High school baseball: Case turns tables on Horlick in Division 1 regional semifinal

For the Case High School baseball team, the fourth time was the charm.
After losing to Horlick three times during the Southeast Conference regular season, the Eagles came through Tuesday night with a victory over the Rebels — when it counted the most.
Case scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning, with the help of two-run error by Horlick, and Nolan Hodgins pitched a four-hitter in a 4-0 victory over the Rebels in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game at Horlick Field.
Case (5-19), the No. 5 seed, advances to the regional final Thursday against No. 1 seed Kenosha Tremper (22-4), which was ranked eighth in the final Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll. Horlick, the fourth seed, finished 7-17.
All three previous meetings were close, with Horlick beating Case 3-1 on May 25, 2-1 on May 26 and 5-2 on June 7. But it was the Eagles' turn Tuesday.
Hodgins and Rebels starter JJ Bardega both pitched shutout ball over the first five innings, but the Eagles broke through in the sixth.
After a one-out triple by Brandon Jaeger, Hodgins hit an RBI single to break the scoreless tie. Seth Shufelt followed with a single to put runners on first and second.
The next batter, Alex Picciurro, laid down a bunt, but a throwing error allowed both runners to come home to make it 3-0. Picciurro, who advanced to second on the error, scored on Austin Sigrist’s double for the fourth run of the inning.
Hodgins did the rest, finishing with nine strikeouts and retiring the Rebels in order in the bottom of the seventh. Of the four hits he allowed, three were by TJ Williams, who had a double in the first inning and singles in the fourth and sixth. The only other baserunner for Horlick was Blake Fletcher, who walked in the fifth.
“It was a very exciting game,” Case coach Frankie Jaramillo said. “Our team was able to compete and they battled every pitch.
“Horlick swept us in the regular season, so I’m very proud of the guys. They knew that they could win.”
Williams went 3 for 3 and Caden Burbey had the other hit for the Rebels, going 1 for 3. Bardega pitched effectively, allowing seven hits, walking one and striking out six in 5⅔ innings. Reliever Joey Prudhom retired all four batters he faced.
“It was tough to end our season this way,” Horlick coach Tyler Funk said. “Tip your cap to Case — they made the plays when they needed to. JJ battled, but we came up short tonight.
“I’m proud of this team and want to thank the seniors (Logan Ray, Matt Gangl, Prudhom) for everything.”
BURLINGTON 5, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 0: Kale Dietz was at his best when the Demons needed him the most Tuesday, pitching his finest game of the season as Burlington beat the Badgers in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game at Beaumont Field.
Dietz (5-2), a senior right-hander, struck out nine, walked three and allowed two hits in 5⅓ innings. He was relieved in the sixth inning after he reached 100 pitches.
“I thought he pitched probably his best game of the season,” Demons coach Scott Staude said. “He was keeping them off-balance with his curve ball and he did a really nice job of not getting deep in the counts. We had to get him out because of the 100-pitch count, but he did an excellent job.”
Joe Zuleger and Joey Berezowitz combined for 1⅔ innings of hitless relief.
Berezowitz, batting leadoff, went 2 for 4 with an RBI and scored a run. Zuleger went 2 for 3 with an RBI and also scored a run.
Burlington (18-9), which has won 11 of its last 14 games, plays Wilmot Thursday for the regional championship. The game will be played at 4:30 p.m. at Beaumont Field.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 9, WATERFORD 0: Michael Mulhollon had his stuff going Tuesday for the Falcons and the Wolverines weren’t able to figure him out.
The 6-foot-4 junior left-hander pitched a no-hitter and Westosha Central defeated Waterford in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Waterford.
Mulhollon struck out 13 and walked four. Only Brock Malecki had some success against Mulhollon, drawing two walks.
Pitchers Garret Kay, Trevor Hancock and Josh Beyer combined to allow just two earned runs for the fourth-seeded Wolverines (12-9). Waterford committed six errors, accounting for seven unearned runs.
Waterford came on this season after losing five of its first six games, winning nine straight games during one stretch.
The fifth-seeded Falcons (14-13) will play No. 1 seed Union Grove (22-3), ranked sixth in the final Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, in the regional final at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Union Grove.
MUSKEGO 14, PARK 0: The Panthers had their season end Tuesday in a loss to the Warriors in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game at Muskego.
No details were available about the game. Muskego (19-2) was ranked fifth in the final Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll of the season. Park finishes 1-21.
Division 2
MARTIN LUTHER 10, RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 0: The Spartans (10-15) made quick work of the LPs in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game at Horlick Field that lasted five innings.
Lutheran-Prairie (12-11) did not have a hit against Martin Luther senior Bailey Lemke, a sidearm pitcher who one-hit the LPs in a 3-0 Metro Classic Conference loss on May 13.
Despite the final result, LPs coach Jeff Wilson was pleased with his team’s performance this season.
“You hate to lose in a game like this, but they came out and took it to us,” Wilson said. “But we had a good bunch of players this year and I was very happy with their effort in the conference games and overall.
“We have a good, solid group of juniors and sophomores coming up, so there is a good core group of players to look forward to.”
SAINT THOMAS MORE 7, ST. CATHERINE’S 5: The Angels pushed across two runs in the top of the seventh, but fell short to the Cavaliers in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game Tuesday at Milwaukee.
For St. Catherine’s (2-18), three players combined to total six hits against Thomas More (15-7). Senior Bennett Spolar went 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs, sophomore John Perugini was 2 for 3 with one run and one RBI, and senior Logan Marino had two hits. Senior Daniel Sanchez had two sacrifice flies.
“We played a competitive baseball game tonight,” Angels coach Paul Pulera said. “While we had a rough year, the last couple of weeks saw us play better baseball. They just beat us offensively tonight. Now, we have a big offseason ahead of us.”
Division 5
OAKFIELD 13, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: The Hilltoppers had just two hits against the Oaks and struggled in the field in a WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal loss Tuesday at Oakfield.
Catholic Central (5-14), which had been playing better lately, coach Jim Friend said, had several errors, including a few misplayed fly balls against Oakfield (10-6).
“We went back to our natural selves,” Friend said. “We let some fly balls drop and it all snowballed from there. And we did not swing the bats well tonight.”
The Hilltoppers had one big play when senior center fielder Neal McCourt, who Monday won the high jump for the school's track and field team at the regional meet, made a highlight-reel catch of a line drive.
“He hasn’t played baseball since Little League and he makes a diving catch,” Friend said. “It was an ESPN highlight.”
Catholic Central loses just three seniors and Friend feels good about the future.
“We got better as a team as the season went on,” Friend said. “There are a lot of positives.”