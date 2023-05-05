Not many teams get the opportunity to face a defending state champion in a nonconference game, and the Burlington Baseball team made the most of its chance Thursday night in Milton.

Trailing 7-2 in the sixth inning at defending WIAA Division 1 State Champion Milton (6-9), the Demons (11-6) rallied and scored five runs in the seventh inning to shock the Redhawks 8-7.

“It was a thriller,” Burlington coach Scott Staude said. “Definitely not our sharpest game but Ethan Peterson Jr. shut them down in the sixth inning to give us a chance in the seventh. To go to their place and steal a win is pretty good for us.”

Burlington loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the seventh inning and pushed a run across with a walk drawn by Donovan Appleby to pull within three. Back at the top of the order, Kaleb Zabielski tied the game with a bases-clearing double. Two batters later, Aben Beinlich drove in Zabielski with an infield single.

Beinlich also pitched the seventh and closed out the win with three quick outs on 10 pitches.

Zabielski finished 4-5 with three RBIs to lead Burlington. Beinlich had two RBIs, and Wren Dietz and Owen Munson also drove in runs.

“Zabielski’s been on fire right now,” Staude said. “It’s great to see a senior step up in their last year and it’s been fun to watch.”

After a rough stretch of losing six of seven games, the Demons have now won six consecutive games. Straude credits the leadership from his nine seniors for keeping the season on track.

“Guys are playing well right now,” Staude said. “Our seniors have played a lot of ball. Those guys have really put the team on their back.”

The six-game winning streak is the longest of the season for Burlington and matches its longest win streak since winning eight straight in 2021.

WATERFORD 12, KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 1 (6 INNINGS): The Wolverines handled their nonconference opponent with ease Thursday afternoon in Kenosha.

Waterford (10-2) opened the game with a solo home run hit by Garrett Kay and led Kenosha Bradford (7-5) 4-0 before the defense took the field. The Wolverines broke the game open even further with seven runs in the seventh inning.

“We took care of business today,” Waterford coach Matt Read said. “We showed up from the first pitch to the last with good energy, and it was infectious. Our bats were hot early and slammed the door late. Our pitchers were in attack mode from start to finish, and our defense made some really nice plays. Solid team win.”

Kay went 3-4 and was a single short of hitting for the cycle, scoring three runs. Dean Buse also went 3-4 and hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning. Buse drove in three runs.

The Wolverines have now won four consecutive games and eight of their past nine.

RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 20-3, GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 2-9: The LPs split a Metro Classic Conference doubleheader on Thursday at Horlick Field.

The LPs (5-9, 3-4 MCC) won the first game in five innings after the first two frames were scoreless. The LPs sent 19 batters to the plate in the third inning and scored 15 runs and added another five runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Jason Schmierer pitched five innings for the LPs and allowed two hits, no earned runs and struck out 11.

Cameron Porcaro went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Riley Gavigan, Gabe Posnanski, Adam Langendorf and Easton Charpentier all finished with two hits and two RBIs.

The Spartans (2-7, 2-7 MCC) won the second game of the doubleheader and were helped with a strong third inning of their own. The LPs led 1-0 after two innings but the Spartans scored five runs in the bottom of the third and were able to manage and build the lead until the finish.

Schmierer went 2 for 4 at the plate with a double and a run scored.

"It was great to see the bats cut loose in the first game and Jason pitched very well," Racine Lutheran-Prairie coach Jeff Wilson said. "Errors got to us in the second game. Even though Martin Luther hit well, we gave them too many freebies."

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 8, ST. CATHERINE'S 3: The Angels played competitively, but lost their Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Carthage College.

St. Joseph took charge of the game early on and scored three runs in the first three innings. The Angels attempted a comeback and tied the score with a three-run top of the fifth, but ultimately couldn’t slow the offense of the Lancers (7-3, 6-2 MCC), who added three more runs in bottom half of the same inning.

Freshman infielder Mauricio Talamantez went 2 for 4 to lead St. Catherine’s (3-10, 1-8 MCC). Senior infielder/pitcher Domonic Pitts pitched five innings, striking out four batters and allowing six runs on five hits.

WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 15, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 1 (5 INNINGS): A late flurry for the Knights sank the Hilltoppers in a Metro Classic Conference game on Thursday at Kapco Park in Mequon.

The Hilltoppers (4-6, 3-6 MCC) opened the scoring with a run in the first inning but were quickly met with a three-run bottom of the first for the Knights (9-4, 6-2 MCC). The contest stayed tight until the Knights plated 11 runs in the fourth inning and closed out the top of the fifth for the win.

Softball

UNION GROVE 16-14, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 0-2: The Broncos swept a Southern Lakes Conference doubleheader in dominant fashion on Thursday at Union Grove.

