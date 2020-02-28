Girls regional basketball: Racine Lutheran earns rematch with Academy of Science

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON LAFOLLETTE 79, CASE 63: LaFollette came into Case's fieldhouse as the underdog, but the Lancers pulled off the upset in this WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal.

"We stunk up the gym," Case coach Wally Booker said. "On defense, what we talk about all the time, it seemed like we were just doing the opposite. And I thought they (the Lancers) played really well."

Ariyah Brooks, a 6-1 senior, led Case (13-8) with 24 points before fouling out with about a minute to play. Bree Jones added 10.

The Lancers (10-13) were led by Megan Lowrey, who scored 17 points.

"I've got to give the credit," Booker said. "I don't know if we were looking past them or what, but at tournament time, you can't look past anybody. You've got to play the game first."

JANESVILLE CRAIG 88, HORLICK 51: The Rebels did not have much of an answer for the tough defense and efficient offense of the Cougars and lost this WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Janeville.

"They played really tough on ball defense with some trapping which forced us into some turnovers that led to easy baskets," Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said.