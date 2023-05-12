There are upsets, there are comebacks, and then there is what the Horlick High School baseball team pulled off Thursday night at Horlick Field.

Trailing 4-1 and down to their final out against a Franklin team ranked second in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Division 1 state rankings, the Rebels ended up needing just four more at-bats to rally and pull off one of the biggest upsets in the state this season with a 5-4 Southeast Conference victory.

It started with sophomore Gavin Gain, who extended the game by drawing a walk. Caden Burbey was then hit by a pitch, setting the scene for senior catcher Jayden Wendt to hit a two-run double to pull Horlick (3-15, 2-13 SEC) within one run.

Franklin (16-3, 13-2) tried to slow the momentum with a pitching change, but the reliever was greeted with a game-tying RBI single from senior Kaleb Steinmetz.

The next batter, Ben Dineen, could have won the game for the Rebels with another hit, but he never got the chance as a passed ball allowed Wendt to score the game-winning run.

“It was well-deserved for the kids,” Horlick coach Tyler Funk said. “We’ve had a rough year, but have done a lot of things right. It was great to see the exuberance and excitement tonight.”

The upset was a rare one for high school baseball in Wisconsin. Just two other teams with losing records have knocked off a ranked opponent in Division 1, and none as highly ranked as the Sabers, who entered Thursday’s game outscoring opponents 154-37 this season.

Despite the two teams having very different seasons so far, the Rebels did prove they could compete with Franklin in two previous games against the Sabers earlier in the week. Horlick outhit Franklin in the first game on Tuesday, but still lost 6-1. Wednesday, the Rebels lost 4-0, but kept the game close thanks to some timely defensive plays.

Thursday’s game looked similar to the first two early on. The Sabers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning and added another run in the second, but Horlick responded with an RBI single by Stevie Dombrowski in the bottom of the second inning.

“The first two innings we were hitting the ball hard off their starter,” Funk said. “A couple of times we just didn’t do the little things right.”

Franklin had the bases loaded with one out in the sixth inning with a chance to break the game open, but Dineen moved from first base over to pitcher and helped the Rebels escape the jam with a groundout followed by a strikeout.

“Jayden Wendt made some amazing plays behind the plate tonight,” Funk added. “He really saved us with a lot of blocks tonight.”

Eight of Horlick’s nine starters finished with one hit each. Gain pitched the first 5⅓ innings, allowing three earned runs on eight hits while striking out four.

Despite the slow start, Funk is still hoping his team has found a turning point to start building momentum with postseason play coming up in less than three weeks.

“We talked in the beginning of the year about how it’s not about what we do in April but what we do in middle to late May and early June,” Funk said. “Tonight is going to be a really big stepping stone for us moving forward.”

BURLINGTON 3, BADGER 2: Carter Baumeister came up big at the plate and with his arm for the Demons in a Southern Lakes Conference game Thursday at Lake Geneva.

The Demons (14-6, 9-3 SLC) got on the board in the first inning and were tied by the Badgers (10-10, 6-6) in the second. Murphy Diggins hit a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning to put the Demons out in front for good.

Aben Beinlich started for the Demons and allowed two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out three, earning the win and improving his record to 3-1 this season. He was relieved by Baumeister, who didn't allow a baserunner in two innings of work to pick up his second save. Baumeister also went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

UNION GROVE 4, WILMOT 0: The Broncos shut out the Panthers for the second straight day Thursday, getting a complete game from junior Landon Dessart for a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Union Grove.

On the heels of a 1-0 victory over the Panthers Wednesday, Union Grove (15-2, 10-1 SLC), ranked fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, wasted no time in getting on the scoreboard with two runs in the first inning.

The Broncos added two runs in the third inning and that was plenty for Dessart, who scattered seven hits, walked one and struck out three.

