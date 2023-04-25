The Waterford High School baseball team have enjoyed a very strong start to the season.

The Wolverines have experienced numerous close games and found ways to win.

Monday's Southern Lakes Conference game against Elkhorn was another example of how special this group has played. The Wolverines rallied to score two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to walk-off with a 3-2 win at Waterford.

"Pitching and defense played great today," Waterford coach Matt Read said. "Our defense made a couple of great winning plays with the game on the line that saved us."

Solid hustle by senior centerfielder Garrett Kay helped give the Wolverines (7-2, 4-1 SLC) a 1-0 first inning lead. Kay smacked a lead-off single, stole second base and ended up making it to third base and scoring off of a wild pitch by inning's end.

From that point, a pitching duel kept the Wolverines and Elks (3-9, 2-5 SLC) struggling to get baserunners on and very far from scoring.

Waterford starting pitcher Dylan Questad, listed as the No. 96 pro baseball prospect by mlb.com, continued his special senior season. Questad allowed one unearned run on two hits and three walks while striking out 10 across 4⅔ innings of work. Senior Ricky Maerzke did an equally good job in relief by striking out five in 2⅓ innings while allowing one run on three hits and a walk.

As good as the Wolverines duo was on the mound — the Elks were matching it.

Sophomore starting pitcher Brolan Frost pitched a gem against Waterford. Frost was lights-out after overcoming the initial blemish that allowed the Wolverines to lead 1-0. It was the lone run against Frost's pitching line that included nine strikeouts over six innings with two hits allowed and two walks.

Frost's performance helped the Elks scrape back into the game with an RBI-single by Jacob Lueptow tying the game in the fourth inning

The fourth inning could have skewed more to the Elks if not for quality defense by the Wolverines. Second baseman Jack Krueger made a diving catch on a skipping drive in the infield and threw to shortstop Zach Flater to get a force out at second, Flater then faked a throw to first base and cutdown a would-be go-ahead scorer at the plate to end the inning.

The Elks would get the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth inning. A base hit by Paulson Yesbeck scored Lueptow and gave Elkhorn a 2-1 lead. They responded with a clean bottom of the sixth to leave it up to Waterford to breakthrough in the seventh.

Calvin Hancock and Jack Butler opened the bottom of the seventh with back-to-back singles for Waterford. Flater followed and earned a walk to load the bases and end the day on the mound for Frost.

"Offensively, we let opposing pitcher control us today and put ourselves in bad situations," Read said. "However, we put winning at-bats together when it mattered most and gave ourselves a chance to win at the end."

Abe Herchenbach stepped into the bases loaded, no-out situation for the Elks and picked up a strikeout. Krueger delivered for the Wolverines with the infield drawn in by hitting just out of the reach of first baseman Yesbeck to tie the game at 2-2. The next batter up was Seth Hernandez who hit the first pitch he saw over into shallow centerfield to earn a walk-off victory.

"Offense, literally, gave us just enough to win the game," Read said. "But that's really important when you struggle all game to come through in the end like that."

Kay led Waterford at the plate going 2 for 3 with three stolen bases and a run scored. The Elks were led at the plate by Lueptow who went 2 for 4 with one RBI and a run scored.

BURLINGTON 3, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 2: Kaleb Zabielski kept the Demons alive for a comeback victory on Monday in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Beaumont Field in Burlington.

The Demons (6-6, 4-3 SLC) trailed 2-0 after three innings with the Falcons (7-5, 2-4 SLC) getting runs in the second and third inning. Those would prove the only strikes against the pitching performance by Zabielski. The Burlington senior starting pitcher struck out 10 in seven innings allowing three hits and one walk.

The Demons chipped away with Zabielski locked in on the mound. Runs in the fourth and fifth inning tied the game at 2-2. The Demons took the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning and Zabielski finished what he started with a spotless seventh to earn the win.

Zabielski was responsible for two of the Demons' four hits in the game, going 2 for 2 with a walk, stolen base and run scored. Wren Dietz didn't have an official at-bat for Burlington but provided two walks and an RBI after hitting a sacrifice fly. Jack Sagedal also provided an RBI from a sacrifice fly.

UNION GROVE 6, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: Stellar pitching guided the Broncos to a shutout win on Monday in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Delavan.

Bobby Barrera started on the mound for the Broncos (8-2, 5-1 SLC) and pitched five innings while striking out nine and allowing no runs on two hits and four walks. The two hits for the Comets (3-6, 1-6 SLC) would be all they recorded on the day as Jack Wolf and Beau Bloxdorf each pitched scoreless frames in relief with a pair of strikeouts to their name.

The Broncos took the lead with a run in the fourth inning. A four-run fifth inning followed as Union Grove went on to win their third straight game in the SLC.

Braxton Hinds led the Broncos at the plate going 3 for 4 with a double, stolen base and run scored. Bloxdorf went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a walk.

MILWAUKEE REAGAN 5, RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 3: Walks added up against the LPs in a nonconference game on Monday at Harden Diamond in Milwaukee.

The LPs (2-7) scored in the first inning with Eli Gasau drawing a walk, stealing second and scoring after a throwing error. The Huskies (3-2) responded by scoring the next five runs. The LPs limited the Huskies to three hits in the game but damage was done through eight issued walks.

A two-run flurry in the sixth inning would be all the LPs could push back with. A double by Riley Gavigan and walk from Logan Beaudet was followed by a wild pitch. Cameron Porcaro then reached on an error that scored Gavigan. Beaudet scored on a sacrifice fly by Easton Charpentier. Gavigan went 2 for 4 with one RBI and a run scored. Gasau went 1 for 3 with two stolen bases and a run scored.

"Both teams played pretty well, but it was walks that got us," Racine Lutheran-Prairie coach Jeff Wilson said. "We got lots of runners on base but couldn't push them home."