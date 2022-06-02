High school baseball/softball: Union Grove baseball outlasts Kenosha Tremper

The Union Grove High School baseball team did not face much resistance in either of its roads to state in the prior two seasons.

That is not the case in the Broncos’ quest for a third consecutive state tournament appearance.

Two days after scoring three runs in the bottom of the final inning to win its first round game against Kenosha Indian Trail, Union Grove was able to cling to a one-run lead for the final three innings to win 7-6 in a WIAA regional final over Kenosha Tremper Thursday at Tremper's Andy Smith Field.

In the previous two tournament runs for the Broncos (20-5), only one game in each tournament was decided by two runs. In seven regional and sectional games, the Broncos won by an average of over seven runs per game.

Two games into their 2022 run, Union Grove has played a pair of nail-biting one-run games.

Junior Owen Nowak, in just his third week of pitching for the Broncos, escaped a jam in the fourth inning and then pitched three scoreless innings of relief for the win. Nowak struck out six batters in five innings of work, allowing two earned runs.

“We came focused early on,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. “That was big for us, you could tell the focus was definitely there after that Tuesday game.”

After stranding nine runners on base in their previous game, the Broncos were able to have a more ideal start Thursday against the Trojans (20-7). In the top of the first, Nowak opened the scoring with an RBI single in the third at-bat of the game. One batter later, junior Nathan Williams drove in Nowak with an RBI double for a 2-0 lead.

Tremper responded and took the lead with a three-run second inning, but the Broncos quickly tied the game back up in the top of the third when Ethan Horon drew a bases-loaded walk. Sophomore first baseman Bobby Barrera gave Union Grove the lead back with a two-run single, then Jayden Jamison drove in another run on a single to give the Broncos a 6-3 lead.

Nowak took the mound in the third inning and allowed an inherited run to score but escaped the inning without further damage. Union Grove added another run in the fourth off of an error which turned out to be crucial, as Tremper scored two in the bottom of the fourth to make it a one-run game.

Nowak once again escaped the jam, this time with a three-pitch strikeout. The Trojans had runners on first and second with one out in the fifth, but Nowak once again escaped with a strikeout and a groundout. In the sixth, Nowak surrendered a leadoff double, but again escaped unharmed with two flyouts and a strikeout.

Unlike Tuesday, the final inning of Thursday’s game turned out to be the least dramatic. Nowak struck one batter out and induced a pair of ground balls back to him for easy outs.

“He’s just a bulldog on the mound,” Meyer said. “For him to go out there and do what he did today, he just gets the ball and competes.”

Nowak, Williams, Barrera, Jamison and Beau Bloxdorf each had two hits to lead the Broncos. Josh DeGroot added a single and scored two runs.

After striking out seven times against Indian Trail, Meyer and his staff emphasized making contact in Thursday’s game instead. The attention paid off, as Union Grove finished with just three strikeouts in the game.

The playoffs won’t get any easier for Union Grove next week in the Division 1 sectional tournament at Bradford's Wavro Field. The sectional features three teams who finished the regular season ranked in the top 10 of the final Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association poll.

In the first semifinal of the sectional Tuesday, at 10:30 a.m., the fifth-seeded Broncos will face No. 1 seed Franklin (22-4), ranked third in the poll. The second semifinal, at 1 p.m., features second-seeded Westosha Central (19-4), ranked 10th, and No. 3 seed Oak Creek (22-5), ranked seventh.

The semifinal winners play at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bradford.

FRANKLIN 2, WATERFORD 1: The Wolverines left six runners on base in their season-ending loss to Franklin in a WIAA Division 1 regional final at Franklin.

Waterford (11-12) gave up four consecutive hits to Franklin (22-4) with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning, allowing two runs to score.

Junior pitcher Dylan Questad pitched a complete game for the Wolverines, allowing two earned runs on five hits and striking out five. Franklin pitcher Jaxson Easterlin, committed to NCAA Division I program Oakland (Michigan), also threw a complete game and struck out nine.

Waterford scored its lone run in the top of the seventh inning when Seth Hernandez drove in Jack Puetz with a two-out single. Tyler Lusic went 2 for 4 to lead the Wolverines, who had no extra base hits. Max Northrop and Connor Harvie also had hits.

OAK CREEK 9, BURLINGTON 5: The Demons' season came to a close in a WIAA Division 1 regional final in Thursday at Oak Creek.

Burlington (17-11) had its chances against Oak Creek (22-5). The Demons outhit the Knights 11-9, but couldn't take advantage of five errors by the Knights.

The Demons trailed 3-2 after three innings, but took the lead in the top of the fourth inning with two runs. That advantage didn't last as the Knights answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning.

Kaleb Zabielski started on the mound for Burlington. Zabielski pitched three innings and allowed five earned runs on four hits and four walks.

Connor O’Reilly went 2 for 3 with a double and two scored runs to lead the Burlington offense. Ryan Dummer went 2 for 3 with one stolen base and one RBI. Murphy Diggins went 2 for 3 with a RBI and a walk.

Softball

MILTON 1, BURLINGTON 0 (8 INNINGS): The Demons fell short of a repeat trip to the WIAA state tournament with an eight-inning loss Thursday in WIAA Division 1 sectional final at Oregon.

Burlington (21-4) and the Red Hawks (19-8) held each other scoreless through seven innings of play. It wasn't until the top of the eighth inning when Ella Knoble looped a single into center field to score Julia Wolf and give Milton a 1-0 lead.

The loss for Burlington ends a run of 11 straight seasons that a team from the Southern Lakes Conference reached the state tournament.

No further details were available Thursday night.

NEW HOLSTEIN 7, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders were shut out in a WIAA Division 3 sectional final Thursday at the Oriole Athletic Complex in North Fond du Lac.

“We came up against a strong pitcher, a strong defense and some crazy hits that gave New Holstein the win,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “The team settled down after a tough second inning on defense and kept them with small runs, so they had the bases loaded three times.”

The Crusaders (16-9) struggled to generate offense throughout the game. Abbey Agerholm went 1 for 3 at the plate to provide the team its lone hit.

“Lindsey (Thoennes) pitched a strong game — (they had) some blooper hits and they tried to bunt seven times,” Demuth said. “Defensively, we got the bunts out, but they also put runners in scoring positions or scored.

"We hit the ball, but New Holstein’s defense was very good.”

Thoennes finishes the season 15-9. In the seven innings pitched against the Huskies (19-5) the junior struck out two while allowing nine hits, two walks and seven runs. The Crusaders committed five errors.

“I am very proud of all this team accomplished this season,” Demuth said. “They can be very proud of the games they played.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0