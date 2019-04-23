Trey Krause has a wicked curve, a fastball that tops out at 88 miles per hour and a reliable slider and changeup he doesn't hesitate to use in any situation.
Trent Turzenski is the big kid with a big fastball who has hit 93 mph on the radar gun. Good luck trying to hit his two-seam or four-seam fastball because because it's a rather futile challenge.
They are longtime best friends off the field and an embarrassment of riches as senior pitchers for the Burlington High School baseball team between the lines. They have a friendly rivalry that inspires each other, they have an 82-year-old pitching coach in the beloved Bob Lee who keeps them grounded, and they produce results with computer-like efficiency.
The left-handed Krause, who was the Racine County Player of the Year last season, is 2-0 with a 1.08 earned run average so far. The 6-foot, 170-pound breaking-ball specialist has struck out 43 in 19 innings and has allowed just seven hits and five walks.
Turzenski, who is 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds, is the more physically imposing sight on the mound for opposing batters. After Tuesday night's 6-3 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Westosha Central, the right-hander is 3-0 with an 0.70 ERA. He has struck out 43 in 20 innings and has allowed just nine hits and seven walks.
Both of them are also Burlington's best hitters. Krause, hitting in the No. 3 hole, has a .333 average with seven RBIs and a .467 on-base average. Turzenski, the cleanup hitter, has a .435 batting average with two homers and a team-best 10 RBIs.
"If you've got one of those guys on the mound, you know you have a good chance of winning the game because those guys are going to go out and put on a pretty good performance," Union Grove junior shortstop TJ Manteufel said. "When you have two guys like that, that could send them pretty far."
Like the WIAA Division 1 state championship game, which the Demons - so far 8-1 overall and 7-0 in Southern Lakes Conference games - won in 2016? With two pitchers of that caliber, the Demons seemingly have as good a chance as anyone of advancing that far.
Given his credentials, Krause has to be considered the ace even though Turzenski has been slightly more effective so far this season. The Burlington native was nurtured from an early age to excel on the mound by his father, Tom, a longtime baseball coach.
And then along came Turzenski, a Rhinelander native who moved to Burlington with his family at the age of 7. Krause and Turzenski became best friends while playing for the Burlington Titans youth team and have been there for each other since.
So what if they live on the opposite sides of town? One would make the five-mile bicycle ride to the other one's house to play catch and video games and talk baseball.
And together they grew into aces.
"We go way back," Krause said. "We played baseball throughout our whole lives and we were on the travel team together. And we say things to each other, especially when we're doing bad. It's not so much that we help each other, but sometimes I'll look over at first base and he'll have a little smile on his face. Or we'll say an inside joke to each other."
Both obviously want to see each other do well. But there's also an unspoken rivalry between the two.
Considering how high each has raised his personal bar, that's not so easy to do. But it also helps explain why Krause and Turzenski have been all but unhittable this season.
"It's a little bit of a friendly competition," Turzenski said. "We both want to do really good for a our team. We're really good friends and we're having fun doing what we're doing."
Said Krause: "In conference, we always pitch against the same teams and we always have this, 'I'm going to do better against this team than you did.' It's definitely in the back of our minds. The first game of the year, he threw part of a no-hitter against Indian Trail. The next game, I threw a no-hitter."
For longtime Burlington coach Scott Staude, he has the luxury of seeing one of his aces dominate at least once a week. With Krause and Turzenski heading the pitching staff the last three seasons, Burlington has gone 49-14 so far.
"It definitely sets you up pretty well for a spring baseball season as far as your conference game schedule," Staude said. "The importance of both of them in the leadership role is they firmly lead by their actions. That's so important to our pitching staff and our team."
The ultimate goal is another state championship, which would provide a bookend to their high school careers. And then they will carry on as rivals in the same college conference next season.
Turzenski, who has a 3.8 grade-point average, has a scholarship to play for Valparaiso in Indiana. Krause, who has a 3.5 GPA, will be about 150 miles to the southwest in Normal, Ill., pitching for Illinois State on a scholarship.
Both programs are in the Missouri Valley Conference, so Turzenski and Krause will be seeing each other a few times each season.
"We're really excited," said Turzenski, who struck out 14 on Tuesday afternoon. "It's hard to believe going all the way back that we'd be able to play against each other in college."
But for the next six weeks or so, both will likely continue to make life miserable for opposing hitters.
"Trey's got a curveball that not a lot of high school kids can throw," Staude said. "And I think Trent is confident that he can overpower people and get guys out when he needs to."
