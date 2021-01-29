Girls' basketball: Well-rounded Racine Lutheran extends win streak

“When we pass to someone, she can hurt you and it’s nice to see that balance. (Opponents) can’t zoom in on just one player.”

Shaffer said the first half was very physical and the game was close, but the Crusaders made a run late in the half to take a 36-26 lead at halftime.

Their defense clamped down in the second half, holding the Lady Pacers (7-8 overall and MCC) to just eight points, and half of them came late.

“They are a decent team,” Shaffer said of Shoreland. “We went with four guards and we still did a nice job on their posts. We knew the physicality at the start of the game would favor us.”

Sarah Koestler had 12 points to lead Shoreland and the Lady Pacers’ three post players — 6-foot-1 Natalie Brug, 6-0 Julia Heathcock and 6-0 Amanda Heusterberg — each scored four points; Brug averages about 11 per game.

WATERFORD 52, DELAVAN-DARIEN 43: Despite a rough night shooting, the Wolverines extended their winning streak to seven games in a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Waterford.

Waterford (10-6, 8-5 SLC), playing for the third straight night, shot just 29% (19 of 64) from the field and led by just three points (27-24) at halftime.