 2 for 4 with a home run and drove in two runs, Joshua Beyer scored three runs and Garret Kay drove in two.
Mukwonago (14-10) rallied with three runs in the second inning and one in the third to make it 6-4, but the Wolverines added two in the fifth and six in the sixth to end the game.
Gavin Roanhouse started and earned the win, striking out three in four innings. Beyer pitched the final two innings and struck out three.
• On Thursday, Roanhouse went 4 for 4 with a double, triple and four RBIs, and Malecki went 3 for 4 and scored three runs, but Waterford lost to Wilmot 8-7 in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford.
The Wolverines (7-7 SLC) led 6-4 after four innings, but the Panthers scored four in the top of the fifth to take the lead for good. Kay, Dylan Questad and Max Northrup each had two hits for Waterford.
ST. JOSEPH 8, HORLICK 1: In the final regular-season game for both teams, the state-ranked Lancers scored three runs in the fifth inning and four in the seventh to beat the Rebels Friday night at Horlick Field.
Horlick (7-17) scored first on a groundout in the second inning, and Metro Classic Conference champion St. Joseph (19-1), ranked seventh in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, tied the game in the top of the third. The Lancers broke the game open in the fifth.
Four Rebels had one hit each. Horlick begins the WIAA Division 1 playoffs Tuesday with a 7 p.m. regional semifinal game against Case at Horlick Field.
TREMPER 27, PARK 0: Tremper, ranked No. 8 among Division 1 teams in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association poll, make quick work of the Panthers and earned a share of the Southeast Conference championship Friday at Kenosha.
The Trojans (22-4, 18-3 SEC) scored four runs in the first inning, then sent 21 batters to the plate in the second and added 16 more runs. The game ended after four innings. Tremper tied third-ranked Franklin (Division 1) for the conference championship.
Park (1-21, 1-20) had two hits, singles by Cullen Krogh and Isaiah Harris. Elliott Bednar took the loss.
UNION GROVE: The Broncos’ nonconference game at Fort Atkinson Friday was cancelled by rain and will not be made up. Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said the teams were warming up when a downpour hit.
The Broncos (22-3), ranked sixth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, are the top seed in their regional bracket and have a bye Tuesday in the regional semifinals. They will play at home Thursday in the regional final against the winner of Tuesday’s semifinal between Waterford and Westosha Central at Waterford.