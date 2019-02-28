ELKHORN — It wasn’t supposed to end like this.
The Waterford High School girls basketball steamrolled into this WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal with a 19-4 record as Southern Lakes Conference champions. Its opponent, Milton was just 10-13.
But after a lot of things went wrong, the Wolverines left Elkhorn High School Thursday night with a 62-54 loss and a great deal of heartache. This was a close-knit team that was underscored when junior guard Katie Rohner broke down in tears when asked if she had any parting comments on a season to remember and a night to forget.
“This is by far one of the greatest teams I’ve been a part of,” said Rohner, who had 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals. “All the girls are my best friends and I know it’s not going to be the same next year with the five seniors who were the leaders on the court.
“They were my best friends. You would see them in the hallway and there was never a cold shoulder.”
Unfortunately for the Wolverines, there was only cold shooting Thursday night. They went just 19 for 59 (32 percent) from the floor, including 3 for 20 (15 percent) from 3-point range, and missed a number of inside shots. Milton was far more efficient, going 19 for 41 (46 percent), including 5 for 15 (33 percent) from 3-point range.
And then there was foul trouble. In the second half, Annie Benavides, Rohner and Emma Karpinski picked up their fourth fouls, forcing coach Dena Brechtl to juggle her lineup accordingly. Milton went 19 for 27 from the free-throw line while Waterford was 13 for 15.
“You could go back and a look at a thousand things, but we needed to needed to hit a couple more of those close bunnies and finish at the rim better if we wanted to pull that game out,” Brechtl said. “I thought we shot well from the free-throw line, I thought we fought hard and we were able to close some deficits that we had.”
Waterford took two brief leads in the game – 37-36 and 39-38 early in the second half, but then things started unraveling. One of the biggest issues for Waterford was Shelby Mack-Honold, a 5-foot-7 junior guard who scored 10 of her 14 points in the second half.
With Waterford leading 39-38, Mack-Honold drove for a basket and drew a foul from Benavides – her fourth – and converted the free throw to give Milton a 41-39 lead with 14:04 left. Mack-Honold followed with an off-balance shot inside to give Milton a 43-39 lead.
She would score five more points by attacking Waterford’s interior defense.
“She’s a great attacker,” Milton coach Stacy Skemp said of Mack-Honold. “She’s not afraid of anybody, whether you’re 6-2 or 5-3. She has a nose for that lane, so she did a great job for us. She’s done that in multiple games this year and she’s done a great job of getting the team going by doing that.”
Kat Fitzgerald, Waterford’s 6-1 center who had 15 points, seven rebounds and five blocks in her final high school game, also saw Mack Honold as a game-changer.
“She attacked really hard,” Fitzgerald said. “And she was real good at making that extra pass. Like when I would go over and try to get the block, she would dish it. She was just a real good player.”
There were other issues that played into Waterford’s loss.
“We really haven’t had to play a lot of teams that were solid on 3-pointers, so that was a struggle for us,” Fitzgerald said. “And they played a 1-3-1 and it’s kind of rough for us against a zone defense.
“We had a hard time breaking it for awhile and then we’d get into a groove and then we would get down. It was just hard to come back.
It’s also hard to let go of this season.
“It was a successful season on paper – 19-5, you can never fault anyone for that,” Brechtl said. “That’s an awesome season, conference champs, regional champs, there’s so much to be proud of.
“But as I told our girls, our coaching staff has never had the opportunity to coach a group of girls who were so true to each other. The amount of respect they showed not only in our basketball program but outside of school was great. They’re a bunch of friends who all wanted the best for each other.”
