Girls tennis: Burlington has bumpy start to new season

Partner: WisconsinPrepZone.com
The Burlington High School girls tennis team battled to start the season on Saturday, but lost three matches at the Hartford Invitational at Hartford.
The Demons were edged by Hartford 4-3 and Greendale 4-3, and lost to Wauwatosa West 6-1.
Junior Adalie Rauch beat Hartford's Maddy Madea 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles in the first match, and the Demons took two of three doubles matches.
Against Greendale, sophomore Mabel Nichols won at No. 2 singles, defeating Julia Hawley 6-2, 3-6, 10-6. Against Wauwatosa West, the Demons' No. 3 doubles team of Megan Smitz and Juliana Golla earned a default win over Carly Syderski and Katie Oberdorf.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!