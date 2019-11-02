{{featured_button_text}}

The Burlington Co-op girls swim team watched the Badger Co-op win the Southern Lakes Conference title last season.

The tables have been turned this year.

The Demons won five events and took second in four others to win the nine-team meet at Jefferson and take home the conference meet championship in dominating fashion.

Burlington scored 507.5 points, beating second-place Badger Co-op by 66.5 points.

The Demons won the 200-yard medley relay with the quartet of Amanda Richards, Megan Schultz, Morgan Dietzel and Brianna Smith in 1:51.99.

Megan Schultz, Burlington Co-op

Schultz

Schultz also won the 200 freestyle in 1:59.36), Smith won the 500 freestyle in 5:24.05, Dietzel won the 100 backstroke in 59.34 and Smith, Dietzel, Schultz and Hania Dahms won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:44.42.

Morgan Dietzel, Catholic Central

Dietzel

Finishing second were Smith in the 200 freestyle (2:01.42), Dietzel in the 200 individual medley (2:15.70), Dahms in the 100 freestyle 57.55, and Schultz in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.24).

Brianna Smith, Waterford (Burlington Co-op)

Smith

Prairie/St. Catherine’s came in ninth with 20 points. The team's top finish was the 400 freestyle relay of Hannah Hua, Olivia Andreason, Laurel Lasch and Fien Meuleman, which placed 12th in 4:38.36.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE: Case won three events and finished fourth at the eight-team meet at Park High School.

The Eagles scored 508 points. Oak Creek won the meet with 640.5.

"It went awesome today," Case coach Frank Michalowski said. "We swam out of our minds."

Winning for Case was the 200-yard medley relay of Sofia Badillo, Sara Bollendorf, Natalia Badillo and Maya Frodl (1:52.38), the 400 freestyle relay of Frodl, Bollendorf and the Badillos (3:48.98), and Natalia Badillo in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.88).

"I didn't ease up on them in their workout yesterday," Michalowski said. "They responded. The medley relay set the tone for the rest of the meet."

Natalia Badillo, Case

N. Badillo

Horlick placed seventh with 217. Kinzie Reischl placed fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:30.35).

Kinzie Reischl, Horlick

Reischl

Park was eighth (134) and got an eighth-place finish from Mikk Eisel in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.29).

Mikayla Eisel, Park

Eisel

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments