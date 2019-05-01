UNION GROVE — The first step was taking care of the little things.
If Sean Jung was going to elevate the Union Grove High School girls soccer team to the next level when he took over in 2013, he believed expectations would have to be heightened among his players. That meant transforming this program into a first-class organization in every way he could before his girls even walked onto a practice field.
So the math teacher at Union Grove worked behind the scenes to raise money for uniforms, warm-up gear and other items befitting a respected team. The Broncos were a long way from being a formidable opponent during that first season, but somehow, Jung was going to close the gap.
"The program was not strong," said Jung, who inherited a 7-15-1 program when he took over. "The kids just didn't believe there were good. You would even hear them talk about how much they sucked, for lack of a better word."
You should hear them talk these days. One year after the Broncos won their first Southern Lakes Conference championship, they are 8-0-1 and ranked fifth in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association.
They have the reigning All-Racine County Player of the Year in senior forward Alexa Panyk, the program's career-leading scorer. They have a multi-dimensional threat in junior midfielder Kayla Maurer. And they have a team so deep and experienced that Jung starts all seniors and juniors.
A foundation was poured last season when the Broncos won that SLC championship, defeated arch-rival Burlington for the first time under Jung and advanced to the sectional tournament for the first time in the program's history.
The goal this year is to qualify for the state tournament, which would also be a first for the program.
Ask the girls who are trying to make that happen and they'll tell you it all starts with Jung, a 40-year-old father of two who is from Lake Zurich, Ill. This is the man who had coached the Broncos to successive records of 11-8-2, 14-8-2, 10-7-4, 15-4-4, 16-3-2 and 14-2-3 in his first six full seasons.
"Coach Jung deserves all the credit," senior defender Daphne Sieg said. "He has been such a rock for us throughout all the years. Even though we all get the credit as players, he's the one who gives us the motivation to do it all.
"We want to go to state for him this year and we're going to really, really push to do that for him because he deserves it."
Added Maurer: "He cares, I think, more than an average coach would. You can tell he cares about the program and us and making sure that we're a family above anything else. I think just his effort is just above and beyond any other coach I've ever had."
Jung, a 2001 graduate from Cardinal Stritch in Milwaukee who played soccer at the school, gained invaluable insight about the sport during his active career.
"Most of my coaches growing up were European," he said. "They were from England, I had a coach from Scotland and I had a coach from Germany who had a huge impact on my life, a club coach.
"And they all handled the game the same way: Expect every touch to be perfect. Expect when you wake up in the morning to be perfect. Expect when you strike the ball to be perfect. Your warmups need to look perfect. Your shoes need to look perfect.
"Everything needs to be precise. You expect it to be that way."
Message received. The Broncos, who have not played since April 18 because of recent poor weather conditions, have outscored their first nine opponents 35-5. The only blemish on their record so far came April 6, when they tied Madison East 1-1.
It starts with the defense, which has allowed an average of fewer than three shots on goal this season. The back line of Carlista Panyk (Alex's twin sister), Sieg, Abby Lentz and Izzy Gonzalez have been "dominant" so far, Jung said. Junior goalkeeper Mia Guyton has been a force. Junior Peyton Killberg, "has been a surprise," Jung said. "She's gotten much faster and has really become dangerous at outside mid."
Another key to that defense has been the play of Maurer, who, Jung said, "has all but completely shut down opposing mids and allowed us to attack with greater precision."
For Maurer, her play stems from making everything as flawless as possible, just as Jung encourages.
"After a game, I want to know I worked really hard and that I didn't leave anything unfinished," she said. "So that's going the extra mile to get back on defense or trying a little harder to tackle and stop the ball. Even if I'm not the one scoring or assisting, I want to make sure I'm helping the team with the unnoticed things."
Her teammates are certainly noticing what Maurer does.
"She may not score the most, but, defensively, she helps out the back line a lot," Carlista Panyk said. "I don't think we could do it without her. If somebody is tracking back or making a fast break, she's always there to defend them and take the ball away from them."
Leading the offense has been Alexa Panyk, who has nine goals and four assists so far this season. Panyk, who has been contemplating whether to continue her soccer career at UW-Oshkosh, has led the Broncos in scoring in each of her four seasons as a starter.
"I really want to be the leading scorer all four years," she said. "And I've broken the career goals and I want to keep that going."
Jung has also turned around the Union Grove boys program, taking them from 1-20 his first season in 2012 to 13-7-3 last fall. Within the next six weeks or so, he'll see just how far along his girls team is.
Sieg already has a pretty good idea of where the Broncos stand.
"When I first came in (as a freshman in 2016), we were third (in the SLC)," Sieg said. "And then our sophomore year we were second and junior year first. Hopefully, we'll be first again this year.
"I think it's changed a lot. We had a really good freshman class coming in when I was a freshman and then we kept getting studs coming in every single year and it improved the program so much."
And now?
"And now we're making school history," Carlista Panyk said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.