Golf: Steger, Kuiper advance in U.S. Open qualifying

Kaylor Steger and Ricky Kuiper took a big first steps Wednesday.

The two local golfers both shot sub-par rounds in local qualifying for the USGA U.S. Open Championship.

Steger, 25, a pro mini-tour player from Mount Pleasant, won the qualifier at Hidden Glen Golf Club in Cedarburg with a 5-under-par 67, and Kuiper, 23, an amateur from Racine, shot a 2-under 70 to tie for second with pro Peter Webb of Madison and amateur Evan Myers of Northbrook, Illinois. Amateur Tyler Cleaves of Kaukauna rounded out the five qualifiers with a 71.

Steger had six birdies in his round, four on the front nine (33) and two on the back nine (34), and one bogey. Kuiper had five birdies and shot 34-36.

The final step toward the Open is at one of 10 qualifiers across the country — one, in Dallas, is May 24 and the rest are June 7 — and the players have a choice in where they play.

The closest sites to Wisconsin are in Columbus and Springfield, Ohio. The number of qualifiers for the Open will be determined by the size and strength of the field at each site, according to the USGA.

The 121st U.S. Open is scheduled for June 17-20 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.

