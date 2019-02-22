MOUNT PLEASANT — Early in the second half Friday night, Olivia Pitrof was summoned to the bench by Ambrial Sanders.
Sanders’ message: Start rebounding or take a seat.
Late in the game, a frustrated Jordann Ellison also received a brief hook from Sanders. The message this time? Get your composure together immediately.
The message was received in both instances and the Horlick High School girls basketball team went on to defeat Case 61-57 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal in Case’s fieldhouse.
Horlick (14-9) advances to the regional championship Saturday against top-seeded Sun Prairie at Sun Prairie. Sun Prairie (18-5) advanced with a 58-21 victory over Kenosha Indian Trail.
The Rebels avenged two close regular-season losses to Case (13-6) and it started with Pitrof (20 points, 11 rebounds) and Ellison (19 points, six rebounds, five assists).
“I want every player to know that, ‘I’m going to pull you out and let you know what I need from you and if you can’t give it to me, you can’t stay on the floor,’” Sanders said. “By pulling Ellison out, that sparked a fire because she wants to stay on that court. By pulling Olivia out, she wants to stay on that court.”
Both made a huge impact for the Rebels in the second half, with Pitrof scoring 13 of her points in the last 18 minutes and Ellison controlling the game’s tempo and producing some timely baskets. Also stepping up was Alex Cannon, who scored nine of her 16 points in the second half.
And the Rebels needed each of those contributions to hold off Case.
The Eagles opened the second half with a press and went on a 7-0 run to take a 39-32 lead. Led by Ariyah Brooks with 17 points and Bre Jones with 14, Case was able to attack the inside.
But with about 10 minutes to play Case coach Wally Booker did something he was questioning himself about after the game.
“I think I made the mistake of trying to rest them by taking the press off and we probably should have just kept it on,” he said. “By keeping attacking them defensively, we could have tried to increase the lead.”
How did Pitrof feel about that?
“If he would have kept on the press, we could have gotten the press,” she said. “Either way, press or no press, we were going to come out and play hard. We knew if we lost, it was going to be our last game.”
Pirtrof made sure it wasn’t with her inside presence. In three games against Case this season. the 5-foot-11 Pitrof produced 79 points and 39 rebounds and reached 990 career points Friday night.
And then there was Ellison, who was crucial down the stretch. She drove for a basket with 3:47 left to give Horlick a 53-50 lead. After Brooks missed the front end of a bonus, Ellison banked in a shot with 3:05 left as the Rebels took a 55-50 advantage.
Case was not able to get within five points after that.
“Jordann is just a good player,” Booker said. “Naturally, she hurt us. And, once again, Pitrof gave us some trouble and we got hurt there, too.”
Sanders said a confidence builder for Horlick was its 26-24 lead at halftime. When Horlick hosted Case Feb. 1, the Rebels trailed 32-16 before rallying and only losing 60-56.
“This time, we were up by two at halftime and we used that to tell the girls, ‘Hey. we did not dig ourselves to a hole, we will not dig ourselves into a hole and we’re going to win this game.’
“I think it was exciting to be up at halftime, so when we did go down, they still had a spark and come back and win this game, because we came back in many games.”
It was a disappointing finish for Case, which has won 12 of its previous 13 games going into Friday’s showdown.
The Eagles featured a number of outstanding performances, with Brooks also grabbing 14 rebounds and blocking three shots, while Huriyyah Ghuari finished with 11 rebounds.
But Horlick was not going to be denied on this night.
“We just didn’t want to lose,” Ellison said. “We refused to lose to them three times in a season and it just came down to heart.
“At the end of the game, it was a battle of who wanted it more and it showed.”
Said Pitrof, “We’re really excited for (Saturday). Our team is going to go out there and show them what we have.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.