 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls tennis: Burlington has bumpy start to new season
0 Comments
Girls tennis

Girls tennis: Burlington has bumpy start to new season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Burlington High School girls tennis team battled to start the season on Saturday, but lost three matches at the Hartford Invitational at Hartford.

The Demons were edged by Hartford 4-3 and Greendale 4-3, and lost to Wauwatosa West 6-1.

Junior Adalie Rauch beat Hartford's Maddy Madea 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles in the first match, and the Demons took two of three doubles matches.

Against Greendale, sophomore Mabel Nichols won at No. 2 singles, defeating Julia Hawley 6-2, 3-6, 10-6. Against Wauwatosa West, the Demons' No. 3 doubles team of Megan Smitz and Juliana Golla earned a default win over Carly Syderski and Katie Oberdorf.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Here is the best way to find value on the MLB slate

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News