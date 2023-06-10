The Burlington High School baseball team had squandered a 5-3 lead against Elkhorn in the top of the seventh inning of this WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal and now trailed 6-5. There were two outs and Kaleb Zabielski was on first base after getting hit by a pitch.

In stepped the bespectacled Beinlich against Elkhorn pitcher Abe Herchenbach, who started him off with a fastball up and in. Guessing Herchenbach would follow with a similar pitch, Beinlich ripped it over the leftfield fence for a moment so many youngsters dream of, yet so few attain.

“That’s like storybook,” Zabielski said.

For Beinlich, it was a moment he will never forget.

“I tried to meet the ball with the bat and put a charge in it,” he said. “I had a feeling it was out and I was kind of watching it as I ran and I was overwhelmed with joy. I was happy I had done something for the team.”

Before Beinlich stepped to the plate, teammate Wren Dietz was feeling the Demons were on the verge of turning in their uniforms for the season.

“I sat down on the bench and thought, ‘Damn, this is really it,’ “ he said. “I knew Aben was going to put it in play somewhere, but when he hit it high, I knew it was gone and I was so happy!

“I just wanted to past the first round and play in the regional final.”

And now the Demons are advancing to their first state tournament since 2019 after making a postseason run that borders on remarkable.

Granted, they have a senior-dominated team that weathered six losses in seven games in April to take a 21-9 record into the tournament. But few could have guessed what was to come following Beinlich’s dramatic blast.

Consider the following:

First came a 3-1 victory over powerful Kettle Moraine in a regional championship June 1, when Beinlich pitched a complete game.

And then came June 6, when Burlington came through with a 4-2 victory over Janesville Craig, the state’s top-ranked team, and then handled Union Grove 7-0 for the sectional championship. Union Grove, which had advanced to the state tournament last season and in 2019, when it was the Division 2 runner-up, had defeated Burlington twice during the regular season.

Toppling giants was getting to be a habit for the Demons. And that’s why Scott Staude, Burlington’s coach since 1999, had taped a sign with the words “Why not us!” in the team’s dugout at Beaumont Field prior to practice Thursday.

Indeed. Why not the Demons?

“They’re very well coached and they execute their game plan,” Waterford coach Matt Read said. “They make other teams make plays to beat them. They don’t make a lot of mistakes, they don’t walk a lot of people, they make great plays defensively and offensively, they move runners over and get them in.

“To do that year in and year out is impressive. They always make sure they give themselves a chance to win.”

That’s the caliber of baseball taught by the 50-year-old Staude, who led the Demons to the 2016 state championship and then to three consecutive return trips to Grand Chute through the 2019 season.

He has likely had more talent than this year’s team, as evidenced by the fact that only Zabielski (UW-La Crosse) is planning on playing in college.

But while there may be more talented players elsewhere, there aren’t many better teams. Burlington features nine seniors, seven of whom will be starting Monday when it opens against Franklin at 2:30 p.m. in a quarterfinal.

“We just play together,” Zabielski said. “If something bad happens, we don’t get down on ourselves and then we make the next play.”

Staude feels it’s reasonable to make parallels to his 2016 state championship team.

“The team chemistry is very similar,” he said. “The state championship team, we had nine seniors and this team we have nine seniors. It’s a very close-knit group who hangs out outside of baseball. They’re all friends with each other.

“So that’s a big similarity.”

The key is Zabielski, who gets things started as the leadoff hitter and who has also pitched a team-high 57 innings.

He is 39 for 91 (.429) with six doubles, a triple and 20 RBIs. He also leads the Demons in runs (32) and stolen bases (26). As a pitcher, Zabielski is 6-3 with a 3.44 earned run average and has struck out a team-high 56.

“Kaleb just had the best year of all time,” Beinlich said. “He really left it all out for the team and you can’t ask for much more from a senior. He just put everything together and found his way on the mound and found his way at the plate and he’s going off.”

Added Read, “He’s their sparkplug. He was a first-team All-Conference infielder and threw their biggest innings for them and beat us this year. It wasn’t pretty — I think we had eight hits off him in six innings — but he didn’t give up a run. And that’s because he didn’t walk anybody.

“He’s their spark, but they have some returners who have played there a long time.”

Dietz is right up there with Zabielski in terms of impact. The shortstop is hitting .435 (37 for 85) with a homer and 22 RBIs. He also also gone 3-1 with a save an a 4.34 ERA.

Other seniors are first baseman Ethan Daubner (.251, 11 RBis), center fielder Murphy Diggins (.286, 16 RBIs), catchers Isaac Dow and Ryan Dummer (.271, 10 RBIs), right fielder Donavan Appleby (.204, 16 walks), left fielder Drew Weis (.236, 10 RBIs) and outfielder Owen Munson.

Non-seniors making an impact are sophomore third baseman Carter Baumeister (.275, 11 RBIs) and Beinlich, a junior who kept alive Burlington’s season in such dramatic fashion on May 30.

Beinlich is hitting .371 with two homers ands 29 RBIs. He is also the Demons’ most productive pitcher with a 7-1 record and a 1.07 ERA. Staude said his starting pitcher against Franklin Monday is to be determined, but Beinlich will certainly be a top candidate.

“Last year, he was only a sophomore and he got brought up for only a game or two,” Dietz said. “He only played like one game of varsity. This year, he’s come and batted third for us, he’s pitched really well and he’s been a huge factor.”

Is this enough for the Demons to make a serious run at the state tournament? Staude concedes it will be a considerable challenge.

“Obviously, it’s the state tournament, so you’re talking about the best of the best,” he said. “Stevens Point is 25-1. Hortonville has two Division I pitchers who are going to be in college next year (Thomas Burns to Arizona State and Nathan Vella to Winona State) and then we have Franklin, who is 25-4 and Menomonee Falls is 25-4.

“That’s the top four teams. And I think the bottom-four teams, even though their record doesn’t show it, are really good, as well. It’s deep. There’s really good talent up at the state tournament.”

As for Read, he sees Burlington as a team that can beat anyone. The Demons already demonstrated that June 6.

“They’ve already defeated three of the top 15 teams in the state based on the rankings to get there,” said Read, referring to Kettle Moraine, Janesville Craig and Union Grove. “If I’m any team in the state playoffs, I would not look past Burlington.”

Meanwhile, the Demons are going to keep living those three words members of Staude’s seventh-grade class at Karcher Middle School wrote on the banner he routinely tapes in Burlington’s dugout: “Why not us!”

“Many times, if you look as the state tournament rosters for Division 1, you’re going to see four, five or six guys who are going to go on and play college baseball” Staude said. “Kaleb Zabielski, out of our nine seniors, is the only one who is going to play in college next year.

“I think that just says a lot about the type of guys we have. Maybe we don’t have those multiple superstars, but we definitely have some blue-collar kids who know how to play the game the right way.”