Alexis Betker arrived at just the right time.
The Park High School girls soccer program had been struggling badly going into the 2018 season. The Panthers were mired in 9-44 slump the previous four seasons, including 2-23-2 in Southeast Conference matches.
Things were so rough for this program that it hadn't even scored a goal in an SEC game the previous two seasons.
"It was kind of a cyclical time where we didn't get a lot of club players for several years," longtime Park coach Matt Maletis said.
And then that tide turned in the most dramatic way. Three of the Panthers' incoming freshman for the 2018 season were forward Mikayla Smith, midfielder Lainie Sanders and a phenom named Alexis Betker, each of whom became immediate starters.
Talk about a shot in the arm for a struggling program.
How much of an impact has Betker made? Consider that her 33 goals as a freshman were 12 more than the entire Park team had scored the previous two seasons.
She has raised her personal bar considerably as a sophomore. Through just eight games, Betker leads the state in scoring with 17 goals. She has 39 points, also tops in the state, when her five assists are added.
Granted, Park has yet to reach the meat of its schedule and it still hasn't won an SEC game in Betker's time with the program. But Maletis believes Betker's work ethic will continue to separate her once the Panthers start playing tougher competition.
"She's a pleaser," Maletis said. "She's the kind of kid where, if I say, 'You need to cut to cut 10 seconds off your time, she'll cut 20 seconds off it in the next week. That's her kind of effort."
That's hardly anything new.
The eldest of retired Park boys basketball coach Jim Betker's five children also excels in golf and basketball and is working on her sixth athletic letter this spring. She plays club soccer for the Croatian Eagles in Franklin in the fall while doubling in golf at Park. Betker also participated in indoor track this spring to increase her stamina for soccer.
While Betker has been cramming all of that into her schedule, she's also ranked No. 1 academically in her sophomore class and is considering trying to play for an Ivy League program after high school.
"When I was a little younger, like 11, I decided to join ODP, which stands for the Olympic Development Program," Betker said. "I've been doing that during the winter as well as basketball and I think that pushed me to want to be better and play with better kids and play at the highest level."
She's certainly doing that now because she's scoring goals in bunches. Betker opened the season April 2 with a goal against Oak Creek. She has since scored three goals against Wilmot, four against Janesville Parker, three against Cristo Rey Jesuit, three against Jackson Living Word Lutheran and three against Milwaukee Riverside.
Behind that production, Park is off to a 5-3 start after going 9-9-1 last season. The Panthers were 2-10 the year before Betker arrived.
She has been held scoreless by Franklin and Kenosha Indian Trail. But Maletis contends Betker played one of her finest games of the season against Franklin, which beat Park 10-0 April 9.
"To me, she stood out in the field," Maletis said. "It was a great battle between her and their defense. Every single time the ball came into her, it was just a strong, hard-fought battle that you want to see in soccer at an extremely high level.
"She worked real hard and got some real good shots off. None of them fell for her, but I thought that was definitely one of her better games."
As one might suspect, Betker is drawing much closer attention as she continues to score at such a frantic pace.
"Now that I'm a sophomore and people have seen me play, I think they're kind of looking for me," she said. "But that's just pushing my team to improve and bring their game up, as well, because they know other teams are kind of looking for me.
"Mikayla is stepping up this year. She's playing really well. And Lainie is also on my team. They're getting more space to improve because other teams are looking for me."
But as strong as Betker's supporting cast has been, she remains the focal point. After all, leading the state in scoring tends to heighten one's awareness.
"You have to know where she's at on the field the whole time," Kenosha Tremper coach Todd Hardy said. "I think she's definitely one of the top players to come through Park in awhile. She's smart, she reads the game real well and she's not selfish, which you really like in a player like that, especially on a team that's young and developing."
Said Case coach Karen Hardcastle: "She's pretty elusive. It looks like she's going in one direction and then goes in the other."
As if one Betker hasn't made enough of an impact on Park's program, there will be two next year. Grace Betker, one of Alexis' two sisters, will be a freshman on the Panthers in 2020.
"She's more of a defensive player and I'm more of an attacking player," Betker said. "I think with her next year, she's going to make our team so much better just because of her knowledge of soccer and her leadership. She's a very impressive leader for only being in eighth grade.
"Having her at center-mid with me, hopefully we can get better with her."
One Betker has already helped bring the Panthers a long way.
