 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls golf: Union Grove wins Badger Invitational by one stroke
0 comments

Girls golf: Union Grove wins Badger Invitational by one stroke

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

By the slimmest of margins, the Union Grove High School girls golf team went home a winner on Wednesday.

The Broncos combined to shoot 264 at the Badger Invitational, held at Hawk's View Golf Club in Lake Geneva, and beat Westosha Central by one stroke.

The Falcons finished with 265, while Badger was third at 302. Waterford was fourth (311) and Burlington seventh (350).

Union Grove was led by sophomore Norah Roberts, who finished second overall with a 6-over par 60 - a round that included two birdies and eight pars. Westosha freshman Kate Walker edged Roberts for medalist honors, carding a 59.

Norah Roberts, Union Grove

Roberts

Also for the Broncos, Veronica Parco had a 64 and Allie McBryde a 66.

Veronica Parco, Union Grove

Parco

Waterford senior Sophie Schoenfeld placed third overall with a 61.

Sophia Schoenfeld, Waterford

Schoenfeld

Burlington junior McKenzie Plitzuweit had an 82 to lead the Demons.

   

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News