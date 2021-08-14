Girls golf: Union Grove's Roberts starts season strong

The two-time defending Racine County girls golfer of the year shows no signs of losing her crown.
Union Grove High School junior Norah Roberts started her third high school season on Thursday by setting an individual record with a 1-over par 55 at the Badger Varsity Par 3 Invite held at Hawk's View Golf Club in Lake Geneva.
Roberts was one of three Broncos golfers to finish in the top ten at the nine-team event. Senior Ali Torhorst placed sixth with a 65, junior Allie McBryde was seventh with a 66, and Lexi Manteufel was eighth with a 67.
Union Grove placed second in the event with 253 - four strokes behind Westosha Central's winning 249.
Burlington placed fourth (319) and Waterford ninth (401).
For the Demons, McKenzie Plitzuweit carded a 77, while the Wolverines were led by Myia Mortiz-Lang's 94.
Roberts had a busy, productive summer, winning the Wisconsin State Golf Association Junior Girls Championship, three other WPGA Junior Tour events and taking second in three more.
In the Junior Girls championship match, Robert beat Hannah Dunk of Janesville 4 and 3 and joined Breinnan Pirk of Racine (1993) as the only Racine County players to win the tournament, which began in 1991.
Last fall, Robert was a unanimous choice for Player of the Year by the county’s eight coaches after tying for third at the WIAA Division 1 state meet with a two-day total of 121. She also won the award as a freshman.
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Case senior Ella Million tied for third with a 43, helping the Eagles place second at the season-opening event on Thursday at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.
Franklin senior Caelan Lee won medalist honors with a 39 as the Sabres won the meet with a 177. Case was second with a 198.
Park, led by junior Grace Betker and sophomore Isabella Wentorf, who both carded 58, finished fifth (241). Horlick did not have any golfers compete in the meet.