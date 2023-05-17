It has been an incredibly bumpy ride for the Horlick High School baseball team this season.

The Rebels opened with a 10-game losing streak and have had difficulties maintaining their success when they start to find a groove.

With a 7-2 Southeast Conference victory on the road against Case on Tuesday, it feels like head coach Tyler Funk and the Rebels may have finally found a sustainable rhythm.

The Rebels (5-16, 3-13 SEC) have won three of their last four games. In that run, the team has won twice in the conference and limited the damage in their victories to less than four runs allowed per game.

Senior starting pitcher Parker Jensen kept that strong run of form for Horlick pitching intact against Case (6-13, 4-12). Jensen pitched 5⅔ innings allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and five walks while striking out seven.

If that wasn't enough, Jensen helped his own cause with a two-run double.

The game was tied at 1-1 after the first inning and the teams played four straight scoreless innings until the Rebels pushed across three runs in the sixth inning, allowed one in the bottom of the frame and scored three more runs in the seventh. Gavin Gain closed the door on the mound in relief of Jensen for the save.

“What a job by Parker tonight," Funk said. "I can’t say enough about his performance on the mound tonight. He got us out of some key situations and had a huge hit late to add some insurance runs."

Jensen's performance was equally needed due to the efforts from his opposite number, Austin Sigrist, pitching for Case. Horlick wasn't able to get the better of Sigrist until the late stages but he still finished with 11 strikeouts in 5⅔ innings, allowing three runs on two hits and four walks.

Joe Bline entered in relief for the Eagles and was met with a then surging offense by the Rebels. Bline allowed four runs on four hits and two walks in 1⅓ innings with two strikeouts.

The damage for the Rebels came off the bats of Kaleb Steinmetz and Colin Repa. Steinmetz went 2 for 3 with a home run, a walk, a stolen base, two RBIs and two runs scored. Repa went 1 for 3 with two stolen bases, one RBI and a run scored.

"(Steinmetz and Repa) had some key hits late to help us extend the lead," Funk said. "Defensively, we made some great plays. It was a great overall effort by our guys.”

UNION GROVE 11, ELKHORN 1: The Broncos rode a big third inning to win a Southern Lakes Conference game and stay atop the SLC standings Tuesday at Elkhorn.

Union Grove (17-2, 11-1 SLC), which moved up to third in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, scored seven runs in the third inning to break a scoreless tie with Elkhorn (6-14, 3-10).

The Broncos had 13 hits, 12 of them singles. Nathan Williams had Union Grove’s only extra base hit with a double. Senior Owen Nowak pitched all six innings for the Broncos, allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out three batters.

Williams, Beau Bloxdorf, and Hayden Jamison each finished with two hits and two RBIs. Jackson Light had two RBIs on one hit and Nowak finished with one RBI on two hits. Leo Weist and Brady Clark also each had two hits.

The Broncos stayed a half-game ahead of Waterford in the SLC standings with two conference games remaining. The Broncos and Wolverines play each other in the final game of the regular season on May 24.

WATERFORD 5, WILMOT 2: The Wolverines celebrated their entry into the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll by rallying in the final inning to win a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Wilmot.

Waterford (15-2, 10-1 SLC), ranked 10th in the WBCA poll, trailed Wilmot 2-0 heading into the sixth inning when the Wolverines began their rally with a Garrett Kay solo home run.

After Kay ended the bottom of the sixth inning by throwing out a runner at the plate from center field, Tyler Lusic put Waterford ahead with a two-run triple with one out in the top of the seventh. Two more runners scored on a Wilmot error fielding a swinging bunt by Max Northrop.

Ricky Maerzke earned the save, striking out two of the three batters he faced in the bottom of the seventh.

“This was a full team effort and a really good win against a quality opponent,” Waterford coach Matt Read said. “We always talk about how winning players and winning teams make winning plays. We had a couple of opportunities to make winning plays earlier, but we just do not quit and made winning plays when it mattered most.”

On the mound, Dylan Questad retired the first 10 Wilmot (7-11, 5-8) batters in order and finished with 13 strikeouts, two hits and two unearned runs in 5⅓ innings. Calvin Hancock finished with two singles.

Waterford, which has won 10 SLC games in a season for the first time since 2016, remains a half-game behind Union Grove in the SLC standings with three conference games remaining.

RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 11, ST. CATHERINE'S 4: The LPs retained the annual Silver Spikes Trophy for the fourth straight time with a Metro Classic Conference victory over the Angels Tuesday night at Horlick Field.

Lutheran-Prairie (8-11, 5-6 MCC), which has won three of its last four games, scored three runs in the top of the second inning, four in the top of the fourth and two in the top of the fifth to lead 9-1 after four innings.

LPs’ senior starter Jason Schmierer pitched a solid game, going 6⅔ innings and allowing four hits, three runs (two earned), striking out 11 and walking three.

“Jason Schmierer continued his string of solid outings on the mound,” Lutheran-Prairie coach Jeff Wilson said. “We played solid defense behind him and got some key hits when we needed them.”

Lutheran-Prairie had plenty of offense with 12 hits and was aided by five errors by St. Catherine’s (6-13, 2-11), which has lost three of its last four games.

Junior Matthew Hoeft went 3 for 4 and scored three runs; junior Easton Charpentier went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two steals; freshman Eli Gasau went 2 for 4, junior Jayden Jaramillo went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI; and juniors Riley Gavigan and junior Noah Neau each scored two runs.

For the Angels, senior John Perugini hit a three-run inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the seventh.

DELAVAN-DARIEN 11, BURLINGTON 6: The Demons had their 10-game winning streak snapped in surprising fashion Tuesday, committing four errors and allowing nine unearned runs to the last-place Comets in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Delavan.

