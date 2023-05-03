When the Union Grove High School baseball team needs a pitcher to come in on short notice, Owen Nowak is the man for the job.

The Broncos’ senior pitcher and outfielder was told just 45 minutes before their Southern Lakes Conference game against Westosha Central he would be the starting pitcher.

It was no problem for Nowak, who pitched five scoreless innings and allowed just four hits Tuesday in Union Grove’s 7-0 victory on a windy, cold day at Union Grove.

That extended the winning streak to six games for the Broncos (11-2, 7-1 SLC), who are just a half-game ahead of Waterford (6-1) in the conference standings. The Wolverines beat Lake Geneva Badger 1-0 Tuesday.

Nowak walked just one batter and struck out two in his stint on the mound and junior Beau Bloxdorf allowed just one hit in the final two innings to preserve the shutout, the third in the last four games for Union Grove.

“Owen keeps doing it for us on the mound,” Union Grove coach Nathan Meyer said. “It was his fourth appearance for us and every time out, he keeps us in the game. He keeps hitters off balance and mixes his pitches. We’re lucky to have him.”

Junior left fielder Marshall Loch, the eighth hitter in the lineup, had a strong day at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a double, triple and two RBIs. His triple drove in the first two runs in the Broncos’ three-run second inning and he came home on a single by junior outfielder Braxton Hinds.

Senior third baseman Nathan Williams hit a solo home run in the fifth inning that increased the lead to 6-0. Nowak didn’t have a hit, but had an RBI on a sacrifice fly.

Union Grove has made an impression on those who evaluate high school baseball teams in the state. The Broncos are ranked third in the Maxpreps.com all-division Wisconsin poll and fourth in the Prep Baseball Report Power 24 all-division state poll.

“That’s good for the program, good for the school and good for the kids,” Meyer said of the rankings. “It shows how hard they work.”

Central (7-7. 2-6) and Union Grove will play again Friday at Paddock Lake.

WATERFORD 1, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 0: The Wolverines kept pace with Union Grove in the Southern Lakes Conference Tuesday by winning a pitchers’ duel on a blustery day at Waterford.

Waterford (9-2, 6-1 SLC) was held to two hits, but managed to scratch home a run against the Badgers (10-5, 6-3) in a very nontraditional way.

In the fifth inning, junior second baseman Jase Whitford was hit by a pitch to open the inning and the Wolverines loaded the bases on an intentional walk to senior outfielder Garrett Kay.

With two outs, Badger pitcher Sam Polyock committed a balk to bring home Whitford with the go-ahead run.

The key play of the game came one inning later. Waterford starter Dylan Questad went the first 5⅔ innings, allowing one hit, walking two and striking out nine.

With two outs in the sixth, Badger got a runner to second base with the cleanup hitter, Zach Walton, coming up.

Senior Max Northrop relieved Questad and struck out Walton to end the threat. Northrop allowed a hit in the top of the seventh, but that was it.

“Both teams battled the elements really well today,” Wolverines coach Matt Read said. “The wind, plus great pitching, made offense incredibly difficult and it felt like it was going to be a 1-0 type game from the start.

“I am really proud of the energy and execution we played with on the mound and defense. Dylan was outstanding again and Max got us some huge outs to close the door.”

Senior outfielder Tyler Lusic had the other hit for Waterford.

BURLINGTON 8, ELKHORN 2: A final inning surge gave the Demons a comfortable Southern Lakes Conference victory Tuesday at Elkhorn.

The Demons (10-6, 6-3 SLC) opened the game with a run in the top of the first inning. There wouldn't be any runs scored until the sixth inning, when the Demons extended their lead to 2-0 over the Elks (4-11, 2-7).

In the top of the seventh, the Demons provided all the run support they would need to close out the game with six runs.

Aben Beinlich and Carter Baumeister powered Burlington at the plate. Beinlich went 2 for 3 with a double, sacrifice fly, three RBIs and two runs scored. Baumeister went 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

Kaleb Zabielski started on the mound for the Demons and pitched 6⅓ innings with nine strikeouts while allowing two runs (none earned) on four hits and two walks.

KENOSHA TREMPER 8, CASE 0: The Eagles struggled on offense in their Southeast Conference game Tuesday at Case High School.

Starting pitcher Austin Sigrist struck out seven batters over six innings for Case (5-8, 3-7 SEC), five of which were scoreless. The Trojans (7-5, 6-4) scored two runs in the fifth inning and broke the game open with a six-run seventh inning after Sigrist had to exit because of the pitch limit.

“Austin did a great job tonight,” Case coach Frank Jaramillo said. “We just couldn’t put any runs on the board for him. “

The Eagles were limited to three hits, all singles. Tremper pitcher Richie Dibble pitched a complete game, striking out 10 and walking four.

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 6, HORLICK 2: The Rebels' modest winning streak came to an end with Tuesday's Southeast Conference game Tuesday at Kenosha.

Horlick (2-11, 1-9 SEC) opened the season with 10 straight losses before picking up wins over Kenosha Bradford/Reuther and Racine Lutheran-Prairie last week.

The Hawks (5-6, 5-5) quickly put the Rebels into chase mode by scoring twice in the opening inning. The two sides traded runs in the third but a three-run fifth inning provided enough run support for sophomore starting pitcher Sam Callow to close out a complete game for the Hawks. Callow allowed two runs (one earned) in seven innings on four hits, two walks and eight strikeouts.

Gavin Gain started for the Rebels and allowed three runs (one earned) in 2⅓ innings while allowing one hit and four walks with one strikeout. Caden Burbey led Horlick at the plate going 1 for 3 with one RBI.

WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 3, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 1 (8 INNINGS): The Hilltoppers lost in extra innings in Tuesday's Metro Classic Conference game at Beaumont Field in Burlington.

The Hilltoppers (4-5, 3-5 MCC) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Danny Von Rabenau drew a walk scored after a single by Tai Loughrin. The Knights (7-4, 4-2) answered back with a run in the top of the second inning. From there, the starting pitchers stole the show.

Catholic Central junior Alex Vogt pitched six innings allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out eight. He was matched by Tyler Feldbruegge for the Knights, who went 7⅓ innings with one run allowed on three hits, two walks and striking out eight.

Vogt took a no-decision as the Knights' bats came to life against reliever Austin Schwenn. The Knights collected four hits and two runs off Schwenn to take the win.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 20, ST. CATHERINE'S 0 (5 INNINGS): Lapses on defense proved disastrous for the Angels in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Horlick Field.

The Angels (3-9, 1-7 MCC) committed eight errors against the Lancers (6-3, 5-2). The flash point came in the fourth inning, when the Lancers scored 16 runs. The Angels allowed 12 unearned runs in the game.

The Lancers outhit the Angels 12-2 with Travion Thompson and Isaac Cantu providing singles for the Angels.

Softball

WATERFORD 4, KETTLE MORAINE 1: A big second-inning rally and stellar pitching was enough for the Wolverines to win a nonconference game Tuesday at Waterford.

Waterford (9-4) scored all four of its runs in the second inning and held Kettle Moraine (10-3) to four hits.

Freshman Jaydin Kiser dominated both at the plate and on the mound. At the plate, she went 3 for 3 and hit a three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the second inning to give the Wolverines a 4-0 lead. In the circle, Kiser struck out 13 batters, walked two and allowed only one extra-base hit.

“Jaydin was lights out in the cold and windy weather,” Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said. “I am also very proud of how we moved runners over with two sacrifice bunts. We had an all-around team effort.”

Kiser allowed base runners to reach scoring position in only two innings. The Lasers threatened to tie the game in the fourth inning after the first three batters reach base and one run scored, but Kiser struck out the next three batters to escape the jam. Kiser also picked up a strikeout to leave the bases loaded in the sixth inning.

Ella Greil hit a triple that led to Waterford’s first run and Reilly Galten also had a hit.

The win snapped a losing streak for the Wolverines, who had lost four in a row after winning their first eight games.

KENOSHA BRADFORD 7, CASE 1: The Eagles lost a Southeast Conference game to the Red Devils Tuesday at Douglas Park.

Bradford (8-3, 5-2 SEC) scored four of its runs in the first inning. Case (3-8, 1-7) struggled to generate offense throughout the game, but scored a run in the bottom of the seventh.

“We played a good game against a very good Bradford team,” Eagles coach Daniel Ayala said. “We struggled at the plate today, but all-around we put in a great effort.”

Senior pitcher Kendal Walek pitched all seven innings for Case, allowing four runs on 10 hits while striking out five. Alex Walek, a freshman, and Rylyn Paulick, a junior, each had a hit for the Eagles.

OAK CREEK 14, HORLICK 0 (5 INNINGS): The Rebels played their first error-free game of the season against the state-ranked Knights Tuesday at Oak Creek.

The Knights (13-2, 8-0 SEC), ranked fifth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association state poll, have not lost a game in the Southeast Conference and have outscored their SEC opponents 70-17.

Freshman third baseman Kaitlyn Winkler went 2 for 2 with a double to lead Horlick (1-8, 0-7). Sophomore right fielder Jasmine Przekurat hit a single and sophomore shortstop Madi Kaprelian had one hit to continue a six-game hit streak.

Rebels senior pitcher Adriane Itzenhuiser pitched a complete game with two strikeouts and two walks.

MARTIN LUTHER 2, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: The Crusaders gave it their all, but lost a hard-fought Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Greendale.

Before Tuesday, the Crusaders and the Spartans were both undefeated in the MCC. Lutheran (9-3, 7-1 MCC) is still atop the conference standings, one win ahead of the Spartans (7-3, 6-0). No other team in the conference is undefeated.

“This was a great game by two good teams,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “They were able to capitalize on a few hits that helped them get runners in scoring position — scoring on a sacrifice fly and a throwing error on a steal.

“We had runners in scoring positions multiple times and could not score them. Both pitchers pitched strong games. Their pitcher had more walks, but we just could not advance the runners. It was a good, tough conference game which really makes us stronger as a team for the future.”

Both Lutheran and Martin Luther had one-hit games. Lindsay Thoennes, a senior, pitched for Lutheran and had nine strikeouts and a walk and Katie Blazei, a junior, pitched for Martin Luther and had nine strikeouts and five walks.

Freshman third baseman Iyana Garza hit a double to lead the Crusaders.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 14, ST. CATHERINE'S 1: The Angels showed improvement, but lost a five-inning Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Roosevelt Park.

St. Joseph (3-5 overall and MCC) scored nine of its runs in the first two innings and held St. Catherine’s (3-6, 1-4) to just three hits.

“We only had five runners on for the day,” St. Catherine’s coach Zach Prideaux said. “We were able to manufacture a run late, but 10 walks and nine errors on our part is way too difficult to overcome. We’re just not doing a good enough job defensively to give our ball club a chance to win.”

Junior pitcher Aniesa Neave pitched a complete game for the Angels and struck out one while allowing four hits and 10 walks. Neave also led the Angels at the plate, going 2 for 2 with a double, a triple and a run. Cristina Murguia, a junior third baseman, had an RBI.