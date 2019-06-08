{{featured_button_text}}
Prairie soccer vs St Joseph

The Prairie School girls soccer team celebrates on Saturday after beating St. Joseph 6-1 to win a WIAA Division 4 sectional championship at Prairie. The Hawks advance to this weekend's state tournament in Milwaukee. 

 PETER JACKEL, peter.jackel@journaltimes.com

WIND POINT — The Prairie School girls soccer team is going back to state.

Kate McPhee and Cate Patterson each scored three goals and the Hawks defeated Kenosha St. Joseph 6-1 in a WIAA Division 4 sectional championship Saturday afternoon at Prairie's Ruud Family Soccer Complex.

The Hawks (16-3-2) open Friday against an opponent to be determined at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. It is their first state appearance since 2016, when the Hawks became the first girls soccer program in Racine County to win a state championship.

In four postseason games, Prairie has outscored its opponents 33-1. The only goal for St. Joseph (15-6) came on a corner kick at 88:30.

This story will be updated.