Junior Marshall Loch led Union Grove, going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Senior Owen Nowak, who shut out Wilmot (6-9, 5-7) Wednesday, went 1 for 2 with an RBI, senior Nathan Williams had an RBI and junior Beau Bloxdorf went 1 for 3 with an RBI. Sophomore leadoff hitter Leo Weist had a hit and stole two bases.

KENOSHA TREMPER 12, PARK 0 (5 INNINGS): The Panthers lost their third straight Southeast Conference game to the Trojans Thursday at Kenosha.

Tremper pitchers Cam Prickett and Chase Maika pitched a combined one-hitter with eight strikeouts and five walks.

Senior infielder Kai Jensen had the Panthers’ only hit and senior catcher Elliot Bednar was walked twice.

Freshman Dominic Fuentes pitched two innings for Park (1-20, 0-15 SEC) with a strikeout, four walks and five hits and senior Riley Johnson pitched two innings with a strikeout, two walks and one hit.

GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 4, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3: The Hilltoppers were unable to complete a late comeback in Thursday's Metro Classic Conference game at Beaumont Field in Burlington.

The Hilltoppers (4-9, 3-9 MCC) and Spartans (5-8, 4-7) traded runs in the first inning before Martin Luther scored twice in the third and once in the fourth inning to take a 4-1 lead.

The final three inning saw the Hilltoppers mount a comeback bid, scoring in the fifth and seventh innings, but finishing a run short.

Austin Schwenn went 3 for 4 with a stolen base and a run scored, Alex Vogt went 2 for 4 with a triple and one RBI, and Danny Von Rabenau and Tai Loughrin each went 1 for 3 with one RBI. Von Rabenau also pitched 2⅓ scoreless innings in relief allowing two hits, one walk and striking out two.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 9, ST. CATHERINE'S 2: The Angels fell behind early in their Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Horlick Field.

The Pacers (6-8, 6-6 MCC) got a first-inning two-run single by Jon Zirbel and Jackson Sadowski doubled in the third inning to score three more for Shoreland.

St. Catherine’s (5-11, 2-9) split its runs between the fifth and seventh innings.

Senior Terrion Glass-Barnes went 2 for 3 with a run to lead the Angels. Sophomore Isaac Cantu went 1 for 3 and sophomore Nathanyel Callis went 1 for 3 and scored a run. The Angels were outhit 7-5.

Domonic Pitts pitched four innings for St. Catherine’s and struck out two batters while allowing six runs on four hits.

MILWAUKEE SAINT THOMAS MORE 17, RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 0 (5 INNINGS): A day after the LPs won a nonconference game on a no-hitter, they were no-hit Thursday by the Cavaliers in a five-inning Metro Classic Conference game at Milwaukee.

Lutheran-Prairie (6-11, 3-6 MCC) had just two baserunners, Jayden Jaramillo and Matthew Hoeft, who both walked.

Thomas More (16-1, 11-0), ranked second in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, has won 11 straight games.

Softball

RACINE LUTHERAN 13, SAINT THOMAS MORE 0: The Crusaders solidified their standing in the Metro Classic Conference with a fourth consecutive win Thursday at Milwaukee.

“We came back at Saint Thomas More stronger tonight, putting up 16 hits,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “We got the bats going after the fifth inning and put up lots of runs.

"Each game we keep improving as we prepare for the playoffs in the next two weeks. Each player has made big contributions to the team throughout the season.”

The Crusaders (13-3, 11-1 MCC) scored runs in the first and third innings, but came alive in the fifth inning and scored four. The Crusaders stayed hot at the plate and had a six-run seventh inning while senior pitcher Lindsey Thoennes managed things in the circle, striking out 11 batters and allowing only three hits to the Cavaliers (4-9, 2-8).

Thoennes was also an offensive contributor with two hits, including a home run.

Junior Jenna Beaudin went 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs and freshman Jordan Ramos went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Another freshman, Iyana Garza, went 3 for 5 with a double and senior Tatiana Bryant had two hits and an RBI.

Lutheran is a half game ahead of Greendale Martin Luther (10-2) in the MCC standings.

