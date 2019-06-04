The Demons are headed to state.
Again.
The Burlington High School baseball team defeated Kenosha Tremper 2-0 in a WIAA Division 1 sectional championship on Tuesday at Tremper to clinch a berth at the state tournament for the fourth season in a row.
Jason Adams doubled in both runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to send the Demons (23-5) back to the state tournament.
Earlier on Tuesday, Burlington beat Muskego 6-0 in the sectional semifinal, as pitcher Trey Krause allowed two hits and struck out 12 in six innings.
Tremper got to the sectional championship by beating Waterford 4-0 in the other semifinal. The Wolverines (13-4) mustered only three hits in the game as their season came to an end.
Burlington advances to play in the Division 1 quarterfinals at 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 11 at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.
In 2016, the Demons won the Division 1 state title by beating Arrowhead 6-4. They lost to Arrowhead in the quarterfinals in both 2017 and last season.
