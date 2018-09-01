The Burlington High School girls volleyball team made its best run of the season last year when it counted — in the playoffs.
There’s no reason to expect anything different this season.
The Demons, who won the WIAA Division 1 state championship last season, have all but two key players back from the title team and could repeat like they did in 2011 and 2012.
Burlington finished second to Waterford in the Southern Lakes Conference regular season, but won the conference tournament and kept on rolling, beating previously unbeaten River Falls in five sets in the state title match.
The Demons have Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association All-State selections Sam Naber (libero, second team) and Kaley Blake (setter, third team) back to lead the way as they try to make a return to Green Bay.
Waterford lost All-County Player of the Year and All-State first-teamer Mia Grunze to graduation, but the Wolverines might be as good as they were last year, when they went 7-0 in SLC play and won their first overall conference title since 2000.
In the Metro Classic Conference, Catholic Central has a new coach in Wayne Schultz, but the Lady Toppers have a senior-laden lineup returning as they defend their conference title. Prairie, which won the MCC Tournament for the first time last year, has all but two players back and will challenge Catholic Central.
In the Southeast Conference, Horlick has young, but experienced, talent returning, while Case and Park have mostly inexperienced squads and are looking to be competitive.
In addition to Schultz, new coaches this year are Melissa Firtko at Horlick and Samantha Robinson at Park.
Here are capsule looks at Racine County’s girls volleyball teams (position key: OH-outside hitter; MH/MB-middle hitter/middle blocker; RS-right-side hitter; S-setter; L-libero; DS-defensive specialist).
Southeast Conference
Case Eagles
COACH: Willie Maryland III, sixth season.
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: 10-23 overall matches, 2-5 SEC; lost 3-0 to West Allis Hale in a WIAA Division 1 regional final.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS (positions not available): Senior — Rachel Stanton. Juniors — Erica Heffel, Jillian Humphreys, Lauren Willing. Sophomore — Neenah Stinson.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Eagles are young, but a few of them have already taken leadership roles, Maryland said. Junior Ariyah Brooks and sophomores Annie Comeau and Parie Nelson-Markham should contribute as new varsity players.
“We’re just looking to be competitive,” Maryland said. “They want to work hard and get better.”
Horlick Rebels
COACH: Melissa Firtko, first season (replaces Tom Penzkowski).
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: 7-24 overall matches, 0-7 SEC; lost 3-2 to Case in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Sam Hills (L), Ally Hanstedt (OH). Juniors — Courtney DeRosia (MH), Kelsey Jacobs (S), Katelyn Rooney (DS/RS), Haley Wilkinson (MH)
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Most of the letterwinners have played on varsity for at least two years, giving Firtko a solid group to work with. She said junior Elizabeth Corona and freshman Gina Svatek, both outside hitters, are expected to contribute right away.
“The past couple years, we’ve been a young team,” Firtko said. “So I’m hoping after having a few years of varsity experience, we’ll be able to compete at a higher level.”
Park Panthers
COACH: Samantha Robinson, first season (replaces Brandon Liberty)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: Overall, SEC records unavailable; lost 3-0 to Franklin in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Jade Griffin (OH/MH), Kelli Schneider (OH), Sommerlee Boedecker (S). Junior — Devynn Gruender (DS).
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Robinson inherits a team with just two returnees with extensive playing time. The addition of three sophomores, including setter and team captain Genesis Thompkins, give Robinson hope of a competitive team.
“We have an extremely young team,” Robinson said. “It’s definitely going to be an interesting season and we have a lot to learn and develop.”
Southern Lake Conference
Burlington Demons
CO-COACHES: Dan Lynch, 30th season and Teri Little, 17th season.
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: 32-10 overall matches, 8-2 SLC, won SLC Tournament, second place overall in SLC; beat River Falls 3-2 in the WIAA Division 1 state championship match.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Maddie Berezowitz (OH), Coley Haggard (OH), Grace Peyron (RS), Lexi Hill (MB). Juniors — Kaley Blake (S), Cayla Gutche (S), Laren Baldwosky (MB), Emily Alan (MB). Sophomores — Mackenzie Leach (OH), Sam Naber (L), Camryn Lukenbill (MB), Amanda Viel (L).
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Demons are pretty much picking up where they left off, losing just one game on the way to winning the season-opening Demon Invitational Aug. 22. Blake, a third-team All-State and first-team All-County setter, is the heart of the offense; Berezowitz (All-State honorable mention) is one of many weapons at the net and Naber (second-team All-State, first-team All-County) handles the defense.
“Defense and setting look good so far this season,” Lynch said.
Union Grove Broncos
COACH: Annie Sireno, fourth season.
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: 28-17 overall matches, 7-3 SLC, third in SLC Tournament, fourth overall in SLC; lost 3-2 to Franklin in WIAA Division 1 regional final.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Senior — Hailey Hoffman (RS/MH). Juniors — Karlee Lois (S), Olivia Dir (OH), Allison Lentz (OH/RS), Kelsey Henderson (L), Abbie Hogan (RS/OH). Sophomores — Lainy Pettit (MH), Anabella Kasuboski (DS).
