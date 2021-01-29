Girls' basketball: Well-rounded Racine Lutheran extends win streak

The Racine Lutheran girls basketball team is becoming a formidable opponent as the end of the regular season approaches.
You can thank a group of underclassmen for that.
The Crusaders won their seven straight game, and eighth in their last nine, with a 68-34 victory over Shoreland Lutheran Friday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Somers.
Racine Lutheran (14-3, 13-1 MCC), which received votes in Division 3 in this week’s Associated Press state poll, moved a half-game ahead of idle Greendale Martin Luther (12-1 MCC) in the MCC race and has been on a roll since its 71-35 loss to Martin Luther on Jan. 9. Included in the seven-game win streak is the Crusaders’ 50-43 payback win over the Spartans on Jan. 18.
Aside from single-digit victories over Martin Luther and Kenosha St. Joseph, Racine Lutheran’s average margin of victory is 27 points during the streak. The Crusaders have two MCC games left, the Spartans have three.
Senior Morgann Gardner, a University of Nebraska-Omaha recruit, had 15 points and junior Nevaiah Bell-Tenner had eight for the Crusaders, but one of those underclassmen, sophomore Ellie Jaramillo, led them with 19 points. Another sophomore, Sarah Strande, matched Gardner with 15 and Jaramillo’s junior sister, Bella, added six.
“Ellie, Bella and Sarah are the reasons we’ve gone from being a good team to a really good team,” Racine Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “I enjoy watching us play.
“When we pass to someone, she can hurt you and it’s nice to see that balance. (Opponents) can’t zoom in on just one player.”
Shaffer said the first half was very physical and the game was close, but the Crusaders made a run late in the half to take a 36-26 lead at halftime.
Their defense clamped down in the second half, holding the Lady Pacers (7-8 overall and MCC) to just eight points, and half of them came late.
“They are a decent team,” Shaffer said of Shoreland. “We went with four guards and we still did a nice job on their posts. We knew the physicality at the start of the game would favor us.”
Sarah Koestler had 12 points to lead Shoreland and the Lady Pacers’ three post players — 6-foot-1 Natalie Brug, 6-0 Julia Heathcock and 6-0 Amanda Heusterberg — each scored four points; Brug averages about 11 per game.
WATERFORD 52, DELAVAN-DARIEN 43: Despite a rough night shooting, the Wolverines extended their winning streak to seven games in a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Waterford.
Waterford (10-6, 8-5 SLC), playing for the third straight night, shot just 29% (19 of 64) from the field and led by just three points (27-24) at halftime.
“It felt so much worse (than 29%),” Wolverines coach Dena Brechtl said. “We had a drought in the first half where we moved ball like we wanted to and had beautiful looks, but we were short on shots and you could tell we were missing a step.”
Junior Emma Henningfeld helped keep Waterford afloat in the first half with 10 of her game-high 14 points. She had an overall solid game, going 7 for 13 from the field and adding 12 rebounds and two assists as Waterford won for the eighth time in nine games.
“Every game, she’s more composed,” Brechtl said of Henningfeld. “This is her first year playing varsity minutes and she’s had to play big minutes. It’s nice to see her taking a leadership role.”
Senior Torie Loppnow had 11 points and sophomore guard Megan Cornell had 10 points and also played good defense.
“Megan started attacking the rim,” Brechtl said. “She’s a defensive-minded kid first, but her thing is more speed and she has the ability to get to the rim.”
McKenna Williams led the Comets (2-11, 2-10) with 12 points.
BURLINGTON 44, PALMYRA-EAGLE 32: The Demons rallied from a six-point deficit at halftime to defeat the Panthers in a nonconference game at Palmyra-Eagle.
The victory was Burlington’s first of 2021 and ended an 11-game losing streak.
“This was a big game tonight,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “It was a bounceback game after a few tough games. We got down 10-0, but the girls never gave up or stopped believing.”
The Demons outscored Palmyra-Eagle 28-10 in the second half.
Sophomore Emilie Runkel led the Demons (3-15) with 13 points, nine of them in the second half. Senior Jordan Krause, junior Anika Preusker and sophomore Brooke Wright each added six points.
“There is no superstar on this team, but we have 12 girls who can play and any given night anyone can step up, and tonight it was Emilie Runkel,” Foulke said. “She was dominant tonight and really sparked (us).”
No one scored in double figures for the Panthers (7-6).
KENOSHA TREMPER 75, CASE 46: The Eagles had a better showing in their second game of the season, staying within striking distance in the first half of a Southeast Conference game at Kenosha.
Neveah Watson and Mariah Espinoza each scored seven points in the first half as Case (0-2 overall and SEC) trailed 33-22 at halftime. The biggest difference in the first half was a disparity of free throws. The Trojans (2-4 overall and SEC) made 16 of 23 foul shots compared to Case’s 3 of 7.
Tremper went 25 for 33 at the line in the game; Case went 9 for 20.
“The 33 free throws was the ball game right there,” Eagles coach Wally Booker said.
Despite that, Booker felt better about Friday’s performance than he did about Thursday’s.
“It was a lot better,” Booker said. “They played pretty hard. There’s a few things we have to work on, but I was happy with everything except for the score.”
Espinoza finished with 11 points, Sydni Hill had 10 and Watson had nine.
Brooke Clements had 19 points and Aliana Brown had 16 (12 of 14 at the free-throw line) to lead the Trojans.
THOMAS MORE 37, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 32: Winning 28-24 with about six minutes to play in a Metro Classic Conference game at Burlington, the Lady Toppers went into a dry spell and could not recover.
After Thomas More went ahead 34-28, Julia Klein made two free throws to pull Catholic Central to within 34-30. But that’s as close as the Lady Toppers got.
“We just forgot how to play basketball,” Catholic Central coach David Beebe said of that late slump. “We had six or seven turnovers in a row and that gave them layups on the other end. It goes from a four-point lead to being down by six. We just didn’t play good basketball.”
Catholic Central (4-13, 3-10 MCC) lost 37-30 to the Cavaliers (9-9, 6-7 MCC) on Dec. 12 in Milwaukee.
Maddy Von Rabenau led the Lady Toppers with 11 points and five rebounds. Klein had eight points and 10 rebounds and Kayla Loos has eight points and eight rebounds.
DOMINICAN 54, PRAIRIE 29: The Hawks, playing for the third straight night, played better in the second half, but lost a Metro Classic Conference game Friday at Prairie.
Prairie (3-18, 1-13 MCC) struggled when the Knights (10-6, 10-4) applied pressure on defense, something that has happened all season for the Hawks regardless of opponent.
“Dominican presses and takes up passing lanes,” Prairie coach Alan Mills said. “You have to be aggressive against it, but instead we get on our heels, get nervous and panic.”
Prairie trailed 24-11 at halftime and while the Hawks played better in the second half, making 50% of their shots, they couldn’t catch up, although they got within 10 points midway through the half before the Knights pulled away.
Abby Decker went 4 of 7 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and led the Hawks with 11 points. Reece Jaramillo had eight points and Mills said freshman Ava Collier-White played well defensively.
Mills said Prairie couldn’t stop Dominican’s 6-foot-2 center, Alicia Burgos Schroeder, who finished with 18 points. The Knights shot 55% from the field in the game.