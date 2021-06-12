Girls soccer: Unbeaten Waterford keeps rolling, will head to sectionals

The Broncos then gave up an own goal off another misplay and went down 2-0 at half. "We were doing almost everything right," Jung said. "We made some bad plays and that was the difference."

Union Grove (9-3-1) opened up the offense in the second half, determined to score.

"The team decided they would rather try to get a goal then to have a close loss," Jung said. "But that gave them more space to operate and they are really good."

Freshman goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz made a season-high 23 saves to keep the score somewhat under control. "She was pretty incredible," Jung said.

PRAIRIE 4, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 2: Helena Bukacek Frazier made sure the Hawks would play next week.

The senior forward scored four goals to help Prairie win a Division 4 regional final at Prairie.

Bukacek Frazier opened the scoring for Prairie (9-1-1) in the fourth minute, but the Pacers (9-6), responded and tied the match 1-1 in the 13th minute.

But Bukacek Frazier scored twice (32nd and 39th minutes) to give the Hawks a 3-1 halftime lead. She added some gloss to the score line with her fourth goal in the 65th minute.