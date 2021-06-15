High school baseball: Case turns tables on Horlick in Division 1 regional semifinal

Hodgins did the rest, finishing with nine strikeouts and retiring the Rebels in order in the bottom of the seventh. Of the four hits he allowed, three were by TJ Williams, who had a double in the first inning and singles in the fourth and sixth. The only other baserunner for Horlick was Blake Fletcher, who walked in the fifth.

“It was a very exciting game,” Case coach Frankie Jaramillo said. “Our team was able to compete and they battled every pitch.

“Horlick swept us in the regular season, so I’m very proud of the guys. They knew that they could win.”

Williams went 3 for 3 and Caden Burbey had the other hit for the Rebels, going 1 for 3. Bardega pitched effectively, allowing seven hits, walking one and striking out six in 5⅔ innings. Reliever Joey Prudhom retired all four batters he faced.

“It was tough to end our season this way,” Horlick coach Tyler Funk said. “Tip your cap to Case — they made the plays when they needed to. JJ battled, but we came up short tonight.

“I’m proud of this team and want to thank the seniors (Logan Ray, Matt Gangl, Prudhom) for everything.”