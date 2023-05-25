Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The long-awaited second game of the season between the Union Grove and Waterford high school baseball teams finally happened Wednesday.

The Southern Lakes Conference game was originally scheduled for April 4, but was rained out. The teams played two days after that, with Waterford winning 5-4.

That was Union Grove’s first loss of the season — and one of two in the Broncos’ first seven games — before they ran off a 15-game winning streak.

That streak, and a chance at an outright SLC title, came to an abrupt end Wednesday as the Wolverines won 10-0 in five innings to gain a share of the SLC title with Union Grove.

Both teams finished 12-2 in the SLC and Waterford earned its first conference championship since 2015.

The Wolverines (18-4 overall), who fell out of the No. 10 spot in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll this week, handed the Broncos (20-3), ranked second in Division 1, their worst loss of the season and first shutout since May 8, 2018 (a 2-0 loss to Lake Geneva Badger).

Senior pitcher Dylan Questad did the honors on the mound for Waterford, pitching a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and two walks.

One of the hits he allowed was a one-out triple by sophomore Braxton Hinds in the bottom of the first inning. Questad struck out Broncos senior Owen Nowak for the second out, then got out of the inning when interference was called on the next batter for stepping across home plate on a steal attempt.

Taking care of the offense was senior leadoff hitter Garrett Kay, who went 2 for 4 with two home runs, five RBIs and two runs scored.

He followed senior Tyler Lusic’s triple with a two-run shot in the second inning, then hit a two-strike, three-run homer in the fifth inning, following a walk, single and sacrifice, for a 10-0 lead.

“Dylan Questad and Garrett Kay led the way, proving again why they are two of the best players in the state,” Waterford coach Matt Read said. “Our lineup put really good swings on the baseball and had a great approach all game. Dylan kept us in attack mode.”

Waterford sophomore No. 2 hitter Connor Harvie went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, senior No. 3 hitter Max Northrop went 2 for 4 with a double and Questad hit a double.

“We showed up and played one of our best games, when it mattered most, on the road against a great team, with an opportunity to win our first conference championship in eight years,” Read said. “It’s a great accomplishment for our program, especially our seniors.”

Junior Landon Dessart had the other hit for the Broncos, whose previous losses were by one run each. Nowak, who has had a solid season as a pitcher, was hit hard by the Wolverines, allowing seven hits and seven runs (four earned), walking two and striking out five in three innings.

HORLICK 11, PARK 2: The Rebels got a second straight win over the Panthers in a five-inning Southeast Conference game Wednesday at Horlick Field.

Horlick (8-17, 6-14 SEC) opened the scoring in the second inning with five runs, then added four more runs in the top of the fourth to take control of the game.

Senior Parker Jensen made sure the Rebels stayed in control by putting on an all-around solid performance. He went the distance on the mound, striking out 13 and allowing just three hits, and also led the offense by going 3 for 3 with a run scored and a stolen base.

Also for Horlick, senior Jayden Wendt went 1 for 2 with a triple and two runs; senior Kaleb Steinmetz had a triple and two runs; junior Cole Weisenbeck had two RBIs; and senior Caden Burbey and sophomore Ty Wendt (two walks) each hit a triple.

Park (1-25, 0-20), which scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, was led by junior Carter Eschmann, who went 2 for 3 with two doubles and also pitched four innings with two strikeouts and five walks. Senior Elliott Bednar added a triple for the Panthers, who committed five errors.

INDIAN TRAIL 11, CASE 10: A day after being shut out 10-0 by the Hawks, the Eagles were competitive on their home field Wednesday and came up just short in a Southeast Conference game at Case.

Case (7-17, 5-15 SEC) led 3-2 after the first inning, but Indian Trail (12-12, 11-9) took the lead for good with four runs in the top of the second.

The Eagles kept chipping away, but could never quite catch up. They got within 7-6 after scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth, then the Hawks scored four times in the top of the sixth.

Case answered with three runs in the bottom of the sixth and was within 11-9. Eagles’ sophomore pitchers Gavin Vela and Evan Sommer kept Indian Trail scoreless in the top of the seventh, but in its last at-bat, Case scored one run, but couldn’t push the tying run across.

The Eagles outhit the Hawks 10-7, but also committed four errors to Indian Trail’s three. Sommer went 3 for 4 with a double, senior Mateo Fuentes and junior Joe Bline each hit a double and junior Tyler Mielcarek hit a triple for Case.

Four Eagles’ pitchers combined for eight strikeouts.

Girls soccer

PRAIRIE 9, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: Senior Sarah Koker led the Hawks to an important Metro Classic Conference victory Wednesday at Pritchard Park.

Prairie (11-4-1, 8-0-0 MCC), ranked first in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, swept all of its Metro Classic Conference opponents this season, winning the conference title outright for the first time since the 2019 season.

The Hawks have won seven MCC titles (six outright) since 2012 and went unbeaten and untied for five of those titles.

Koker played a large role in the win, scoring three goals and assisting on another. The senior scored two goals in the first half, first unassisted and then assisted by sophomore Sydney Dues. Koker completed her hat trick with a second-half penalty kick and assisted on a goal by junior Addy LaLonde.

“I was proud of the way we settled into playing high-quality possession-based soccer, creating a lot of chances through wide-area combinations,” Prairie coach Joe Manley said. “We’ve been training these things and it’s always great when they are executed with the precision they were.

“I want to give a special shout-out to Sydney Dues, who controlled the tempo of the game with her passing from the defensive-mid position. She has really grown in this role.”

The Hawks’ first goal of the match came within the opening minutes when the Crusaders (6-8-2, 2-5-1 MCC) redirected a ball into their own net. Fiona Anton scored once for Prairie, assisted by Aishani Dhar, who scored unassisted later in the match.

Senior Amelia Ropiak scored a goal, assisted by freshman Olivia Tollaksen, and sophomore Grace Dixon rounded out the team’s scoring, assisted by freshman Elle Jaramillo.

“We didn’t quit,” Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said. “We grind and fight and I’m proud of them for that.”

WATERFORD 2, MUKWONAGO 1: The Wolverines had to switch a couple players around Wednesday and struggled early, but got back to form and won a nonconference match at Mukwonago.

Waterford (13-3-1) was missing its two center backs and coach Joe Vogt moved senior forward Megan Cornell to the back line to help the defense. The Indians (6-9-2) scored a goal five minutes into the match and the Wolverines was a bit sluggish.

“We came out really flat,” Vogt said. “In the first 10 minutes, we were late to 50/50 balls.”

But the situation steadily improved and Waterford scored the equalizer later in the first half when senior forward Taylor Gordon took a pass from senior Jordan Hurley over the defense and put the ball in the net.

In the second half, Mukwonago’s goalkeeper made a series of big saves, Vogt said, but the Wolverines finally scored the eventual winning goal when senior Sophia Veit put the ball in the net off a corner kick by senior Halle Rowder.

Vogt said Cornell and freshman Halle Lepak “played really well” on defense. Sophomore Cora Beckley and freshman Taya Winter each played a half in goal for Waterford, which is on a five-match unbeaten streak (4-0-1).