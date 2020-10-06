Girls golf: Prairie wins Division 2 sectional championship

The Prairie School girls golf team is back in familiar territory.

Behind an 83 from Sophia Lawler, the Hawks won the WIAA Division 2 Prairie Sectional Thursday at the Ives Grove Golf Links in Sturtevant. That gave them a berth in the state tournament for the first time since 2016, when they won their second straight championship.

Prairie had a team score of 358 — 16 strokes better than Freedom (374), which also qualified for the state tournament. Wrightstown was third with a 386.

But the outcome wasn't as good for Union Grove in the WIAA Division 1 Sectional at Franklin. While sophomore Norah Roberts qualified for state for the second straight season, the Broncos placed third and fell short of advancing.

Under coach Carrie Massey, who started Prairie's program in 2008, the state tournament has been its frequent destination. The Hawks won state championships in 2010, '15 and '16 and finished second in 2011 and '12.

"I'm extremely proud of this group because the two seniors (Sarah Fosbinder and Emily Eitel) have been through a lot with coming in after the state championship team and they were pretty inexperienced," Massey said. "They've really had to work hard. Just this team's dedication has been really fun to watch.