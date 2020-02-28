Girls regional basketball: Racine Lutheran earns rematch with Academy of Science

The rematch is set.
The undefeated Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team rolled to a 73-35 victory over Jackson Living Word Lutheran Friday night in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at Racine Lutheran, setting up a huge showdown in the Crusaders' gymnasium.
Next up is the Milwaukee Academy Of Science, which eliminated Lutheran 84-74 in a regional championship last season. The Academy of Science advanced with 79-66 victory over Kenosha St. Joseph Friday night.
Caroline Strande scored 24 of her 30 points in the first half and also had 12 rebounds, 11 assists and eight steals. The all-time leading scorer in Racine County history increased her career total to 2,481 points.
"Caroline was just better than anyone on the floor that they had," Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. "She was a tough matchup for them and she put the ball in the basket."
The Crusaders (23-0), ranked second in Division 4 in the final Associated Press state poll of the season, rolled to a 47-20 halftime lead. Still, Shaffer wasn't overly pleased by what he saw from his team.
"It wasn't one of our best games that we played this year," he said. "I thought when we came out, we weren't quite as focused as we needed to be, especially on the defensive end.
"As I told the team, now we're down to 32 and when you get to 32, you're going to play good teams every single night. We prepared ourselves throughout the season with the competition we played and we had success against good competition.
"I expect us to come out (Saturday) very focused and determined."
Morgann Gardner scored 19 points for Lutheran while Nevaiah Bell-Tenner had 10 points and five rebounds.
Erin Plopper led Living Word Lutheran (8-16) with eight points.
UNION GROVE 54, WILMOT 37: Sophia Rampulla led a strong defense and Angela Slattery scored a game-high 17 points as the Broncos won this WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at Union Grove.
The Broncos (19-4), ranked 10th in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, hosts Waukesha West (11-12) in a regional championship Saturday night. West advanced with a 71-55 victory over Milton.
Rampulla, a 5-foot-10 freshman, held 6-2 senior Karina Leber to seven points — four less than her average.
"Sophia was exhausted taking away the low post," Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. "And Angela Slattery had one of her better games of the year. She was all over the place tonight. And Allie Torhorst was just so aggressive coming off the bench and going after loose balls.
"All nine girls helped out and that's what you need this time of the year."
Torhorst added 11 points for the Bronocos.
WATERFORD 47, DELAVAN-DARIEN 33: The Wolverines used a strong second-half push to defeat the Comets in this WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at Waterford.
Waterford (15-8) outscored Delavan-Darien 33-17 in the second half after trailing 16-14 at halftime. Setting the tone was a strong defense that limited Delavan-Darien to 29-percent shooting from the floor and forced 22 turnovers in the game.
Katie Rohner had 12 points, seven assists, six rebounds and five steals for Waterford. Torrie Loppnow added 10 points and a team high seven rebounds.
"It was a slow start, but we executed when it mattered most," Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. "I was proud of the fight we showed even when shots were not falling. As always, the girls played hard even when our three-point shots didn’t fall.
"Annie Benavides played great defense on their strongest player, McKenna Williams, and Katie Rohner was clutch at the end with some key free throws. It was nice to see Torie Loppnow continue to strengthen her game since returning."
Waterford hosts Jefferson (13-11) in the regional championship Saturday night.
MADISON LAFOLLETTE 79, CASE 63: LaFollette came into Case's fieldhouse as the underdog, but the Lancers pulled off the upset in this WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal.
"We stunk up the gym," Case coach Wally Booker said. "On defense, what we talk about all the time, it seemed like we were just doing the opposite. And I thought they (the Lancers) played really well."
Ariyah Brooks, a 6-1 senior, led Case (13-8) with 24 points before fouling out with about a minute to play. Bree Jones added 10.
The Lancers (10-13) were led by Megan Lowrey, who scored 17 points.
"I've got to give the credit," Booker said. "I don't know if we were looking past them or what, but at tournament time, you can't look past anybody. You've got to play the game first."
JANESVILLE CRAIG 88, HORLICK 51: The Rebels did not have much of an answer for the tough defense and efficient offense of the Cougars and lost this WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Janeville.
"They played really tough on ball defense with some trapping which forced us into some turnovers that led to easy baskets," Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said.
The Rebels (8-15) trailed 44-28 at halftime and could not mount a comeback.
Olivia Pitrof, playing her final high school game, had a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Alex Cannon added 14 points.
"We have a young, but seasoned team coming back and I am really looking forward to what the future has in store for us," Sanders said.
Craig improved to 16-7.
MADISON MEMORIAL 71, PARK 35: The Panthers struggled with their shooting in this WIAA Division 1 regional championship against powerful Memorial at Madison.
Park (8-16) went just 11 for 61 from floor, including 3 for 31 from 3-point range.
Alexis Betker scored 12 points, Grace Betker added 11 and Adele Senzig had nine.
Memorial (22-1 dominated inside, with 40 of its points coming in the paint. The 6-foot-1 Reete Thorns, the 5-11 Leilani Kapinus and the 5-10 Lauren Sparks each led the Spartans with 12 points.
OAKFIELD 58, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 46: The Lady Toppers struggled with their shooting and saw their season end in this Division 5 regional semifinal at Oakfield.
The Lady Toppers got the shots they wanted,coach Joe Spierenburg said, but could not get much to fall in the first half and trailed 29-18 at halftime.
"We missed a lot of good looks that put us down early and was tough to come back from," Catholic Central coach Joe Spierenburg said.
The Lady Toppers (7-17) picked it up a bit in the second half and tried to change up the offense, but the shooting woes were to much to come back from.
Senior Isabelle Phillips led the Catholic Central (7-17) with 12 points and Julia Klein added 11.
Despite the loss Coach Spierenburg was pleased with his girls effort and resilience all year.
"The resilience and work effort of this group is amazing and there is a lot to build off of from this year as we look ahead to the future," Spierenburg said.
Oakfield is 18-6.