Girls volleyball: Thompkins has strong night for Park in loss

The Park High School girls volleyball team got a strong performance from Genesis Thompkins in a 25-20, 25-10, 25-8 loss to Beloit Memorial Thursday in a WIAA Alternate Fall Season nonconference match at Beloit.

Thompkins, a senior setter, had 28 assists and three aces for the Panthers (1-3). Senior outside hitter Mikayla Smith had five kills and a block and junior Keilani Trujillo, playing as a right-side hitter for the first time, had three kills and no errors in four attempts.

Park coach Samantha Robinson moved some players around and with some limited practice time, it took a while for the Panthers to adjust to the changes.

“We had to do some big changes to our lineup with limited time to practice it,” Robinson said. “The girls pushed through and adjusted by the end of the match.”

Beloit Memorial (3-5) was celebrating Senior Night.

