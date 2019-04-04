If any Racine County high school girls soccer team is going to make a run at the state tournament this season, bet on Union Grove.
The Broncos are coming off a 14-2-3 record last season in which they went 8-0-1 in the Southern Lakes Conference. They also knocked off Burlington, which had won the previous five SLC titles.
Senior Alexa Panyk leads a core of 10 returning starters for Union Grove. Panyk, who won Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year and Racine County Player of the Year, led the Broncos in goals scored and helped the team to a regional championship.
Other teams that are poised for great seasons include Burlington, St. Catherine's and Prairie.
It will be a battle in the Southeast Conference between Horlick, Park and Case, with each school returning several key players.
Here are capsule looks at the 10 Racine County girls soccer programs:
(Position key: F-forward; M-midfielder; D-defender; GK-goalkeeper)
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Case Eagles
COACH: Karen Hardcastle, fourth year.
LAST YEAR: 10-9-1 overall, 1-6-1 SEC, sixth place; lost 1-0 to Kenosha Bradford in a WIAA Division 1 regional final.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Mariah Freeman M/F; Abigail Jensen, D; Rebekah Toeller, M/F; Kearra McNeal, D; Katie Fisher, M/F. Juniors — Destiny Klinkhammer, F; Melissa Lim, D; Natalie Carbajal, M/GK; Megan Ketchum M/F; Samantha Christensen M/F. Sophomores — Megan Lambert, GK; Marija Markovic, F; Makayla Herness, D/F; Aiden Mianecki, MF.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Eagles are looking to build off of their strong season last year.
"We moved up one spot in the conference standings from 2017 to 2018," Hardcastle said. "Lim is the backbone of our defense while Markovic provides pressure up top with adept foot skills. Lambert will be a major presence this year. Last year she was just getting her feet wet as a freshman but this year we expect to see high level saves."
Horlick Rebels
COACH: Becky Hallebach, second year.
LAST YEAR: 8-7-2 overall, 3-3-1 SEC, fourth place; lost 2-0 to Franklin in a WIAA Division 1 regional final.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Mia Johnson, M; Mya Johnson, D; Taylor Schmidt, M. Juniors — Abby Dineen, M/D; Emma Arehart, D; Haley Wilkinson, F.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Hallebach is confident that the Rebels have what it takes to compete for a Southeast Conference title this season. Freshman goalkeeper Kaelea McCabe has made an immediate impact in net and Hallebach is impressed with her team's resiliency.
"I think we have a lot of good things going for us this season," Hallebach said. "We have a nice blend of upperclassmen and underclassmen and our goal is to try and win the SEC."
Park Panthers
COACH: Matt Maletis, 23rd year.
LAST YEAR: 9-9-1 overall, 0-7-0 SEC, eighth place; lost 4-2 to Case in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Dina Assad, D/M; Samara Acosta, GK; Angel Guerra, M. Juniors — Devynn Gruender, M/D; Mary Armstrong, D. Sophomores — Alexis Betker, M/F; Nicole Centeno, F/M; Abby Gonzalez, D/M; Lainie Sanders, M/F; Mikayla Smith, F/M.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Newcomers Adele Senzig, Alexandra Maldonado and Grace Navarro will give depth to group of girls that improved greatly with the current sophomore class.
"Last year, the girls made great strides on the offensive end of the field," Maletis said. "Alexis Betker led the team in goals and Mikayla Smith led in assists and I think they are only going to improve this year."
SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE
Burlington Demons
COACH: Joel Molitor, eighth year.
LAST YEAR: 10-5-2, 6-2-0 SLC, third place; lost 3-2 to Waunakee in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Madison Macaluso, F; Cassidy Askin, D; Felicity Zelechowski, M/F; Emily Ball, M/F. Juniors — Cora Anderson, GK; Serra Brehm, M/F; Gracie Geyso, M/F; Amelia Crabtree, M/F; Payton Kretschmer, M/F; Jaedyn Bieniewski, D. Sophomores — Ellen Graham, D; Chloe Uhlenhake, MF; Victoria Van Dan, D; Alexandra Lopez, F; Abigail Runkel, D.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Demons have a young group, but there are several returning players who are ready for a larger role with the team, Molitor said.
"We’ll be looking to win conference this year, as well as gear up for another state tournament run," Molitor said. "Last year we exceeded the goals we set as a team, and we hope to do that again this year."
Union Grove Broncos
COACH: Sean Jung, seventh year.
LAST YEAR: 14-2-3 overall, 8-0-1 SLC, conference champion; lost 2-0 to New Berlin Eisenhower in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Alexa Panyk, F; Natalie Oatsvall, F; Daphne Sieg, D; Carlista Panyk, D; Izzy Gonzalez, D/MF; Juniors — Kayla Mauer, MF; Kendra Hoffman, MF; Carlee Mayer, MF; Abby Lentz, MF; Megan Barber, MF; Peyton Killberg, MF; Mia Guyton, GK; Sophomores — Adrianna Rodriguez, MF/F; Marissa Polzin, F; Mikailah Kosterman, GK.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Broncos are poised to do damage in the Southern Lakes Conference this season.
