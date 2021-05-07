High school baseball: Ketterhagen delivers for Burlington in last at-bat

The Burlington High School baseball team found a way to scratch out a victory Friday.
Despite being outhit 9-4, the Demons led Waterford most of the way, then had to score a run in the bottom of the seventh to beat the Wolverines 5-4 in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington.
Senior Chase Ketterhagen, who will play baseball for Marian University beginning next year, delivered the winning run for Burlington (4-2, 3-1 SLC), driving a ball to the fence for a double after senior Joe Zuleger singled with one out and advanced to second on a passed ball.
The Demons took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, with Ketterhagen and junior Connor O’Reilly hitting RBI singles and another run scoring on a wild pitch.
A run in the third inning made it 4-0, but Waterford (0-4 overall and SLC) cut its deficit in half with two runs in the top of the fifth off Demons starter Kale Dietz.
“Kale Dietz pitched well and kept them at bay,” Burlington coach Scott Staude said. “He got his pitch count up (in the fifth) and they got a couple runs and his brother, Wren, came in in relief.”
The Wolverines tied the game at 4-4 with two runs in the top of the seventh, aided by a Demons error, and senior Gavin Roanhouse drove in the tying run on a fielder’s choice groundout.
Roanhouse went 1 for 4, hitting a two-run single in the fifth, and drove in three runs. All but one member of Waterford’s lineup had at least one hit, with Alex Clarksen going 2 for 3 and Garret Kay hitting a double.
UNION GROVE 9, BADGER 0: Isaiah Cerfus was in dominating form for the Broncos, who remained undefeated after a Southern Lakes Conference victory Friday at Lake Geneva.
The senior right-hander pitched a three-hitter, struck out 12 and walked one as the Broncos improved to 7-0 (4-0 in the SLC).
"He threw 69 strikes in 97 pitches and that's great," Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. "He was ahead of hitters and he was just really around the zone the whole game."
Catcher Brady Katterhagen went 2 for 4 with two doubles and drove in three runs. Maguire Delagrave went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Remmi Sweet went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
DOMINICAN 9, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 8: Catholic Central took a 6-5 lead in the fourth inning, but Dominican rallied for four runs in the bottom half of the inning to take control of a Metro Classic Conference game Friday at Whitefish Bay.
Shortstop Danny Von Rabenau went 2 for 4 with an RBI to lead Catholic Central (0-4 overall and MCC). Center fielder Cal Miles was 2 for 3 and scored two runs and first baseman Murphy O'Brien went 2 for 4 with two runs.
TREMPER 13, HORLICK 3: T.J. Williams and Caden Burbey accounted for all of Horlick's four hits with two each in a Southeast Conference loss Friday at Kenosha.
Burbey drove in two runs and Dom Lacanne drew three walks for the Rebels (0-6 overall and SEC).
The Rebels will be gaining some players from the football team that concluded its season Friday. Two of them, Blake Fletcher and Logan Ray, are starters.
INDIAN TRAIL 9, CASE 1: The Eagles were held scoreless in the first inning after loading the bases with one out and went on to lose a Southeast Conference game Friday at Case.
The only run for Case (2-4 overall and SEC) came in the third inning on a ground ball by Brandon Jaeger.
FRANKLIN 16, PARK 3: Noah Johnson continued to hit the ball well Friday, hitting a triple and going 2 for 2, along with two stolen bases, in the Panthers’ five-inning Southeast Conference loss at Horlick Field.
Johnson is batting around .600, Park coach Tim Glidden said, and he also scored two runs.
Otherwise, Park had just two errors, but made mental mistakes and “we were not ready to play,” Glidden said.
Jacob Pederson and Kadin Metz each had an RBI for Park (1-5 overall and SEC).
Glidden said a few players from football team, which concluded its season Friday, will be joining the baseball team, including pitcher Ryan Lockridge.
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 22, ST. CATHERINE’S 6: Senior Logan Marino went 2 for 3 with an RBI triple and two runs scored, but the Angels lost a five-inning nonconference game Friday at Simmons Field in Kenosha.
St. Catherine’s (0-7) had six hits and committed nine errors.
“We’re showing flashes of improvement, but we’re very inexperienced,” Angels coach Paul Pulera said.