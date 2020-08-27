Girls golf: Roberts, Parco help Union Grove roll past Waterford

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When both Norah Roberts and Veronica Parco are on, the Union Grove High School girls golf team is tough to beat.

Unfortunately for Waterford, they both were in fine form on Thursday.

Roberts fired a 2-over par 38 and Parco added a 41 as the Broncos beat the Wolverines 171-213 in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

"Outside of a couple of shots, both Norah and Veronica played really well today," said Union Grove coach Eric Swanson. "They are starting to strike the ball a lot better and their short game is coming along."

Freshman Lexi Manteufel finished with a 45 - a solid performance marred by one hole, Swanson said.

"I was also really impressed with how Lexi played," he said. "She was just 4 over par after 8 holes, but unfortunately took a 9 on No. 9. As a freshman, she is will learn from this and continue to get better and better."

For Waterford, Sophia Schoenfeld finished with a 41. Morgan Moericke added a 55.