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Broncos served notice to other county teams Saturday by winning the UW-Whitewater Invitational. Lois was an All-County first-team and All-State honorable mention selection and was the tournament MVP. Junior Bailey Berger returns after missing last season with an injury.
“We have seen tons of improvement with many of our players in the first few days of practice,” Sireno said. “Junior Bailey Berger will make an impact after sitting out last fall with an injury.”
Waterford Wolverines
COACH: Ashley Ingish, fifth season.
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: 27-10 overall matches, 7-0 SLC, second in SLC Tournament, first overall in SLC; lost 3-2 to Cedarburg in WIAA Division 1 regional final.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Anna Shipley (L), Jenna Enea (RS), Aspyn Krygiel (S), Kat Fitzgerald (RS), Emily Bird (RS). Juniors — Olivia Busch (MH), Delaney Thomas (L). Sophomores — Mariah Grunze (OH).
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Despite the loss of Mia Grunze and two other seniors, the Wolverines are loaded. Talented freshman setter Josie Johnson will join Krygiel in running a 6-2 offense, allowing Ingish to use a deep group of right-side hitters. Mariah Grunze will still be a key player at the net, but there are more options this season.
“Despite losing three starting hitters from last year's team, we feel that we have as deep a team as we have ever had,” Ingish said. “We are looking to be more balanced across the net and our returners are hungry for another big season.”
Metro Classic Conference
Catholic Central
COACH: Wayne Schultz, first season (replaces Bailey Racky).
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: 30-11 overall matches, 10-2 MCC, won MCC title, tied for third at MCC Tournament; lost 3-2 to Oshkosh Lourdes in WIAA Division 4 sectional final.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Erin Schwenn (OH/MH), Grace Spiegelhoff (RS/OH), Miriam Ward (MH), Elizabeth Klein (S). Sophomores — Sammie Seib (OH), Grace Antlfinger (L/OH).
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Lady Toppers have virtually their entire team back, led by Klein and Seib, who were first-team All-MCC (Klein was second-team All-County). Three newcomers round out the roster.
“We have added to strong group from last season,” said Schultz, an assistant to Racky last season. “We should play competitive volleyball all season long.”
Racine Lutheran Crusaders
COACH: Becky Demuth, 16th season.
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: 13-21 overall matches, 3-9 MCC, seventh; lost 3-2 to Williams Bay in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Jackie Kellner (OH/MH), Kendra Joubert (OH/RS). Sophomores — Alexis Peterson (S), Morgann Gardner (MH), Madison Mohar (DS).
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Four-year starters Kellner and Joubert lead the way and the three sophomores started last year as well. Three freshmen — OH/MH Mya Lequia, Lili Kading (OH/RS) and Kenzie Scanlon (L) — will contribute right away and juniors Lydia Sanchez (S) and Skylar Bloom (OH) will also get playing time.
“We are really looking to improve in our conference and be a force,” Demuth said. “The players come with lots of club playing experience and game knowledge.”
Prairie Hawks
COACH: Sarah Arndt, 4th season
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: 23-12 overall matches, 10-2 MCC, won MCC Tournament for first time, took second overall in MCC; lost 3-2 to Living Word Lutheran in a WIAA Division 3 regional final.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Jolie Larson (S/MB), Jamie May (L), Driea Bode (OH), Emily Terry (OH), Katie Gumina (S/DS), Lizzy Hokanson (MB), Lauren Zenisek (RS), Glori Campos (DS), Alexandra Quebbeman (DS). Juniors — Katie Jester (DS/RS), Ellie Batten (DS), Kenzie Wienke (DS). Sophomore — Abby Decker (RS/MB).
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Hawks return 11 players from last year’s roster, including their entire starting lineup. Larson was the MCC Player of the Year and a first-team All-County selection and is the school’s all-time kills leader with 683. Larson, May and Terry are four-year starters and Bode, Gumina and Hokanson are three-year starters.
“They all have a lot of experience playing with each other at the highest level,” Arndt said. “This is going to be an exciting season and I am sure that it will be one to remember.”
St. Catherine’s Angels
COACH: Kathy Simanek, fifth season.
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: 20-15 overall matches, 7-5 MCC, tied for fifth; lost 3-0 to Wisconsin Lutheran in a WIAA Division 2 regional final.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Senior — Abby Delsman (OH). Juniors — Kelsey Carrington (MB), Leah Topp (S), Sophie Wentorf (OH), Kate Cafferty (MB), Erin McCaulley (RH).
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Angels lost several seniors to graduation, but return Carrington, a first-team All-County selection last year. Delsman had a solid performance at the Catholic Memorial Tournament in Waukesha last weekend.
“We’re are looking to be as competitive as we can,” Simanek said.
