It has been a year of struggles and growth for the Racine Lutheran-Prairie High School baseball team.

The team has been unable to keep momentum brewing and earn a string of wins as the season has progressed and fallen to losing streaks of three-games more more twice.

One of the bright spots for the LPs this season has been the efforts of junior pitcher Riley Gavigan. He has continued to impress and delivered one of his most complete efforts to date in the team's 4-1 win over over Whitefish Bay Dominican on Monday at Horlick Field.

The Metro Classic Conference contest opened with three scoreless frames but broke open with all five runs the game would amass in a frenetic fourth inning.

The Knights (9-10, 6-6 MCC) struck first after a double by Tyler Feldbruegge, who would advance on a flyout and score on a sacrifice fly.

The LPs (7-11, 4-6 MCC) had an immediate response.

A single by Gavigan was followed by Matthew Hoeft being hit by a pitch and Cameron Porcaro earning a walk. Gavigan and Hoeft scored on a subsequent throwing error that allowed Logan Beaudet to reach base. Down to their final out in the fourth inning, Eli Gasau delivered a double to drive home Porcaro and Beaudet and give the LPs a 4-1 lead.

The rest of the game was reliant on the arm of Gavigan on the mound. The lone blemish on his pitching line came and went in the fourth inning and he cruised to a complete game while allowing five hits, one walk and striking out nine.

"(Riley) pitched a solid game," Racine Lutheran-Prairie coach Jeff Wilson said. "It was good to see us play solid defense and get some timely hits.

"It was huge for the team for him to throw a complete game, as we have three more conference games this week."

Gavigan went 2 for 4 at the plate for the LPs with a run scored. Gasau went 1 for 4 with his clutch two-RBI double. Beaudet went 1 for 3 with a run scored.

The LPs will play three more MCC games this week at Horlick Field, playing a home-and-home series against St. Catherine's on Tuesday and Thursday followed by hosting Kenosha St. Joseph on Friday.

Softball

RACINE LUTHERAN 16, ST. CATHERINE'S 0 (3 INNINGS): The Crusaders became the outright Metro Classic Conference champions with Monday’s three-inning defeat of the Angels at Roosevelt Park.

Lutheran (15-3, 13-1 MCC) opened strong and scored nine runs in the first inning. The Crusaders added seven more runs in the second inning, and the Angels (3-16, 1-12 MCC) were held to one hit in the losing effort.

“We came to play tonight,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said, “We got the bats going right away and scored runs right away. The defense had to work harder today. St. Catherine’s had some good hits at our defense and we stepped up in that area too.”

Freshman third baseman Iyana Garza went 4 for 4 with a RBI to lead the Crusaders. Senior catcher Olivia Rosenburg went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs, senior designated hitter Tatiana Bryant had a double and two RBIs and freshman outfielder Jordan Ramos went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Other offensive contributors were junior second baseman Jenna Beaudin, who went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, and senior outfielder Kendyll Holub and sophomore shortstop Emilie Lozano who each had a hit and a RBI.

Senior Lindsay Thoennes pitched the one-hitter for Lutheran and went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs at the plate.

Freshman Londyn Pardo pitched in place of Aniesa Neave for St. Catherine’s, going all three innings allowing 12 hits and three walks.

“We tried something different considering walks have been one of our biggest challenges to overcome all season,” Angels coach Zach Prideaux said. “The plan was to have Pardo throw a slowed-down pitch and try to limit Lutheran’s ability. For the most part, it worked how we hoped. We had Lutheran batters off-balance and swinging at pitches they should not have.

“Unfortunately, Londyn is also one of our best gloves on defense, so we had a patchwork defense which committed three errors in each of the first two innings. I’m very proud of her performance. That’s a difficult task for anyone — let alone a freshman. She did everything asked of her. She’ll be a great player in the upcoming years.”

Freshman Shyla Thomas got the Angels’ only hit in the bottom of the third inning on a line drive up the middle.

“Offensively, we put the ball in play,” Prideaux said, “We kept Lindsey Thoennes to a single strikeout. Lutheran has a great pitcher, they can hit for power, tear it up on the bases and play clean defense. I expect their season to continue deep into May.”

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3, UNION GROVE 2: The Broncos lost a close Southern Lakes Conference game Monday at Paddock Lake.

Union Grove (11-9, 8-4 SLC) scored its first run when junior second baseman Estella Dinauer singled in the second inning. The Broncos scored again in the fourth inning, but Westosha (10-8, 7-6 SLC) tied the score at two and won the game in the bottom of the sixth on a wild pitch.

Senior catcher Brynn Van Swol went 3 for 3 with a RBI to lead the Broncos and was one of two players alongside first baseman Mackenzie Sheehan, who went 2 for 3, to have multiple hits in the game. Emily Boyle pitched all six innings for Union Grove with five strikeouts and two hits allowed.

BELOIT TURNER 3, BURLINGTON 2: The Demons lost their fifth straight game after a nonconference game against the state-ranked Trojans on Monday at Burlington.

The Trojans (17-2), ranked eighth in Division 2 in the most recent Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association state poll, jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. There wouldn't be another run scored until the fifth inning when the Trojans built their lead to 3-0.

Macie Plitzuweit put the Demons (8-13) on the scoreboard in the sixth inning with a squeeze play to score Kati Berezowitz.

Burlington had one final push in the seventh but the game ended in frustration. Singles by Juliette Bousquet and Kasey Lois were followed by multiple errors for the Trojans that allowed a run to score and Graelen Kwiatkowski and Allie Calkins to reach base. The Demons trailed by a run and had the bases loaded with no outs. They were unable to plate a run and the Trojans escaped with a win.

"Our girls really battled," Burlington coach Scott Behnke said. "It’s been a rough week with a lot of close losses. I love that the girls always battle and never give up. We had top of order up, but it just didn’t work out tonight."

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 10, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3: The Lady Toppers scored early, but fell behind quickly in their Metro Classic Conference game Monday at Congress Street Park.

Catholic Central (3-7 overall and MCC) scored twice in the bottom of the first inning, but St. Joseph tied the score in the top of the second. The Lady Toppers scored another runner in the bottom of the third, but a six-run sixth inning by St. Joseph (8-9, 6-8 MCC) put the game away for good.

Senior Claire Keeker went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead Catholic Central at the plate and pitched 5⅓ innings allowing seven hits, two walks and striking out three.