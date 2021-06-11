High school baseball: Spolar carries St. Catherine's to WIAA regional quarterfinal win

On a 2-1 count, Spolar ripped a shot to center field for the triple to clear the bases and cap the scoring in the inning, in which the Angels brought 13 batters to the plate.

That was all Spolar needed on the mound. He pitched all six innings and gave up just five hits, two earned runs, two walks and struck out seven. It was the fewest runs the Angels have given up in a game this season.

“Bennett put the team on his back today,” Pulera said.

Sanchez scored two runs on wild pitches and had an RBI. In the fourth inning, he walked, stole second and third and scored, and in the sixth, he hit a bunt single that scored John Perugini from second base, then stole second and third again before coming home.

Marino had a nearly perfect day too, going 2 for 2 with two doubles and two walks, and Sanchez and Ruiz each had two hits.

The Angels, who had lost eight straight games since their only other victory, 11-8 over Whitefish Bay Dominican on May 18, committed just one error and played their best game of the season.

“We caught the ball and hit the ball,” Pulera said. “It was nothing crazy — we just made the routine plays for once and we played good defense, good offense and had good pitching.