Girls golf: Union Grove's Roberts starts season strong

The two-time defending Racine County girls golfer of the year shows no signs of losing her crown.

Union Grove High School junior Norah Roberts started her third high school season on Thursday by setting an individual record with a 1-over par 55 at the Badger Varsity Par 3 Invite held at Hawk's View Golf Club in Lake Geneva.

Roberts was one of three Broncos golfers to finish in the top ten at the nine-team event. Senior Ali Torhorst placed sixth with a 65, junior Allie McBryde was seventh with a 66, and Lexi Manteufel was eighth with a 67.

Union Grove placed second in the event with 253 - four strokes behind Westosha Central's winning 249.

Burlington placed fourth (319) and Waterford ninth (401).

For the Demons, McKenzie Plitzuweit carded a 77, while the Wolverines were led by Myia Mortiz-Lang's 94.

Roberts had a busy, productive summer, winning the Wisconsin State Golf Association Junior Girls Championship, three other WPGA Junior Tour events and taking second in three more.

In the Junior Girls championship match, Robert beat Hannah Dunk of Janesville 4 and 3 and joined Breinnan Pirk of Racine (1993) as the only Racine County players to win the tournament, which began in 1991.