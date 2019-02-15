Try 1 month for 99¢
Maddy Bronson won three events and the all-around to help the Burlington Co-op gymnastics team win its 10th straight Southern Lakes Conference championship on Friday night at Jefferson.

Bronson, a senior, won the floor exercise with a score of 9.475, the vault (9.30), the uneven bars (9.25) and the all-around with a 37.150. Her sister Malia, a sophomore, won the balance beam (9.45) and placed second in the floor exercise (9.225) and the all-around (36.150).

The Bronsons' performances helped the Demons win the meet with a score of 143.800, well ahead of Elkhorn's 137.175. Waterford was third with a 130.100.

For the Wolverines, freshman Skylar Bart placed sixth in the balance beam (8.45).

