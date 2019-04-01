With another spring comes another exceptional Burlington High School baseball team.
The Demons, the 2016 WIAA Division 1 champions who have won three straight Southern Lakes Conference titles, return All-Racine County Player of the Year Trey Krause. The left-hander has signed with Illinois State while Burlington’s No. 2 pitcher, Trent Turzenski, has committed to Valparaiso.
Several other county programs could be on the upswing, including Case, St. Catherine’s, Lutheran-Prairie, Union Grove and Waterford.
Here is a preview of the nine Racine County baseball teams:
Southeast Conference Case Eagles
COACH: James Ricchio, fourth year.
LAST YEAR: 7-13 overall, 6-9 SEC; lost to Kenosha Bradford 8-0 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Bryce Spalding, P-utility; Daniel Hernandez, OF; Dylan Peterson, P. Juniors — Matt Friesema, SS; Colton Coca, 3B; Erik Lehman, P-1B; Alex Hoff, CF; Jordan Anderson, C.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: With several key returnees, Ricchio believes, “we’re kind of hitting our stride. Physically, we’re going to be a very tough team and we’re deep with pitching. Eleven of our 17 can pitch.”
Friesema, the Eagles’ leadoff hitter, hit .286 and had a .408 on-base average with the help of 10 walks. Coca hit .354 with a .434 on-base average, left-handed pitcher Lehman went 3-0 with a 3.06 ERA, Hoff (.233) is a strong defensive presence in the outfield, Spaulding (.333) adds to a potent offense, Anderson (.254) is established behind the plate and Peterson (1-3, 4.29 ERA) is another experienced pitcher.
Ricchio is also expecting help from sophomores Jax Calverly (OF-C-P), Nolan Hodgins (IF, OF, P) and Ben Brawner (OF).
Horlick Rebels
COACH: Ryan Gavinski, fourth year.
LAST YEAR: 4-15 overall, 4-11 SEC; lost to Kenosha Indian Trail 13-1 in a WIAA Division 1 first-round regional game.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Cristian Montano, P-OF; Nate Ramsey, P-OF; Devin Lang, P-OF; Brady Lang, OF; Douglas Alkinburgh, OF; Dylan Jensen, P-IB. Sophomore — Joe Prudhum, 2B-P.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Gavinski must replace seven seniors who started last season. Strength up the middle will come from newcomers TJ Williams at shortstop and Prudhum at second base. Montano, Gavinski said, “can play anywhere and will be one of our top pitchers.” Ramsey is established in center field.
Park Panthers
COACH: Tim Glidden, third year,
LAST YEAR: 0-23 overall, 0-15 SEC; lost to Waterford 1-0 in WIAA Division 1 first-round regional game.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Andrew Kusters, P-3B; Jared Mai, 1B-3B. Junior — Spencer Coe, OF-IF-C-P.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The cornerstone is Kusters, who gradually became a force last season. After hitting .148 from April 2-May 8, he hit .467 from May 10-May 29 and finished at .262 for the season. He also pitched a strong game in a 1-0 regional loss to Waterford.
“Everybody looks up to this kid,” Glidden said.
But with Mai and Coe as the only other returning letterwinners, the Panthers have a lot of work ahead of them.
“We’re so young, we’re going to make mistakes,” Glidden said. “I think we’re more sound across the board, but we have some learning to do.”
Southern Lakes Conference Burlington Demons
COACH: Scott Staude, 21st year.
LAST YEAR: 20-8 overall, won the SLC with a 10-4 record; lost to Hartland Arrowhead 2-1 in a WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Trey Krause, P-1B-OF; Trent Turzenski, P-1B; Michael Rozell, CF; Riley Palmquist, IF; Danny Peterson, OF; Tucker Strommen, 3B; Jason Adams, P. Juniors — Christian Brenner, C; Dalton Damon, IF-OF.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Broncos are again loaded for another run to the state tournament with a pitching staff that may be among the best in the state. Leading the way is Krause, a left-hander who went 6-2 with a 1.26 ERA with 90 strikeouts in 61 innings. The 6-foot-6 Turzenski was 5-1 with 53 strikeouts in 47 innings.
“I think we have two of the best pitchers around in Trey and Trent,” Staude said.
Krause and Turzensk are also forces offensively. Krause hit .474 with six doubles and 14 RBIs and Turzenski hit .341 with 15 RBIs. Rozell had a .342 on-base average as the Demons’s leadoff hitter.
Staude will also be drawing talent from a JV1 program that went 22-0-1 and a JV2 program that went 16-1 last year.
“Our guys really want to bring home a fourth straight conference championship,” Staude said. “With our pitching depth, we’re built for those long weeks and we’re very sound up the middle. We have two capable catchers (Brenner and junior Skyler Danielson) and we feel we’re strong defensively.”
Union Grove Broncos
COACH: Nathan Meyer, second year.
