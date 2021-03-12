Girls volleyball: After long layoff, Horlick and Park open alternate fall season; Rebels prevail 3-1

After 16 long months, the Horlick and Park high school girls volleyball teams finally made it back to the floor, albeit not on their own courts.

The Rebels got out of the gate a little more quickly Friday, winning the first two games. The Panthers rallied to win the third game, but Horlick won the fourth game, and the match, 25-23, 25-16, 24-26, 25-17 at Case High School.

The teams weren’t able to play at Horlick or Park — there are still restrictions in place regarding use of facilities within the city of Racine — so the match was played at Case in Mount Pleasant, where rules are more relaxed.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Rebels and Panthers opted to play during the alternate fall season, which began this week and continues for seven weeks. Approximately 120 teams are playing the alternate fall season, according to the WIAA website.

After the long layoff — the last time either team played was in October of 2019 — the teams didn’t have much time to get ready for the season.

“It was a little different,” first-year Horlick coach Corbyn Thornton said. “We had just two weeks to get prepared and we didn’t know if we would even play.

“With more work, we will be better.”