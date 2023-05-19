The Horlick High School baseball team apparently likes to win games in pairs.

The Rebels earned their third two-game winning streak of the season Thursday, and won for the fourth time in five games, by rallying twice in the late innings to beat Case 7-6 in a Southeast Conference game at Horlick Field.

Horlick (6-16, 4-13 SEC), which beat the Eagles 7-2 Tuesday, fell behind 6-3 in the top of the sixth, but answered with four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead and held on to win.

The teams combined for just one run over the first four innings as Horlick sophomore Gavin Gain and Case senior Mateo Fuentes were locked in a pitchers’ duel.

That all changed in the fifth inning when the Eagles (6-14, 4-13) scored three runs in their half of the inning to take the lead. The Rebels answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, highlighted by a solo home run by senior Stevie Dombrowski, to tie the game at 3-3.

In the sixth, Case scored three runs off Gain and senior reliever Ben Dineen to take a 6-3 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Horlick chased Fuentes from the game. With the score 6-5 after a passed ball by the Eagles, senior Caden Burbey hit a blooper to right field that went off the right fielder’s glove and allowed seniors Parker Jensen and Cam Gulotta to score the tying and go-ahead runs.

Dineen closed out the game in the top of the seventh and earned the win.

Gain pitched five innings, walked three and struck out three. Dineen allowed one run and faced just seven batters.

“Gavin battled and Ben came in and shut the door for us,” Rebels coach Tyler Funk said.

Jensen went 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored for Horlick, which had just five hits. Gulotta was hit twice by pitches and also scored two runs, and senior Jayden Wendt went 0 for 2, but walked twice and had an RBI.

After an 0-10 start, Horlick is 6-6 over its last 12 games.

“What a great city battle tonight,” Funk said. “Stevie’s home run was a nice spark for us. I’m proud of the guys staying in the game and battling to the end.

“Give props to Fuentes — he pitched very well.”

Fuentes went 4⅔ innings, striking out 12, allowing three runs (two earned) and walking two.

Also for Case, junior Dean Moore went 2 for 3 with a run scored, junior Aiden Sepanski went 1 for 1 with two RBIs and junior Collin Jaeger had two stolen bases.

“It was great to have Mateo back on the mound,” Eagles coach Frankie Jaramillo said. “He pitched lights out, but unfortunately we couldn’t get him the win.

“We have to do a better job at making the routine plays — errors cost us the game tonight.”

ST. CATHERINE’S 9, RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 6: The Angels used a pair of big innings Thursday to win a Metro Classic Conference game at Horlick Field and earn a split in their two-game series this week against the LPs.

St. Catherine’s (7-13, 3-11 MCC) went 2-3 in its final five conference games and played better overall in the second half of the season, going 5-5 after a 2-8 start.

Thursday, Lutheran-Prairie (8-12, 5-7) scored three runs in the first inning, all with two outs, on a two-run single by junior Matthew Hoeft and a wild pitch that brought in a run.

The Angels came right back in the top of the second with four runs. Senior Domonic Pitts led off with a triple, sophomore Nathanyell Callis walked and they came around the bases on multiple wild pitches and an LPs error. Another walk and an RBI single by senior AJ Ruiz capped the scoring.

The LPs tied the game at 4-4 with a run in the bottom of the third, but St. Catherine’s came right back and scored five runs in the top of the fourth. Two walks and a single by Ruiz loaded the bases and senior John Perugini walked to drive in the first run.

Sophomore Isaac Cantu followed with a bases-clearing a triple and Terrion Glass-Barnes singled home Cantu to finish the scoring.

Lutheran-Prairie chipped away, but couldn’t mount a rally.

Pitts went 3 for 4 and Cantu went 2 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the Angels, who stole 10 bases. Ruiz had two hits and scored two runs and Travion Thompson scored two runs.

Perugini pitched the first four innings, striking out six, and Glass-Barnes went the final three innings and earned the victory.

For the LPs, junior Riley Gavigan went 2 for 4 with a double, senior Adam Langendorf went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, Hoeft had two RBIs and freshman Eli Gasau had three stolen bases.

