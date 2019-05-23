Trey Krause and Trent Turzenski are going to the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches All-Star Tournament. And they are going to have their coach along for the ride.
The two senior pitchers for Burlington High School will play for the East during the event. The All-Star Tournament will be played Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29 at E.J. Schneider Field in Oshkosh.
They will be joined by their coach, Scott Staude, who was named to the tournament's staff for the first time since 2007.
The other Racine County player to make the team is Union Grove senior pitcher Luke Hansel.
"The neat thing about the All-Star game is it's the best of the best," Staude said. "It's not like every conference gets so many people or a team gets a person every year. It's voted on by coaches throughout the state, so they have a track record and reputation of how good they've been."
The left-handed Krause, who was the All-Racine County Player of the Year last season, is 4-0 with two saves and has 70 strikeouts and seven walks in 32 innings. His earned run average is 0.86.
He's also hitting .429 with seven doubles and 17 RBIs.
The right-handed Turzenski is 4-1 with a 1.69 ERA and has 60 strikeouts and 14 walks in 37 innings.
He's hitting .367 with four doubles, two homers and 19 RBIs.
Both have received athletic scholarships — Krause from Illinois State and Turzenski from Valparaiso.
Hansel is 5-0 with a 1.21 earned run average. He has struck out 42 in 34⅔ innings. He also is hitting .400 with eight doubles, a homer and 29 RBIs.
Hansel has received an athletic scholarship from Madison Area Technical College.
