In a stretch of six holes last Wednesday, Veronica Parco went from the outside looking in to right in the middle of the action.
Now the Union Grove High School sophomore can reap the rewards of that great finish as she will be Racine County’s lone entry in the WIAA State Tournament at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona.
Parco, the Broncos’ No. 1 golfer for the second half of the season, begins play in Division 1 at 8:20 a.m. Monday on the first hole at University Ridge. She will play a practice round late Sunday morning for her first look at the course.
“I just want to have fun up there,” said Parco, whose mom, Marcy (nee: Sipla), has been one of Racine County’s best female golfers since the 1990s. “I’m not expecting to place, but it would be great if I did.”
She earned her spot with a fantastic finish at the WIAA Division 1 Badger Sectional on the Highlands course at Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva. She didn’t play well early on in the wet and windy conditions, although she had three pars while shooting 11-over-par 47 on the front nine.
“She was not playing well at all the first 12 holes,” Broncos coach Eric Swanson said. “Then things clicked and she made a couple good shots. In golf, anytime you gain confidence, it’s a huge thing.
“Once she got some confidence, she played great, while most of the field struggled.”
After a bogey-double bogey-triple bogey start on the back nine, she began hearing that other players’ scores were going up, so she refocused and it paid off.
“My expectations were up, so I started grinding it out,” Parco said. “I let loose and played my game, I focused more and tried to gain more confidence, and slowly but surely it came along.”
Parco finished with a 40 on her second nine holes, and on her last six holes, she was 1-under par. She also started the postseason in style by winning the regional meet at Ives Golf Golf Links in Yorkville with an 85.
Parco has been focusing on golf for just a year and a half, but she has made great strides, Swanson said. She also works hard on her game, although that wasn’t always the case.
“She didn’t like golf until toward the end of eighth grade,” Swanson said. “She’s pretty good at volleyball and (her choice of sport) was still up in the air before she came into the golf season as a freshman.
“When she came in on varsity, she was still rough. Her average was not that great and her swing needed a lot of work. But she’s put in an insane amount of time on her game.”
Parco also started playing on the Wisconsin PGA Junior Tour, finishing in the top 10 in four events.
Like Parco, Swanson doesn’t expect her to earn a medal, but then again, who knows?
“The first trip to state, especially as a sophomore, is daunting, but there’s no pressure on her,” Swanson said. “She’s not on anyone’s radar. I expect her to be loose, go out there and show them what she’s got. It’s a great way to get exposure.”
- An impressive streak came to an end this season. For the first time since 2008, when Prairie began its girls golf program, the Hawks are not represented at state. Last year, senior Kate Munro, an individual qualifier, finished fourth in Division 2 to win her second straight medal.
In that stretch, Prairie finished fourth or better seven times, winning three Division 2 titles (2010, 2015, 2016) and taking second twice (2011, 2012).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.