KENOSHA TREMPER 7, BURLINGTON 5: The Demons let an early lead slip away in their nonconference game Thursday afternoon at Kenosha Tremper.

Burlington (15-8) jumped out to an early 5-0 lead through the first four innings, but Kenosha Tremper (15-7) scored the final seven runs to win the game. The Trojans scored one run in the bottom of the fourth inning, then three in both the fifth and sixth innings. The Demons brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh but were unable to convert.

Wren Dietz went 3 for 3 with an RBI triple to lead Burlington. Aben Beinlich added two RBIs and one hit, and Ryan Drummer had two singles. Kaleb Zabielski and Donovan Appleby also drove in runs.

Sophomore Weston Kairis started the game, striking out one and allowing three earned runs on four hits in four innings pitched. Carter Baumeister pitched the final two innings, allowing three unearned runs and one earned run.

After winning 10 consecutive games, the Demons have now lost back to back games this week.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 7, WATERFORD 6: The Wolverines were unable to overcome a big sixth inning from the Falcons in their Southern Lakes Conference game Thursday afternoon at Paddock Lake.

Waterford (15-3, 10-2 SLC) led 5-0 in the third inning, but Westosha Central (11-11, 5-8 SLC) scored six runs in the sixth inning to take the lead. A rally in the seventh inning fell one run short for the Wolverines, who fell out of a tie with Union Grove for first place in the SLC.

Waterford was led by Bryan Cox, who hit an RBI double. Garrett Kay pitched the first two innings, striking out two and allowing no earned runs on one hit. He also had a single and an RBI. Dean Buse and Connor Harvie also drove in runs.

The Wolverines drew nine walks in the game but left nine runners on base. On defense, Waterford committed four errors and only two of the Falcons' runs were earned.

The loss snapped a nine-game winning streak for Waterford, which this week moved into the No. 10 spot in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Division 1 state poll.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 10, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0 (5 INNINGS): The Hilltoppers were held to two hits and were shut out in a Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Carthage College.

St. Joseph (14-5, 9-2 MCC) scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning to pull away from Catholic Central (4-11, 3-10 MCC) early.

Softball

ST. CATHERINE’S 18, LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 3: The Angels made short work of the Timberwolves Thursday, winning in three innings in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal game at Roosevelt Park.

Eighth-seeded St. Catherine’s (5-16) will play No. 1 seed Racine Lutheran in a regional semifinal Tuesday at Island Park.

After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning, St. Catherine’s quickly jumped on Living Word Lutheran (2-12) by scoring 10 runs in the bottom of the first and eight more in the bottom of the second.

The Angels had just four hits and took advantage of 18 walks and two hit-batters by the Timberwolves.

All nine batters for St. Catherine’s got in on the action, with all but two walking two or three times and all but one scoring at least two runs.

The top three batters in the order — senior Mia Prevost, freshman Londyn Pardo and junior Aniesa Neave — had a total of just two hits, but combined for eight RBIs, seven runs scored and six walks.

Neave went 2 for 2 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored; Prevost went 0 for 1, but walked three times, scored three runs and drove in two; and Pardo walked twice, drove in two and scored twice.

Freshman Sici Lopez and sophomore Isabel Sanchez each went 1 for 1 with two walks and three RBIs, and junior Brooklyn Barron walked three times, had two RBIs and scored twice.

Neave also pitched a three-hitter, striking out seven and walking two.

The Angels were a bit shorthanded, but it didn’t affect the outcome.

“We were down a few players due to illness, but Aniesa carried the team through the day,” St. Catherine’s coach Zach Prideaux said.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 28, BEAVER DAM WAYLAND 0: Claire Keeker threw a five-inning perfect game as the Lady Toppers scored 22 unearned runs in a WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal game Thursday at Congress Street Park in Burlington.

The Lady Toppers (4-9) made good use of nine errors and delivered 23 hits to make quick work of the Big Red (0-17). Catholic Central scored 12 runs in the first inning to give Keeker all the runs she needed. The senior didn't allow a runner to reach base and finished with five strikeouts.

