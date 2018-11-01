Amanda Viel wanted to redeem herself on Thursday at the WIAA State Girls Volleyball Tournament.
She did that at just the right time for the Burlington High School girls volleyball team.
After struggling in the first set of the Division 1 quarterfinals and not playing in the second and third sets, the sophomore defensive specialist entered the fifth set with the Demons ahead of Kimberly 12-9 and on serve.
Viel sent Burlington into the Division 1 semifinals by serving out the match, twice with aces, in the Demons’ 14-25, 25-12, 26-24, 18-25, 15-9 victory at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
Burlington (37-5), the defending Division 1 champion and fourth seed this year, will play unseeded Waukesha West (35-10) at 7 p.m. Friday in one of two semifinals. The Wolverines upset No. 1 seed Hartland Arrowhead (45-7) 25-18, 25-21, 21-25, 29-27 in the other early quarterfinal.
Viel had some difficulties in the first set, with one service error and on the receiving end of four aces by Kimberly (33-11). After playing just a few minutes of the fourth set, she wanted to show what she had left.
“I was eager to get back in,” Viel said. “I wanted to prove myself, so I stepped up my game. I wanted to show the coaches how I could contribute to the team and show I’m a team player.”
Demons co-head coach Teri Little gave her the chance. She had noticed that the Papermakers were having some trouble coming forward on the serve and directed Viel to take advantage of that.
“They were expecting a more deep serve, so we switched it up,” said Viel, who uses a jump serve. “I made sure to drop it more and it actually worked. I saw a lot of pitch and roll and jumped on it and executed the play.”
Viel’s first serve, a knuckle ball that dropped quickly toward the floor, resulted in the first ace. After her second serve resulted in a Kimberly hitting error, her knuckler on match point dropped the same way as the first to finally end a close match.
“We finally served the ball where wanted to serve it,” Little said. “We had been trying to break them down more with our serve, but we weren’t getting a lot of production. They were constantly in their system and they’re very mobile, so we talked about putting the ball in front of them and finally got it.”
The Demons struggled with some nerves in the first set, then pulled themselves back together and won the second and third sets.
“I was not happy with our whole execution (early in the match),” Little said. “I think we wish could have done better, but hats off to their ability to stay composed and battle to the fifth set. It came down to ball control and distributing within our offense. We’re much more difficult to stop when we have a higher level of execution.”
Burlington had three players with 10 or more kills. Senior outside hitter Coley Haggard had 16 kills, junior middle blocker Emily Alan had 15 and senior outside hitter Maddie Berezowitz had 10. Senior right-side hitter Grace Peyron added nine kills on 20 attacks with zero errors.
Junior setter Kaley Blake had 45 assists and sophomore libero Samantha Naber had 21 digs.
Maggie Cartwright and Courtney Pearson each had 20 kills for Kimberly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.