Emily Boyle pitched a gem for the Broncos (7-7, 6-2 SLC) in the first game: throwing a six inning no hitter with nine strikeouts and two walks. Boyle was equally strong at the plate going 2 for 5 with three RBIs and a run scored. Brylee Katterhagen went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

The second game needed one inning less to complete as the Broncos offense stayed hot. The Badgers (1-13, 1-11 SLC) were undone after allowing eight runs in the second inning.

Ashley Bert powered the Broncos in game two doing 2 for 3 with a home run, two walks, four RBIs and three runs scored. Katterhagen went 1 for 2 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored.

WATERFORD 19, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0 (5 INNINGS): The Wolverines got a dominant win over the Comets in their Southern Lakes Conference game Thursday at Waterford

Waterford (11-4, 8-2 SLC) scored 19 runs on 19 hits. Freshman pitcher Jaydin Kiser gave a well-rounded performance, pitching a five-inning no-hitter with 11 strikeouts while also leading the team offensively, going 4 for 5 with a double, a triple and a RBI. Junior catcher Sam Talavera went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, senior outfielder Saydie Evjen went 2 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs and junior first baseman Ella Greil went 2 for 2 with two runs and four RBIs.

Other contributors were senior outfielder Madison Krueger, who had two hits, a run and a RBI, senior infielder Savanna Denman, who had two hits, two runs and a RBI and junior infielder Julia Runte, who had two hits, a run and two RBIs.

KENOSHA BRADFORD 15-21, HORLICK 0-4: The Rebels were swept in their Southeast Conference doubleheader Thursday afternoon at Bullen Middle School in Kenosha.

In game one, Kenosha Bradford (11-3, 7-2 SEC) scored 10 runs in the first inning and held Horlick (1-11, 0-9 SEC) to no hits. The game ended after three innings via the 10-run rule.

In game two, the Red Devils jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first two innings and then scored eight runs in both the third and fourth innings. Sophomore shortstop Madi Kaprelian hit a triple and freshman third baseman Kaitlyn Winkler hit a two-RBI single. Adriane Itzenhuiser also hit an RBI double.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 4, WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 2: The Lady Toppers rallied late to win their Metro Classic Conference game Thursday afternoon in Whitefish Bay.

Catholic Central (2-4, 2-4 MCC) scored two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to pull away from Dominican (7-7, 4-4 MCC) despite finishing with only two hits.

Paige Kerhoff had an RBI single and the Lady Toppers benefitted from six walks. Claire Keeker pitched a complete game and allowed two earned runs while striking out nine and walking none.

RACINE LUTHERAN 6, GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 5: The Crusaders came out on the right side of a competitive Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Island Park.

“This was a great win over Martin Luther after losing to them on Tuesday,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “We came out strong hitting in the first inning and we took advantage of walks and solid hits.”

Lutheran (10-3, 8-1 MCC) scored all six of its runs in the first inning. Sophomore shortstop Emilie Lozano hit a bases-loaded triple to score three and junior first baseman Abbey Agerholm, junior second baseman Jenna Beaudin and senior centerfielder Kendyll Holub had one RBI each.

“We had runners on each inning, but could not get the hits to fall to score a few more runs,” Demuth said. “Martin Luther had some big defensive plays also. We were able to shut them down with three up and three down in the sixth and seventh innings.”

Agerholm went 3 for 3 with two doubles to lead the Crusaders and Lozano finished with three RBIs.

Senior pitcher Lindsey Thoennes pitched six innings with four hits, seven strikeouts and no walks.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 11, ST. CATHERINE’S 1: The Angels continued to show improvements, but still lost their Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at UW-Parkside.

Neither team scored in the first inning, but St. Joseph took hold of the game with three runs in the bottom of the second. The Angels scored in the top of the fifth and final inning, but could not generate any further offense to bring the score closer.

St. Catherine’s was held to five hits by St. Joseph pitcher Anabelle Cerny, who totaled six strikeouts on the day.

“Our hitters made some adjustments and squared up more pitches than the box score would indicate,” Angels coach Zach Prideaux said. “However, St. Joseph did a nice job picking up the ball and making throws.”

Senior first baseman Kennedee Clark went 2 for 2 with a stolen base to lead St. Catherine’s (3-8, 1-5 MCC) and senior catcher Mia Prevost went 1 for 3 with a RBI.

Junior pitcher Aniesa Neave went all five innings with four strikeouts, six walks and seven hits.

“Aniesa Neave has carried the load for us all season long in the circle whether she’s had her best stuff or not,” Prideaux said. “Our girls did a much better job playing defense and limiting the errors. We hit with St. Joseph, but they had the benefit of five more baserunners from walks and four more baserunners from hit batters. That’s the difference.”