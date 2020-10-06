Girls golf: Prairie wins Division 2 sectional championship

The Prairie School girls golf team is back in familiar territory.
Behind an 83 from Sophia Lawler, the Hawks won the WIAA Division 2 Prairie Sectional Thursday at the Ives Grove Golf Links in Sturtevant. That gave them a berth in the state tournament for the first time since 2016, when they won their second straight championship.
Prairie had a team score of 358 — 16 strokes better than Freedom (374), which also qualified for the state tournament. Wrightstown was third with a 386.
But the outcome wasn't as good for Union Grove in the WIAA Division 1 Sectional at Franklin. While sophomore Norah Roberts qualified for state for the second straight season, the Broncos placed third and fell short of advancing.
Under coach Carrie Massey, who started Prairie's program in 2008, the state tournament has been its frequent destination. The Hawks won state championships in 2010, '15 and '16 and finished second in 2011 and '12.
"I'm extremely proud of this group because the two seniors (Sarah Fosbinder and Emily Eitel) have been through a lot with coming in after the state championship team and they were pretty inexperienced," Massey said. "They've really had to work hard. Just this team's dedication has been really fun to watch.
"The improvement from last year to this year is substantial. I'm very proud of them because I don't know if they thought they could actually do this. I'm just really happy that this group gets a chance to go to the state tournament and experience it."
Lawler, who was second-team All-Racine County as a freshman, shot an 11-over-par 83 to place fourth overall. She finished three strokes behind medalist Callie Berg of Freedom.
"Sophie's just been continuing to improve," Massey said. "She wanted to play the No. 1 position and, sometimes, there was a little bit of pressure that maybe she wasn't used to. But now she's just settled into it and I'm really impressed with what she's been able to do this year.
"She's made a huge leap from last year to this year."
Lawler, who had a birdie, was bolstered by Fosbinder, Kadyn Peery and Eitel, who finished ninth, 10th and 11th, respectively. Fosbinder, Prairie's No. 5 golfer, shot a career-best 90, Peery a 92 and Eitel a 93.
Prairie was also led by Madeline Maraccini, who was 34th with a 113.
"It was a total team effort," Massey said. "But for Sarah to shoot a 90, that is just really awesome because we needed it. We have five girls who can all shoot in the 90s and they're really close to breaking 90 and it would be really fun if they were able to do that."
The state tournament will be held Monday and Tuesday at Black Wolf Run in Kohler. The tournament has been held at University Ridge in Verona since 2013, but is being moved this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Division 1
FRANKLIN SECTIONAL: Norah Roberts is making her second straight trip to the Division 1 Tournament, but the Broncos fell short of qualifying as a team.
Union Grove had a team score of 359 and placed third at the Franklin Sectional at the par-72 Oakwood Park. Hartland Arrowhead was first with a 333 and Brookfield Central, behind medalist Sarah Balding (75), was second with a 335.
Roberts was third with an 83, giving her another berth in the state tournament. As a freshman last season, she tied for 20th with a two-day total of 167.
"Norah had some putting struggles and didn't strike the ball as well as she usually does, but she fought through it and ended up with the third-best score of the day and was the top individual qualifier for the state tournament," Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. "She works so hard for this and I am glad she will get the chance to play in the state tournament again.
Also for Union Grove, Veronica Parco tied for 13th with an 89 and Ali Torhorst tied for 15th with a 90.
"Both Veronica and Ali played well in stretches, just missing a qualifying spot by two and three strokes," Swanson said.
Swanson knew going into the tournament that his team faced a stiff challenge given the demanding playing conditions.
"Conditions today were tough," he said. "The weather was good, but the greens were very fast and the pin placements were insanely difficult at Oakwood, making the course extremely hard.
"We knew going in that we were going to have to play our absolute best to compete with Arrowhead and Brookfield Central, and we did pretty well on the front nine (Union Grove trailed Brookfield Central by four strokes and Arrowhead by nine after the front nine).
"On the back nine things got tougher for us. To compete with teams that deep, you have to really minimize your mistakes and everyone has to play their best round. The girls gave it their best effort, but it just didn't happen. This was an outstanding season, though, and I am so proud of them."