LAST YEAR: 15-9 overall, 8-6 in SLC; lost to Kenosha Tremper 9-6 in WIAA Division 1 regional championship.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Luke Hansel, P-1B; Owen Erickson, OF-P; Jake Zimmermann, P; Matt Keller, P; Cameron Drier, P; Dylan Mutchie, 3B-P; Jack Clark, IF-OF; Gavin Erickson, OF; Carson LaPointe, OF-C; Will Painter, 1B. Juniors — TJ Manteufel, SS; Mitch Gibson, OF.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: First-team All-Racine County pitcher Luke Hansel (0.894 ERA 65 strikeouts, .373 BA) will once again be leading the Broncos’ pitching staff, along with seniors Jake Zimmermann, Matt Keller, and Cameron Drier. Leading Union Grove offensively is Manteufel (.380), Erickson (.329) and Jack Clark (.306).
Waterford Wolverines
COACH: Lance Bestland, 27th year.
LAST YEAR: 16-6 overall, 9-5 in the SLC; lost to Westosha Central 3-2 in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Carson Barwick, OF-P-P; Ben Bergeron, C; Boyd Biggs. 1B-3B-P; Davis Braun, OF; Chris Collins, P-1B-3B; Zach Guenther, P; Kyle Huckstorf, CF; Ben Nowacki, 1B; Sean Schultz, OF; Cole Weinkauf, P-2B-OF. Sophomore — Andrew Chapman, SS-P.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Bestland likes his strength up the middle with Bergeron at catcher, Chapman at shortstop, Karpinski or Weinkauf at second base and Huckstorf in center field.
Chapman was exceptional as a freshman, hitting .390 with 10 RBIs. He drew 10 walks and had a .510 on-base average. Other offensive standouts included Huckstorf (.385) and Biggs (.333, 12 RBIs).
Developing pitching after the graduation of Zach Guenther (4-0, 2.57 ERA) will be a priority.
“The season will most likely be very similar to last season,” Bestland said. “Every game will come down to the last few innings.”
Metro Classic Conference Catholic Central Hilltoppers
COACH: Jim Friend, fourth year.
LAST YEAR: 14-7 overall, 10-4 MCC; lost to Johnson Creek 5-4 in a WIAA Division 4 regional championship.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Senior — Cade Dirksmeyer, 3B. Juniors — John Huffman, CF-P; Jimmy Keeker, P-SS; Chas Miles, 1B.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Hilltoppers made a strong run last season, but Friend must replace six seniors who have graduated. Also, shortstop Tyler Swanson is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
The good news is the Huffman, a lefthander who went 6-4 with a 4.65 ERA, is back.
“Johnny, if he wants to be, could be one of the best pitchers in the conference,” Friend said. “That’s how good his stuff said. He’s got a really nice changeup.”
Help will be needed from juniors Paul Nevin (OF), Bennett Robson (OF) and Brandon Pum (C) and freshman Sam Phillips (IF).
Racine Lutheran-Prairie LPs
COACH: Jeff Wilson, first year.
LAST YEAR: 8-10 overall, 6-8 MCC; lost to Greendale Martin Luther in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Gabe Brandies, P-1B; Matt Brzack, OF; Tyler Hoover, C-P; Connor Kelly, P-SS-IF. Juniors — Will Dudley, CF; Liam Shannon, C-OF; Peter Vanko, OF. Sophomore — Tim Nelson, 3B-P.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: It was a trying season for Lutheran-Prairie, which had to play without longtime coach Bob Mallwitz, who was hospitalized for several games. The LPs never could match the magic from 2017, when they went 19-4 and went undefeated in the conference.
Wilson returns much talent with Kelly (.333, nine RBIs, six doubles, seven stolen bases), Dudley (.245, 10 RBIs) and Nelson (.257). Brandies (2-3, 5.63 ERA) and Hoover (1-0, 292 ERA) head the pitching staff.
Help is expected from senior outfielder Colton Krause, who has missed the last two seasons with injuries, juniors Alex Kelly (OF) and Andrew Langendorf (1B), sophomore Kody Krekling (IF) and freshmen Camdin Jansen (P-SS) and Jayce Jaramillo (C).
St. Catherine’s Angels
COACH: Paul Pulera, third year.
LAST YEAR: 10-12 overall, 8-5 in MCC; lost to Greendale Martin Luther 11-1 in a WIAA Division 2 regional championship.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Adam May, OF; Noah Rogers, P-OF; Orlando Moncayo, 1F-P, Luke Letsch, OF. Juniors — Anthony Schiro, C-P; Ian Rogenrud, IF-P. Sophomore — Bennett Spolar, P-IF.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Angels will try to continue their progress under Pulera, who went 4-16 in 2017 and 10-12 last season. Rogers and Schiro will lead the way after earning All-Racine County honors last season. Rogers hit .421 with 17 RBIs and Schiro .433 with 17 RBIs. A challenge will be trying to replace pitching ace Tony Ortiz.
“I’m very excited because I have a lot of three-year players,” Pulera said. “Our offense will probably be our strong point followed by our defense. Pitching will probably be our weakness.”