Burlington (15-7, 9-4 SLC) erased a 4-2 deficit and led 5-4 in the top of the fifth inning, but Delavan-Darien took control of the game with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Kaleb Zabielski took the loss, allowing two earned runs and nine unearned runs while striking out six. The Demons had 10 hits, but all were singles. The Comets finished with 16 hits, including four doubles and a home run.

Sophomore Carter Baumeister finished with two hits and pitched the final 1⅓ innings for Burlington, allowing no runs on three hits. Murphy Diggins also had a two-hit game and drove in one run. Zabielski, Aben Beinlich, Drew Weis and Ethan Daubner also finished with RBIs.

Delavan-Darien (10-11, 2-11) had been held to three runs or less in 11 of its 13 SLC games, but the Comets continued hitting well after scoring 18 runs in two wins Saturday.

Burlington’s 10-game winning streak featured seven wins by three runs or less, but the Demons were unable to pull close again after the seven-run fifth inning.

Softball

CASE 19, HORLICK 0 (3 INNINGS): Senior Kendal Walek pitched a three-inning no-hitter to lead the Eagles to a Southeast Conference victory Tuesday at Douglas Park.

“Walek was in the zone and our bats finally woke up,” Case coach Daniel Ayala said. “When we play a crosstown game, we come ready to play. I’m happy with the way we came out of the gate.”

Case (4-11, 1-10 SEC) totaled 15 hits against the Rebels (3-15, 0-12) and was led by junior second baseman Rylyn Paulick, who went 2 for 2 with two doubles and a RBI. Junior Nova Zuberbuehler went 2 for 3 with a RBI and a double, freshman Alex Walek went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and sophomore Anastasia Valdez went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.

ST. CATHERINE’S 13, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 8: The Angels got a payback victory against the Lady Toppers Tuesday with a Metro Classic Conference victory at Roosevelt Park.

St. Catherine’s (4-16, 2-12 MCC), which lost to Catholic Central 12-6 on April 18 at Burlington, snapped a 15-game losing streak and did it in quick fashion by scoring nine runs in the bottom of the first inning after the Lady Toppers took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first.

Catholic Central could have had more runs, but Angels’ senior catcher Kennedee Clark made a nice defensive play. A passed ball went to the backstop, Clark got to the ball, beat the runner coming from third to the plate and tagged her out.

“It’s the kind of play you can’t teach,” St. Catherine’s coach Zach Prideaux said. “You just have to want to make the play and she did.”

In the bottom of the first, St. Catherine’s batted around with six walks, four hits and a hit batter. The Angels scored all nine runs off Lady Toppers’ junior starting pitcher Paige Kerkhoff, who faced 11 batters, threw 49 pitches and got just one batter out.

To its credit, Catholic Central (3-8, 3-8) kept chipping away at its deficit, scoring two runs in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth to get within 10-8 going into the bottom of the fourth.

In its half of the fourth, St. Catherine’s put the way on ice with three runs on two hit batters, a single by freshman Aniyah Price and a two-run double by junior Aniesa Neave.

The Lady Toppers did not score in the top of the fifth and the game ended on a mutual decision by the coaches.

Neave, who walked 10 and struck out eight in the teams’ first meeting, was more efficient this time in the circle, allowing six hits, six earned runs, walking four and striking out eight.

Neave also went 2 for 4 with four RBIs to lead St. Catherine’s hitters. Freshman Londyn Pardo went 1 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, and senior leadoff hitter Mia Provost went 1 for 2, walked once, stole a base and scored three runs.

Senior Claire Keeker relieved Kerkhoff and allowed five hits, four runs, walked four and struck out four. Sophomore leadoff hitter Olivia Doolittle went 3 for 3, drove in two runs and scored three to lead Catholic Central.

ELKHORN 2, BURLINGTON 1: The Demons took a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning, but the first-place Elks rallied in the final two innings for a Southern Lakes Conference victory Tuesday on Senior Night at Burlington.

The game was a pitchers’ duel between junior Kendall Kafar of Burlington (8-14, 6-7 SLC) and Lauren Trottier of Elkhorn (13-3, 11-2) for the first four innings.

Senior Natasha Burinda hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Demons a 1-0 lead.

But in the sixth, the Elks tied the game in the top of the sixth and took the lead on an RBI single in the top of the seventh. Burlington could not respond in the bottom of the seventh.

The loss was the sixth straight for the Demons and it was their fourth straight SLC loss.

“Once again, base running mistakes and lack of bunting execution doomed the Demons,” Burlington coach Scott Behnke said. “We have been in every game, losing six of seven games by one or two runs. We just make a mistake at the wrong time and it usually comes back to bite us.”

Burlington was led by sophomore Kati Berezowitz, who went 2 for 3, and by Burinda, who was 1 for 2 with the homer. Seniors Bella Stoughton and Abby Alan each had a single.

Demons junior pitcher Kendall Kafar had an impressive performance, going the distance, allowing just two runs and striking out nine with no walks.

“Kendall probably had her strongest outing of the season,” Behnke said. “She deserves better than the loss.”

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 8, WATERFORD 2: The Wolverines were knocked out of a tie for the top spot in the Southern Lakes Conference Tuesday as the Falcons played spoiler in the completion of an SLC game at Waterford.

The game was suspended in the third inning on April 20 because of storms and Waterford (14-6, 10-3 SLC) trailed 4-1 after three innings.

Tuesday, after a scoreless fourth inning, Westosha (11-8, 8-5) scored four runs in the top of the fifth to take an 8-1 lead. The big blow was a three-run home run by Falcons pitcher Meghan Lampos.

In the bottom of the sixth, Wolverines freshman Jaydin Kiser doubled, went to third on a single by junior Sam Talavera and scored on a wild pitch, but Lampos shut the door after that, striking out four of the last six batters she faced.