Girls soccer: Unbeaten Waterford keeps rolling, will head to sectionals

The dream season for the Waterford High School girls soccer keeps rolling.
The unbeaten Wolverines defeated Southern Lakes Conference rival Westosha Central 4-1 in a WIAA Division 2 regional final on Saturday night at Waterford and will head to sectionals next Thursday.
Waterford (14-0-2) came from behind to win, allowing a goal in the ninth minute, but scoring the next four.
"The girls responded," said head coach Joe Vogt. "We had good chances before they scored, so we didn't panic. We didn't change anything, we didn't change our formation, we just kept playing our game."
For the Wolverines, that meant amping up the offense.
"We have a strong midfield," Vogt said. "Sometimes for us our best defense is keeping the pressure offensively."
That pressure came from a pair of sophomore midfielders who turned the match around. Sophomore Megan Cornell leveled the match 1-1, scoring off an assist from Taylor Gordon in the 18th minute. Gordon, also a sophomore, scored an unassisted goal in the 29th minute to give Waterford a 2-1 lead that they took into halftime.
In the second half, Cornell scored again off another Gordon assist, and Gordon tallied a second unassisted goal in the 84th minute.
On defense, goalkeeper Skyler Kruse made 12 saves. Senior defender Karisa Denig came off the bench and played extremely well after one of Waterford's fullbacks received a yellow card, Vogt said.
"That was really key for us," he said.
The Wolverines will face No. 1 seed and perennial state power Waukesha West, ranked No. 1 among Division 2 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, next Thursday at Waukesha.
Waukesha's imposing record and reputation doesn't intimidate Waterford, Vogt said.
"I think our team welcomes the challenge," he said. "This is a group that thrives on big games. They like a challenge. They respect their opponents, but know they have earned their way here."
WHITEFISH BAY 5, UNION GROVE 0: The Broncos tried two very different formations against the Blue Dukes - not only the top-ranked team among Division 2 squads, but also ranked No. 1 overall in the state in the latest Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll - in a Division 2 regional final at Whitefish Bay.
Neither one was entirely successful.
"They are really, really good," said Union Grove coach Sean Jung.
The Broncos started the match defensively, staying behind the ball and creating a shell around the goal. That worked until Whitefish Bay volleyed in a goal off a goal kick.
"It was an incredible individual play," Jung said. "But they were having a hard time breaking us down."
The Broncos then gave up an own goal off another misplay and went down 2-0 at half. "We were doing almost everything right," Jung said. "We made some bad plays and that was the difference."
Union Grove (9-3-1) opened up the offense in the second half, determined to score.
"The team decided they would rather try to get a goal then to have a close loss," Jung said. "But that gave them more space to operate and they are really good."
Freshman goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz made a season-high 23 saves to keep the score somewhat under control. "She was pretty incredible," Jung said.
PRAIRIE 4, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 2: Helena Bukacek Frazier made sure the Hawks would play next week.
The senior forward scored four goals to help Prairie win a Division 4 regional final at Prairie.
Bukacek Frazier opened the scoring for Prairie (9-1-1) in the fourth minute, but the Pacers (9-6), responded and tied the match 1-1 in the 13th minute.
But Bukacek Frazier scored twice (32nd and 39th minutes) to give the Hawks a 3-1 halftime lead. She added some gloss to the score line with her fourth goal in the 65th minute.
The Hawks now head to a re-match with Metro Classic Conference co-champion St. Joseph in the sectional semifinals next Thursday.
Prairie and St. Joseph shared the Metro Classic title and played to a 5-5 draw in their regular-season match-up earlier this spring.
The Hawks are ranked fourth among Division 4 teams in the coaches poll, while the Lancers are second in Division 4.
ST. JOSEPH 11, ST. CATHERINE’S 1: Goalkeeper Katelyn Gordon had a career for the Angels, finishing with 27 saves in a Division 4 regional finals loss at Ameche Field in Kenosha.
The Lancers scored almost right away, getting two goals in the first two minutes, and led 5-0 at halftime.
In the second half, the Lancers scored four more goals before Julianna Wilkey scored St. Catherine’s (4-11) only goal in the 72nd minute to make it 9-1. The Lancers added two more goals to seal the victory.
Gordon finished the match with 27 saves, 19 of which coming in the first half. That bested her previous career-high of 19 saves.
“She was all over the place today,” St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said. “Just amazing, I’ve never seen anything like it.”
KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 6, PARK 0: The Panthers got down early and couldn't come behind in a Division 1 regional final at Kenosha.
Falling behind 3-0 at halftime, the Panthers struggled with the Red Devils’ defense. The Red Devils put three defenders on Alexis Betker for the entire game, Park coach Matt Maletis said, which resulted in her first game without a goal all season.
Goalkeeper Veronica Maldonado finished the match with 13 saves for Park (9-6). Emily Getman took over as goalkeeper for the final 20 minutes of the match and finished with four saves.
For Betker, she finished her playing time as Park’s all-time leading goal scorer with 107, including 30 this season.
“Alexis Betker just had a nose for the goal,” Maletis said. “A very special player on the ball.”
Maletis praised Park’s three seniors, Betker, Mikayla Smith and Lainie Sanders, for their efforts during the match and during the whole season.
“Those three girls over the last four years have really made the program a successful program here the last several years,” Maletis said. “I’m very proud of them.”