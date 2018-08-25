After the unexpectedly rapid rise of several young runners last year, Racine County girls cross country coaches are hoping the quantity will follow in 2018.
Rosters remain precariously thin for many programs, but the quality of the talent at the front of the pack is undeniable. All three of the county runners who reached the WIAA state championships last fall are back, including a pair of sophomores.
Here are capsule previews for each of the local teams:
Southeast Conference
Case Eagles
HEAD COACH: Mike DeWitt, first season
LAST YEAR: Fifth at SEC meet, 10th at Division 1 Kenosha Bradford sectional
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Juniors—Emily Nelson, Stephanie Narcisco. Sophomores—Kaitlyn Francis, Makayla Herness.
OUTLOOK: He might be new to Case, but DeWitt is an NAIA Hall of Fame coach who guided the University of Wisconsin-Parkside women’s cross country team to the 1986 national title. Over 45 years, he’s learned that “young teams improve the quickest,” and the early signs from 2017 state qualifier Francis and other returners have encouraged him.
Horlick Rebels
HEAD COACH: Jon Hay, 15th season
LAST YEAR: Sixth at SEC, eighth at Division 1 Bradford sectional
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Senior—Serenna Ydunate. Juniors—Emma Arehart, Ariella Arjon, Vadeline Paniagua-Ortiz, Olivia Pitrof. Sophomores—Araya Cannalte, Lizzy Hanstedt, Miranda Svacina.
OUTLOOK: With second-team All-Racine County holdovers Pitrof and Svacina anchoring the unit and senior teammate Ydunate “looking especially tough early on in our workouts,” Hay finds the team’s potential intriguing this fall.
Park Panthers
HEAD COACH: Glenn Schultz, fourth season
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Senior—Melanie Mata. Junior—Heaven Hartsfield. Sophomore—Lainie Sanders.
LAST YEAR: Incomplete team
OUTLOOK: Losing a couple of prospective runners to other fall sports, Schultz plans to start with a junior varsity schedule and hopefully ramp up to the necessary roster size. Junior Mariah Davis, who tasted success in track as a junior varsity level, could jump to the forefront for Park.
Metro Classic Conference
Catholic Central Lady Toppers
HEAD COACH: Rick Koceja, second season
LAST YEAR: Incomplete team
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors—Emma Klein, Ellie Nevin, Rachel Czerwinski. Junior—Abigail Sheehan.
OUTLOOK: First things first, Koceja aims to pad the participation numbers enough to compete in the postseason. Five freshmen and a sophomore are expected to join the quartet of returnees.
Prairie Hawks
HEAD COACH: Jim Larsen, 20th season
LAST YEAR: Fourth at MCC meet, eighth at Division 3 Lake Country Lutheran sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Senior—Marielle Banco. Juniors—Kaja Baran, Ashi Nagra. Sophomores—Caroline Ulrich, Sydney Peterson.
OUTLOOK: Banco eyes a repeat trip to state after closing out an all-MCC junior season with a 51st-place finish in Wisconsin Rapids last October. Health is critical for the Hawks, whose initial roster featured an unusually low seven runners.
Racine Lutheran Crusaders
HEAD COACH: Paul Tuskowski, second season
LAST YEAR: Sixth at MCC meet, 11th at Division 3 Lake Country Lutheran sectional
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Senior—Anna Janke. Juniors -Sofia Luxem, Brittney Harrison. Sophomore—Kathryn Schmierer.
OUTLOOK: After reviving the long-dormant program in 2017, Lutheran looks to take the next step behind Schmierer and team captain Janke. Welcoming several newcomers, Tuskowski said the strategy calls for the Crusaders to “run as a pack” through the two-mile mark of each race.
St. Catherine’s Angels
HEAD COACH: Tom Scheller, 39th season
LAST YEAR: Fifth at MCC meet, 14th at Division 2 Deerfield sectional
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Sophomore—Olivia Rincon.
OUTLOOK: Surrounding Rincon are three of her sophomore classmates and a senior, as Scheller focuses on improving the squad to remain competitive at the MCC level.
Southern Lakes Conference
Burlington Demons
CO-HEAD COACHES: Nick Brooks and Matt Nie, second season
LAST YEAR: Seventh at SLC meet, 12th at Division 1 Arrowhead sectional
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Senior — Kelsey Gelden. Juniors — Meghan Harris, Anya Kolano, Katie Harris.
OUTLOOK: Highlighting Gelden’s “strong work ethic and leadership skills,” Brooks is counting on the senior and the rest of the Demons’ upperclassmen to mentor a crop of newcomers to the sport. Freshman Marlee Nichols’ promise stands out.
Union Grove Broncos
HEAD COACH: Mike Mikula, 24th season
LAST YEAR: Fourth at SLC meet, ninth at Division 1 Arrowhead sectional
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors—Megan Mulligan, Sheila Peraza. Junior—Riley Calouette. Sophomores—Karly Martinez, Shannon Mulligan.
OUTLOOK: Long on varsity experience, Union Grove has Mikula “cautiously optimistic” heading into the season. Still, he knows the Broncos will ultimately need more than wisdom in the talent-laden Mukwonago Sectional.
Waterford Wolverines
HEAD COACH: Nate Schreiber, 18th season
LAST YEAR: Second at SLC meet, sixth at Division 1 Arrowhead sectional
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Senior—Lexi Neubauer. Juniors—Jayda Obluck, Katelyn Puetz, Ryann Mullins. Sophomore—Kelsey Radobicky.
OUTLOOK: High school competition began superbly for Radobicky, who coaches voted the county’s top cross country athlete as a freshman state qualifier. Fifth at the Arrowhead Sectional, she was the only runner from outside Waukesha County to make the top 10. She and Obluck form the “solid 1-2 punch” Scheiber knows it’ll take to upend Badger in the SLC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.