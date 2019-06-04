For the Union Grove High School baseball team, the long, long, long wait is over.
The Broncos scratched a 67-year-old itch on Tuesday by beating Whitefish Bay 9-2 in a WIAA Division 2 sectional championship at Carthage College and claiming a spot at the state tournament for the first time since 1952.
Earlier Tuesday, Union Grove (26-3) defeated Greendale 7-0 in the sectional semifinals.
The Broncos advance to play in the Division 2 semifinals at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 12 at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.
This story will be updated.
