UNION GROVE — The impromptu get-together was a casual exchange of ideas by a group of kids who were expecting more of themselves. There was no finger-pointing and no airing of grievances.
It was last May 31 in the Union Grove High School parking lot. The bus that had just brought them back from their final game of the season — a 9-6 WIAA Division 1 regional championship loss to Kenosha Tremper — had just left, leaving these kids to discuss their future.
Jake Zimmermann was there. So were Gavin Erickson, Jack Clark, Luke Hansel and a few others. All were looking ahead to their senior seasons and all just knew the Broncos were capable of a topping their 15-9 record.
"We talked about that game and how, next year, our goal was to win that game, that regional game and try to go as far as we can," Clark said. "We knew that we were going to have a lot of guys coming back and we would be able to do a lot of the same things."
They walked the walk after talking the talk. Clark estimates that about 20 players were routinely showing up for fall and winter practices after just "eight or 10," were regulars the previous season.
They started slowly, splitting their first four games of the season. But following a 6-2 loss to Elkhorn April 5, these kids started to put into practice what they had discussed in that parking lot last May 31.
It started with a nine-game winning streak. Then, after a 5-4 loss to perennial state power Burlington May 3, the Broncos have won 11 games to date.
Going into a regional semifinal Tuesday against Watertown Luther Prep at Union Grove, the Broncos are 22-3 and ranked fifth among Division 2 schools in the state in this week's Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll. They also earned a share of the Southern Lakes Conference title with Burlington — their first since 2013.
Could these Broncos even end a 67-year dry spell and make it to the state tournament? There's no telling with these guys.
"We've definitely taken a step forward from last year," said 31-year-old Nate Meyer, the Broncos' second-year coach who graduated from Union Grove in 2007. "We were pretty upset after we lost to Kenosha Tremper in that semifinal game and these guys put forth the work all year. You can definitely tell they wanted it.
"We started out slow. We could have gone one way or the other and they decided they were going to put forth the work and they went on a nine-game winning streak from there. That's a true testament to these guys."
A review of this team reveals a lineup devoid of holes and two front-line pitchers who can probably hold their own with any Division 2 team in the state. And those pitchers — Hansel and Zimmermann are tutored by two pitching coaches, Ben Miller and R.J. Spang (the latter is a 1992 Horlick graduate who was drafted by the New York Mets out of high school).
Hansel is the proven commodity, having already accepted an athletic scholarship from Madison Area Technical College. He was the first-team All-Racine County pitcher last season and is 5-0 with a 1.21 earned run average this season.
He's also hitting .405 with eight doubles, a homer and 29 RBIs as the Broncos' cleanup hitter.
"Luke definitely has the velocity, he has a very good curveball and he can blow it by people when he needs to," Meyer said.
The counterpoint is Zimmermann, who might be the biggest surprise of this year's team. After pitching mostly in relief as a junior, he has been lights out with a 6-0 record and a 0.39 ERA. Pitching a team-high 41⅓ innings, Zimmermann, has allowed just two earned runs.
"He concentrates, he doesn't get rattled, he doesn't show any emotion and his mechanics stay the same all the time," Spang said. "It pretty much boils down to being a hard worker."
What does Zimmermann see as the difference?
"I just kept working and hitting spots, which is what I do to get outs," he said. "Coach gave me a chance and I just kept proving him right and kept working on it."
There are so many other storylines to this team.
Junior shortstop TJ Manteufel (.406, six homers, 29 RBIs) has already earned a baseball scholarship to Bradley and is a team leader despite not being a senior.
"The guys kind of look up to what TJ does," Meyer said. "TJ works hard all year and a guy who loves the game that much, it's definitely going to run off."
Alex Spang, a first-team All-Racine County catcher last season, left a big hole when he graduated. To stabilize the position at midseason, Clark (.291, one homer, 17 RBIs) volunteered to move to catcher and was an immediate success.
"He's been a leader in any sport he's played, like basketball and football," said Hansel, who is also a three-sport athlete. "So when we put him back at catcher, we knew that even though he never caught before, he was going to get the job done."
The list goes on and on. Leadoff hitter Owen Erickson, the center fielder, has 13 walks and a .418 on-base average.
Second baseman Nick Williams (.368, 26 runs), third baseman Cody Horon (.356, 10 RBIs) and designated hitter Michael Jocius (.438, 14 RBIs) are new starters who have made a big impact.
Left fielder Carson LaPointe (.458, 14 walks) and right fielder Gavin Erickson (.385 on-base average) has been steady all season.
The Broncos' team ERA is 1.824. Complementing Hansel and Zimmermann have been Collin Long (2-0, 2.17), Dylan Mutchie (3-0, 2.93), Isaiah Cerfus (2-2, 3.93), Matt Keller (2-1, 4.32) and Chase Bloxdorf (1-0, 2.17).
With the added bonus of Union Grove dropping from Division 1 to Division 2 this season, could the Broncos make it back to the state tournament for the firs time since 1952?
Time will tell. But Burlington coach Scott Staude, who led his team to the 2016 WIAA Division 1 championship, certainly likes what he's seen.
"You can see this building," he said. "The last couple of years, they were really talented, but maybe a little young. This year, they won a lot of the close games they've been in where maybe in years past, because of their inexperience, they night not have won those.
"Nate's done a really good job just corralling the team the team and keeping them focused. They're explosive and their top two pitchers are as good as anybody around."
