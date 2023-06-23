The Waterford and Union Grove high school athletic programs had an impressive spring in the Southern Lakes Conference.

In five of the six sports offered by the SLC, six combined athletes from those two schools earned Athlete of the Year honors.

Four Wolverines and two Broncos earned the top honors in their respective sports. Waterford had Athletes of the Year in baseball (senior Garrett Kay), girls soccer (senior Taylor Gordon) and track and field (juniors Bryce Ruland for boys and Ana Guardiola for girls), and the Broncos had Players of the Year in boys golf (senior Jacob Brown) and boys tennis (sophomore Nolan Shaub).

Here’s the breakdown of the All-SLC teams.

BASEBALL: Kay, an outfielder and pitcher, was named the SLC Athlete of the Year and was one of three Wolverines selected to the first and second teams.

Senior pitcher Dylan Questad was named to the first team and senior outfielder Tyler Lusic was named to the second team. Pitcher Ricky Maerzke earned honorable mention.

Union Grove, the SLC co-champion with Waterford, had six players receive honors. Senior outfielder Owen Nowak and juniors Landon Dessart (utility) and Beau Bloxdorf (infielder) were selected to the first team and senior infielder Nathan Williams and juniors Hayden Jamison (catcher) and Marshall Loch (outfielder) were named to the second team. Outfielder Braxton Hinds earned honorable mention.

Burlington senior infielder Kaleb Zabielski and junior infielder Aben Beinlich earned first-team honors and senior infielder Wren Dietz was on the second team. Honorable mention went to outfielder Murphy Diggins and infielder Carter Baumeister.

GIRLS SOCCER: Gordon, a senior forward, was named the SLC Athlete of the Year and was one of four Wolverines to receive honors.

Waterford and Union Grove, the SLC co-champions, each had three players on the first team.

Waterford was represented on the first team by senior midfielder Megan Cornell and senior defender Paige Strasser, along with Gordon, and Jordan Hurley, a senior midfielder, was named to the second team. Forward Leah Dehne earned honorable mention.

Union Grove was represented on the first team by senior midfielder Lexi Pettit, junior forward Julia James and sophomore defender Rhyan Hood, and freshman forward Miley Morgan and senior defender Sophia Rampulla earned second-team honors. Honorable mention went to goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz.

Burlington had two players on the first team in senior midfielder Aleah Reesman and senior defender Shelby Busch, and senior goalkeeper Emilie Runkel was on the second team. Defender Jenna Bebow earned given honorable mention.

SOFTBALL: Waterford and Union Grove each had four players selected to the first and second teams.

Senior centerfielder Madison Krueger and freshman pitcher/third baseman Jaydin Kiser represented the Wolverines on the first team and senior outfielder Saydie Evjen and junior third baseman Samantha Talavera were named to the second team.

Union Grove junior shortstop Ashley Bert and senior third baseman Mackenzy Schook both earned first-team honors and senior outfielder Brylee Katterhagen and senior pitcher Emily Boyle were on the second team.

Burlington sophomore outfielder Kati Berezowitz and freshman third baseman Emersyn Biedrzycki were named to the first team and senior second baseman Molly Berezowitz was on the second team.

Receiving honorable mention were senior Reilly Galten of Waterford, junior Abbey Garbie of Union Grove and junior Kendall Kafar of Burlington.

Senior pitcher Lauren Trottier of Elkhorn was named the SLC Player of the Year.

TRACK AND FIELD: Ruland and Guardiola were named the respective SLC Boys and Girls Athletes of the Year.

Ruland won the Division 1 discus competition at the WIAA State Championships with a record-setting performance, and Guardiola was a state qualifier in the sprints.

Union Grove senior Riley Kayler received honorable mention.

BOYS TENNIS: Shaub, who finished fifth in Division 1 at the WIAA State Individual Tournament and was undefeated in SLC play, was the SLC Athlete of the Year and was one of two Broncos selections on the first team.

He was joined by senior teammates Hayden and Domenic McDougal, twins who finished third in doubles in the SLC Tournament.

Waterford junior singles player Andrew Vescio was selected to the first team and the doubles team of juniors Johnny Holma and Castor Warnke was selected to the second team.

The Burlington doubles team of Porter Tiedt and Kade Boyd and singles player Jack Canright of Waterford received honorable mention.

BOYS GOLF: Brown, a state qualifier for Union Grove, was named the SLC Player of the Year and was one of two Broncos to receive All-SLC honors.

Senior teammate Nathan Beutel was also selected to the first team as four of the five first-team members were seniors.

Senior Mason Roanhouse and junior Adam Chart of Waterford, and junior Benjamin Graham of Burlington, all earned second-team honors.

Honorable mention went to Mason Meier of Burlington, Cody Nelson of Union Grove and Jackson Heath of Waterford.

All-Metro Classic Conference

BASEBALL: Senior pitcher Jason Schmierer of Lutheran-Prairie was the only Racine County player to be named to the All-Metro Classic Conference first team.

LPs freshman outfielder Eli Gasau and Catholic Central junior pitcher Alex Vogt were both named to the All-MCC second team.

Receiving honorable mention were Jayden Jaramillo and Easton Charpentier of Lutheran-Prairie, Domonic Pitts, John Perugini and Isaac Cantu of St. Catherine’s, and Will Leiting of Catholic Central.

The MCC Player of the Year was Milwaukee Saint Thomas More senior Alex Alicea.