Girls golf: Union Grove's Roberts playing with uncommon composure

Will Kyle confess to losing to his daughter?

“In the beginning of the year when I was a little rusty, yeah,” he said. “I always joke around and say, ‘This hurt,’ or ‘That hurt,’ or “I had a headache, but she did beat me, yes.”

Even as the pandemic persists, Roberts is going to keep taking on the links for Union Grove, which has decided to play fall sports. Off the course, she’s one of the funniest players on the team. Once she steps onto the links, though, all humor is toned down to a minimum.

“She definitely is a really overall amazing person in general,” said Union Grove junior Ali Torhorst, who was also a first-team All-County player last season. “She just can walk in an area and light up the room.

“When she gets on the golf course, she gets down to business. Sometimes, she can be hard on herself, but, normally, she’s so solid.”

What jumps out at Torhorst more than anything about Roberts’ game?

“She can just sink these long putts where you don’t think there’s any chance it can go in and it’ll just fall,” she said. “She’s definitely a really good putter and she puts in a lot of time and effort to make herself that.”