UNION GROVE 12, WILMOT 1: The Broncos won a Southern Lakes Conference game with ease Thursday at Wilmot behind a balanced approach on offense and a dominant pitching performance.

Union Grove (11-7, 8-2 SLC) scored two runs in each of the second, third, fourth and fifth innings to pull away from Wilmot (8-12, 5-7). The Broncos were led by Emily Boyle, who struck out 10 batters and held the Panthers to one hit over six innings.

Boyle also had three hits at the plate, including a double. Ashley Bert had three hits (two doubles) and drove in three runs, and Mackenzie Shook also had three hits (one triple) and two RBIs.

Mackenzie Sheehan, Brooklyn Maass and Brylee Katterhagen each finished with two hits.

After opening the season 1-5, Union Grove has won eight consecutive games, the program’s longest winning streak since 2016.

GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 5, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 2: The Lady Toppers were unable to overcome a slow start in a Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Congress Street Park in Burlington.

Martin Luther (11-6, 10-2 MCC) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning and led Catholic Central 5-1 after three innings.

Claire Keeker pitched all seven innings for the Lady Toppers (3-6, 3-6), allowing four earned runs on 11 hits while striking out four.

Olivia Dolittle finished with two singles. Cate DeBell and Marlowe Wilson added base hits for Catholic Central, which was held to four hits.

OAK CREEK 14, CASE 1: The Eagles lost a Southeast Conference game to the state-ranked Knights Thursday at Case.

Oak Creek (17-3, 10-1 SEC), ranked fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association state poll, scored four runs in the first four innings but came up big in the final two innings and scored 10 runs. The Eagles scored their run in the fourth inning.

Sophomore Nora Lowney pitched a complete game for Case (3-11, 1-9) with one strikeout, five hits and four earned runs. Junior catcher Nova Zuberbuehler went 1 for 3 with a double to lead the offense and Lowney had the team’s RBI.

“We hung around with a very good team,” Eagles coach Daniel Ayala said. “Eight errors hurt us.”

FRANKLIN 9, HORLICK 2: Adriane Itzenhuiser had a big offensive game to lead the Rebels in their Southeast Conference loss Thursday at Franklin.

Itzenhuiser singled in the first inning to give Horlick (2-14, 0-11 SEC) an early lead over Franklin (11-6, 5-4), then hit a home run in the third inning.

The senior went 2 for 4 overall with two RBIs. Sophomore Madi Kaprelian, who is batting .561 this season, went 2 for 4 and freshman Malea Pina added a triple and scored the first-inning run.

“Errors cost us in the second inning, allowing four runs,” Rebels coach Greg Harris said. “The girls hung with a tough Franklin team. Neveah Folk pitched a heck of a game in her best outing this year. We were only outhit 7-6 against a very good team.”

Folk pitched six innings with seven strikeouts, two walks and two earned runs.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 14, ST. CATHERINE'S 4: The Angels lost out in late stages of a five-inning Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Roosevelt Park.

The Angels (3-13, 1-10 MCC) opened the game trailing 2-0 after the top of the first but had a swift response in the bottom of the inning with four runs.

Mia Prevost hit a leadoff double, Londyn Pardo earned a walk and Aniesa Neave hit a three-run home run over the left-centerfield fence for her third home run of the season. The Angels added another run and led 4-2 after the first and carried their lead through a scoreless second inning.

The game went off the rails with three walks and three errors by the Angels that allowed the Pacers (10-6, 8-4) to score eight runs in the third inning. The Pacers added two runs in the fourth and fifth inning to finish the game on the 10-run rule.

"Unfortunately, as it has been, one bad inning blew the game out of control," St. Catherine's coach Zach Prideaux said. "Three walks and three errors gave Shoreland an eight-run third inning and that was more than enough as the bats went quiet from there."

Cristina Murguia went 3 for 3 with a double, Prevost went 2 for 3 with a double and Neave was 1 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs.