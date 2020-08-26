Girls golf: Union Grove wins Badger Invitational by one stroke

By the slimmest of margins, the Union Grove High School girls golf team went home a winner on Wednesday.
The Broncos combined to shoot 264 at the Badger Invitational, held at Hawk's View Golf Club in Lake Geneva, and beat Westosha Central by one stroke.
The Falcons finished with 265, while Badger was third at 302. Waterford was fourth (311) and Burlington seventh (350).
Union Grove was led by sophomore Norah Roberts, who finished second overall with a 6-over par 60 - a round that included two birdies and eight pars. Westosha freshman Kate Walker edged Roberts for medalist honors, carding a 59.
Also for the Broncos, Veronica Parco had a 64 and Allie McBryde a 66.
Waterford senior Sophie Schoenfeld placed third overall with a 61.
Burlington junior McKenzie Plitzuweit had an 82 to lead the Demons.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!