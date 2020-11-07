Girls Swimming: Burlington Co-op headed to state meet

The Burlington Co-op high school girls swimming team is heading to the WIAA Division 1 state meet this weekend.

The Demons fared well at the Division 1 Muskego Sectional at Muskego High School on Saturday, but did not win any events - a win means automatic qualification to the state meet.

On Monday, two swimmers and three relays earned berths at the meet as special qualifiers.

Junior Megan Schultz qualified in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100 breaststroke, while senior Morgan Dietzel will compete in the 200 individual medley at the meet, to be held Friday and Saturday at Waukesha South.

Also earning spots was the Demons' 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay.

The 200 medley relay comprised of Dietzel, Schultz, sophomore Claire Keeker and senior Hania Dahms placed second at the Muskego sectional in 1:50.63, 2.4 seconds behind winner Muskego.

The 400 freestyle relay of Dahms, Dietzel, Schultz and freshman Averi Larsen finished third in 3:40.66 at Muskego. Last year, the relay, which included Dahms, Dietzel, Schultz and the graduated Brianna Smith, finished 19th at state.