"We return 10 starters from last year's conference and regional title winning squad, including our leading scorer and Southern Lakes Conference and Racine County Player of the Year Alexa Panyk," Jung said. "If we stay healthy we will be very hard to beat."
Waterford Wolverines
COACH: Joe Vogt, first year.
LAST YEAR: 12-7-1 overall, 4-5-0 SLC, fourth place, lost 1-0 to New Berlin Eisenhower in a WIAA Division 2 regional final.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Lizzy Schappel, M; Maddie Foster, M; Lexi Neubauer, D; Cheyenne Koeppen, D/M; Isabella North, D/F; Cassie Shaw, F; Megan McNamara, M/F; Grace Baker, D; Hailey Lichey, D; Emilee Thomas, F.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Wolverines are led by first-year head coach Joe Vogt and a strong nucleus of returning players.
Waterford is deep in the middle of the field with Schappel, Alyssa Cornell, Neubauer, Foster, Alli Gulbrandson, Hailey Huckstorf and McNamara all having extensive varsity experience.
One weakness is that it needs to replace the majority of its scoring from last year. Schappel (eight goals) and Huckstorf (six goals) are the leading returning scorers.
"I expect to be competitive in the Southern Lakes Conference finishing in the top half of the conference," Vogt said. "One of our goals this year is to be more competitive with upper teams in the conference such as Union Grove, Burlington and Elkhorn."
METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE
Catholic Central Lady Toppers
COACH: Victor Jabrial, fifth year.
LAST YEAR: 3-9-1 overall, 3-5-0 MCC, sixth; lost 10-2 to Heritage Christian in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Emma Klein, M; Elizabeth Klein, M; Rachel Czerwinski, D. Juniors — Isabelle Craig, D; Mia Sassano, F. Sophomores — Sammie Seib, M; Cara Krien, D.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Lady Toppers are led by the Klein sisters and Jabrial is encouraged by the team's newcomers.
"We will try to win more games this year and I think we have a good chance to do that," he said. "We have two new players who have been playing soccer for more than five years, so things are definitely looking up for our program."
Racine Lutheran Crusaders
COACH: Peter LaBoda, first year.
LAST YEAR: 6-12-0 overall, 1-7-0 MCC, eighth; lost 3-1 to Kenosha St. Joseph in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Lexi Thomas, GK/F; Jill Rosborough, M; Anna Janke, D; Brianna Kwiatowski, M/F; Annika Crane; Sydney Monson. Junior — Lydia Sanchez, D.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Sanchez will anchor the defense of a young team. With one junior and no sophomores, the freshmen will see significant playing time, according to LaBoda.
"I'm excited to see what they can do, as the future looks bright," LaBoda said. "Freshmen Bella Jaramillo and Kierra Mohally are going to make an immediate impact. The team has to be able to adapt to me as a new coach, but early on the attitude and efforts have been tremendous."
Prairie Hawks
COACH: Corey Oakland, 11th year.
LAST YEAR: 8-10-2 overall, 5-2-1 MCC, third; lost 1-0 to Brookfield Academy in a WIAA Division 4 regional final.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Libby Antonneau, M; Gloriana Campos, M; Emma Fleming, M; Jordanne Orlowski, D; Cate Patterson, M; Laney Peterson, F/D; Maddy Yde, M; Lauren Zenisek, GK. Juniors — Kaja Baran, D; Kate McPhee, F; Andrea Palmen, D; Sophomores — Sonya Babu, D; Helena Bukacek Frazier, M; Tori Walker.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Hawks have arguably their deepest roster since the 2016 championship season.
"The back line of Palmen, Baran and Orlowski all return as well as the addition of multi-positional player Laney Peterson, who likely will see time in the back as well," Oakland said. "(Transfer student) Erin Kutsch brings additional quality to the midfield."
St. Catherine’s Angels
COACH: Ben Lake, 19th year.
LAST YEAR: 16-4-1, 8-0 MCC, conference champions; lost 3-2 to Kenosha St. Joseph in a WIAA Division 4 sectional final.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Sadie Gilbert, F; Shannon Stulo, M; Shea Coca, D. Juniors — Anne Howard, M; Juana Ramirez, M. Sophomores — Molly O’Regan, M/F; Kennedy Coca, D/M.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Angels graduated a core group of players, but have some key players returning for this season. Gilbert led St. Catherine's with 43 goals last season and O’Regan had 37 goals.
"The key will be getting our midfield and back line to gel together with a new core group of players," Lake said.
