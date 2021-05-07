High school baseball: Ketterhagen delivers for Burlington in last at-bat

The Burlington High School baseball team found a way to scratch out a victory Friday.

Despite being outhit 9-4, the Demons led Waterford most of the way, then had to score a run in the bottom of the seventh to beat the Wolverines 5-4 in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington.

Senior Chase Ketterhagen, who will play baseball for Marian University beginning next year, delivered the winning run for Burlington (4-2, 3-1 SLC), driving a ball to the fence for a double after senior Joe Zuleger singled with one out and advanced to second on a passed ball.

The Demons took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, with Ketterhagen and junior Connor O’Reilly hitting RBI singles and another run scoring on a wild pitch.

A run in the third inning made it 4-0, but Waterford (0-4 overall and SLC) cut its deficit in half with two runs in the top of the fifth off Demons starter Kale Dietz.

“Kale Dietz pitched well and kept them at bay,” Burlington coach Scott Staude said. “He got his pitch count up (in the fifth) and they got a couple runs and his brother, Wren, came in in relief.”