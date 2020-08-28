Girls golf: Union Grove's Roberts playing with uncommon composure

Through his 23 years of coaching golf at Union Grove High School, Eric Swanson has seen freshmen react in heartbreaking ways when they have teed up their first shot at the WIAA State Tournament.
To a 14-year-old kid surveying the University Ridge Golf Course in Verona for the first time, the pressure is white hot even on a chilly October morning. The chatter from a scattering of spectators can seem more deafening than a Super Bowl.
“I’ve had players dribble it off the tee,” Swanson said. “Or they’re so nervous they’re shaking and tears are already starting to form before they hit a shot.”
And then there’s Norah Roberts, who was another 14-year-old freshman when she prepared for his first tee shot at the state tournament last Oct. 14. The truth is, she was a freshman in name only.
In Roberts’ world, this was just another event on her cluttered golf schedule and that’s exactly how she carried herself that morning.
Maybe her first shot arched a little to the right, but she swung with plenty of conviction. This 5-foot-6 kid from Caledonia was prepared to hold her own against the finest high school golfers in the state and she did just that.
“She went up like it was any other tee shot, got up and hit a great drive,” Swanson said. “She just walked up like it was another tournament because she’s been in so many big tournaments during the summer tour. State was just another round.”
Roberts more than held her own against the state’s best golfers, tying for 20th in the 77-player Division 1 field with two-day total of 187. She finished 18 shots behind medalist Jo Baranczyk of Bay Port.
Yes, Roberts belonged among the best last October. And she’s been reaffirming that seemingly with every round since then.
“I remember thinking that this is a great opportunity for me to take another step in my high school career,” Roberts said of her first round in Verona last October. “Playing in so many tournaments in the summertime through the WPGA, the crowd there was really familiar. Like, I knew all the kids pretty well, so I did’t really feel it was any different from playing in summer tournaments.
“So I was able to just play my own game and not really think about being nervous.”
It was that mindset that helped Roberts become the first freshman to be named All-Racine County Player of the Year on the girls golf team. She averaged a county-best 41.3 strokes for nine holes and carded 81s in three 18-hole tournaments.
She’s been even better this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which Roberts feels actually helped her game in a roundabout way (more on that later).
She carded a career-low 71 in June during a WPGA event in Beloit. And on Wednesday, she led Union Grove to a one-stroke victory at the Lake Geneva Badger Invitational, a par-3 tournament, by placing second with a 60 at the Hawk’s View Golf Club.
Perhaps this prowess is in her genes, Her uncle Jay won the 18-and-under division of the 1984 Mike Bencriscutto Junior Masters Tournament at H.F. Johnson Park. And her father, Kyle, held his own on loaded Horlick boys golf teams in the 1980s that featured all-time city greats Charlie Brown, a member of the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame, and Jason Samuelian.
“In our family, we’ve got to play golf,” said Kyle, one of four brothers who played for Horlick.
By the age of 5, Norah was being taken by her father to Johnson Park, where she willingly took on the challenges of a difficult game. As her father recalled with such emotion that he occasionally had to pause to compose himself, little Norah steadily developed an assured presence on courses by about the age of 10.
“We just took her out and said, ‘Norah, you’re going to play today,’ “ Kyle said. “She had never played with anybody but me. I said, ‘Go out there, have fun and meet these other kids.’ It was at Warnimont (in Cudahy) and she shot a 54, I think, and the girl who beat her shot a 51.
“After that, I said, ‘Do you want to play in a tournament?’ I think she played in two tournaments because it was near the end of summer and, the next year, she played in par-3 tournaments and she probably won three or four of them.
“I never made her play. She just liked it so much.”
These days, Roberts often rides her bike to Johnson Park, near her family’s Caledonia home. She has a “Players Pass,” which enables her to play unlimited golf after twilight and hit range balls. She has made the most of that $200 investment.
Did the pandemic slow Roberts’ progress? Hardly. Kyle Roberts, who constructed the family’s home, equipped the basement with a partially-lowered floor and recording equipment that he uses to work on his swing. Needless to say, his only daughter has been down there a great deal — especially while the golf courses were closed earlier this year because of the pandemic.
“There’s a big portion of our basement that’s sunk in so the ceiling is like 10 feet high and (her father) has a simulator with a high-projection screen, so you can hit your shots and see where they’re going,” said Roberts, who had a 4.15 grade-point average as a freshman. “It helps a lot. When you’re on the range, you see where it’s going, but with this, it tells you the amount of backspin you’re putting on the ball, how far off your target line you’re hitting it ... it’s a good training tool more than anything.”
It must be, because by June, Norah defeated Kyle for the first time on the links. It was at Johnson Park just after it opened.
“He’ll tell you I never beat him, but that’s not true,” Norah said with a chuckle. “I beat him by like two (strokes) and that was the first time I shot in the 70s at Johnson, so that gave me a lot of confidence.”
Will Kyle confess to losing to his daughter?
“In the beginning of the year when I was a little rusty, yeah,” he said. “I always joke around and say, ‘This hurt,’ or ‘That hurt,’ or “I had a headache, but she did beat me, yes.”
Even as the pandemic persists, Roberts is going to keep taking on the links for Union Grove, which has decided to play fall sports. Off the course, she’s one of the funniest players on the team. Once she steps onto the links, though, all humor is toned down to a minimum.
“She definitely is a really overall amazing person in general,” said Union Grove junior Ali Torhorst, who was also a first-team All-County player last season. “She just can walk in an area and light up the room.
“When she gets on the golf course, she gets down to business. Sometimes, she can be hard on herself, but, normally, she’s so solid.”
What jumps out at Torhorst more than anything about Roberts’ game?
“She can just sink these long putts where you don’t think there’s any chance it can go in and it’ll just fall,” she said. “She’s definitely a really good putter and she puts in a lot of time and effort to make herself that.”
How much Roberts is able to salvage out of this pandemic-compromised season remains to be seen. But by the time she graduates in 2023, she had a chance to be an all-time high school great from this county.
“She’s very, very good, but she can get better as she gets bigger and stronger and gains a little yardage from the tee and gets a little more command, like around the green,” Swanson said. “ She could be a really, really special player.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!