Keeker was equally effective on the plate, going 5 for 5 with three triples, two doubles, five RBIs and two runs scored. Junior Rosie Hein went 2 for 5 with a home run, three RBIs and four runs scored; sophomore Abby Lowetz went 3 for 5 with three RBIs; and senior Cate DeBell went 2 for 4 with a triple, double, stolen base, three RBIs and four runs scored.

WATERFORD 8, UNION GROVE 0: The Wolverines secured a second-place finish in the Southern Lakes Conference behind a balanced attack Thursday at Waterford.

Freshman Jaydin Kiser pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts and helped herself with two hits and an RBI for Waterford (15-6, 11-3 SLC), which held Union Grove (12-10, 9-5) to five hits.

After a scoreless first inning, Sam Talavera broke the tie with a solo home run to center field in the second inning. Two innings later, Talavera opened the inning with a walk, then scored two at-bats later on a stolen base to make it a 2-0 game.

The Wolverines drew three more walks in the inning to set up a bases-clearing double by Madison Krueger to break the game open. Talavera added an RBI double in the fifth inning, then Kiser drove in another run with a single.

Talavera finished with two RBIs and reached base in all four of her at bats. Kiser struck out 10 batters and walked none. Saydie Evjen also added a double for the Wolverines, who earned their best finish in SLC play since 2013.

Waterford will host Madison La Follette (0-19) in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday.

Union Grove settled for a third-place finish in the conference. The Broncos will host Milwaukee Reagan (17-4) in a Division 1 regional semifinal.

Ashley Bert had Union Grove’s lone extra base hit, a double in the first inning. Brynn Van Swol, Brylee Ketterhagen, Mackenzy Schook and Abbey Garbie also had hits for the Broncos.

Emily Boyle pitched all six innings for Union Grove, striking out 10 batters and allowing six hits.

CASE 9, INDIAN TRAIL 7: The Eagles scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to win their final Southeast Conference game of the season in dramatic fashion Thursday at Case.

Indian Trail (13-9, 6-5 SEC) jumped out to a 7-1 lead halfway through the fifth inning, but Case (5-11, 3-9 SEC) scored one run in the bottom of the fifth and seven in the seventh to win on a walk-off double by Turner Hetland.

Hetland went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and three doubles to lead the Eagles. Stasia Valdez went 3 for 3 and Taylor Tarnowski tied the game with a bunt.

“Our bats came alive in the last inning,” Case coach Daniel Ayala said. “Today was a great victory on Senior Day.”

Kendal Walek struck out four and did not allow an earned run. The two teams combined for 12 errors.

Case will play at Westosha Central (11-9) Tuesday in a Division 1 regional semifinal.

HORLICK 13, WAUWATOSA WEST 3: The Rebels ended their regular season on a high note with a five-inning nonconference victory Thursday at Wauwatosa.

Horlick (4-16) scored five runs in the first inning and totaled 17 hits. Freshman infielder Kaitlyn Winkler went 3 for 4 with four RBIs to lead the Rebels’ offense.

Sophomore shortstop Madi Kaprelian, freshman centerfielder Malea Pina and senior catcher Adriane Itzenhuiser each added three hits and combined for four RBIs. Ramiya Dyess, who was called up from the junior varsity, went 2 for 3 with a RBI double.

Junior pitcher Neveah Folk went all five innings with five strikeouts, three walks and seven hits.

“Folk was really pounding the strike zone tonight and got herself out of jams with a couple big strikeouts to end innings,” Horlick coach Greg Harris said. “With only two upperclassmen (Itzenhuiser and Folk), we improved a lot as a program and are looking forward to growing a young core of Rebels into next season.”

ELKHORN 6, BURLINGTON 0: The Demons were shut out in their Southern Lakes Conference regular-season finale Thursday at Elkhorn.

The conference-leading Elks (14-3, 12-2 SLC) limited Burlington (8-15, 6-8) to four hits as starting pitcher Lauren Trottier threw a complete game with eight strikeouts and a walk.

Burlington has lost seven straight games.