Replacing Rachel Anderson, two-time All-Racine County Player of the Year, is a tough task to put on any high school girls’ tennis player.
But Kate Smith has accepted the challenge. Smith, a sophomore at St. Catherine’s, played behind the dominant Anderson, who finished her career with a four-year record of 74-26 at No. 1 singles.
Now, it’s Smith’s turn to take over the No. 1 slot.
“Kate is like the quarterback of our team,” Angels coach David Mooney said. “She’s been working really hard to get where she’s at now, and I know she’s going to fill the void of Rachel nicely.”
While Mooney and St. Catherine’s have high expectations for the 2018 season, other teams in the county have the same belief in their squads.
Chloe Woods of Union Grove, May Jagodzinski of Burlington and Destiny Klinkhammer of Case are all viewed as top players in the county. Each player took home All-Racine County honors last season and should be integral parts of their teams again this year.
Here is a look at the Racine County girls tennis teams:
Southeast Conference
Case Eagles
COACH: Kaleena Vasil, third year.
LAST SEASON: 3-9 overall, 1-6 SEC, seventh at Division 1 Park subsectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Senior — Tijana Nedeljkovic. Juniors — Savanna Bertzyk, Destiny Klinkhammer, Raylee Nelson.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Eagles will look to rebound after a mediocre 2017. The Eagles have an abundance of young talent this season, Vasil said. She will rely on Klinkhammer to guide the underclassmen in the right direction. “I am very excited to see what captain Destiny will accomplish this season after a great deal of training was done in the offseason,” Vasil said.
Horlick Rebels
COACH: Kelly Goggins, second year. (Coached two years prior to his current two years with Horlick.)
LAST SEASON: 8-7 overall, sixth at Park subsectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Ella Dawson, Embriya Mason. Junior — Genelle Schell. Sophomore — Tabitha Battington.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Rebels will be rebuilding this season. “We’ve lost a lot of key players and it’s definitely going to be a tough year for us,” Goggins said. “I’m hoping that we can be competitive with other teams this year. Our returning letter winners are prepared to take the next step in their games.”
Park Panthers
HEAD COACH: Pamela Dwyer, ninth year.
LAST SEASON: 3-9 overall, 0-7 SEC, ninth at Park Subsectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Estefania Alonzo, Diana Antonio, Juana Antonio. Junior — Erica Robinson. Sophomores — Elizabeth King, Ester Lopez.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Dwyer will rely heavily on senior leadership this season. Park’s three senior letterwinners bring experience and confidence to the roster, Dwyer said. “Diana and Juana have a lot of confidence this year and I’m looking forward to seeing what they do for the younger kids on this team,” Dwyer said.
Southern Lakes Conference
Burlington Demons
HEAD COACH: Rose Dolatowski, 30th year.
LAST SEASON: 7-11-2 overall, 4-3 SLC, fourth at Division 1 Beloit Memorial subsectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — May Jagodzinski, Caitlyn Matson, Sydney Meier, Meghan Savaglia, Catherine Zott. Sophomore — Emily Rauch.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Demons will look to Jagodzinski, following her impressive run in 2017. Jagodzinski played No. 1 singles and doubles for Burlington last year, but will play predominantly singles this season. “I’m intrigued to see what our team will do this season,” Dolatowski said. “This is my 30th season coaching the girls tennis team and every year we get something different; all I know is it will be a lot of fun.”
Union Grove Broncos
HEAD COACH: Mike Brannen, 12th year.
LAST SEASON: 4-3 SLC, third at Park Subsectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Maddy Hansen, Anna Ramcke, Chloe Woods. Juniors — Kaitlyn Krause, Kayla Maurer, Brooke Weis. Sophomores — Cami Good, Jillian Reiter.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Brannen said the Broncos have the depth and experience to make a push to the top of the SLC standings. “I think we’ve got a good group of girls this season,” Brannen said. “We’re always looking to improve upon our previous season, and we’ve got the intangibles to make things happen this year.”
Waterford Wolverines
HEAD COACH: Sharon Webb, first season (replaces John Kastengren).
LAST SEASON: 3-4 SLC, sixth at Division 1 Mukwonago Subsectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Emilie Allen, Olivia Cammers, Miranda Vescio. Junior — Whitney Beaston.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Wolverines have hit the reset button, having lost eight of their seniors from varsity last season. Waterford will lean on Allen and Cammers, who will be the Wolverines’ No. 1 doubles team. “With a few returning players I am hoping to be in the middle of the conference,” Webb said. “We have great attitudes and a willingness to learn, so I’m hoping we can turn those attributes into some wins.”
Metro Classic Conference
Catholic Central Lady Toppers
COACH: Randy Digman, first year (replaces Maureen Lavin).
LAST SEASON: Didn’t field a varsity team because of injuries and a lack of players.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Digman has been a tennis coach for 38 years and decided to take his expertise to Catholic Central, where freshman Natalie Lubicki looks to make an immediate impact.
Digman, a former tennis player at Ohio State University, said the team is ineligible for any tournaments this year due to the limited number of players on the team last season, which resulted in a disqualification.
Prairie Hawks
COACH: Nich Schafer, 19th season.
LAST SEASON: 6-8 overall, 5-1 MCC, third at Division 2 Prairie Subsectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Libby Antonneau, Jasmine Dhaliwal, Hailey Stoltenberg. Juniors — Sarah Gesner, Regan Kocourek, Andrea Palmen, Nancy Wang, Annabel Yan. Sophomores — Gabriela Davis.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Prairie graduated three players, but Schafer said he believes the Hawks are deep.
“I expect us to pick up right where we left off,” Schafer said. “Some of our girls that have been with the program will get the opportunity to step into a varsity role along with some newcomers, including freshman Molly Cookman and senior Brooke Foster.”
St. Catherine’s Angels
COACH: David Mooney, fourth year.
LAST SEASON: 4-5 overall, sixth in MCC, fifth at Prairie subsectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Rachel Commande, Clare Veranth. Juniors — Izzy Cartegena, Anne Howard, Annemarie Letsch. Sophomores — Cecelia Alveraz, Kate Smith, Natural Victor.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Mooney and the Angels have high expectations for this season, despite losing graduate Rachel Anderson, two-time All-County Player of the Year. “This has been four years of rebuilding,” Mooney said. “We are as deep as we’ve ever been since I took over as head coach; it’s going to be a great year.” Mooney estimates that he will have between 15 and 18 girls on the team.
