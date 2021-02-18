Girls basketball: Waterford's WIAA tournament run ended by DSHA

The Waterford High School girls basketball team Thursday faced an opponent unlike any one it has faced all season.

And while that team, Divine Savior Holy Angels, ended the Wolverines’ season in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal at Milwaukee with a 65-29 victory, there was much to be proud of for head coach Dena Brechtl and the Waterford program.

“Not every team was playing, and I felt proud we were one of them,” Brechtl said. “You want to be able to play your best at regionals and if we’re playing our best, we give ourselves a chance.

“It wasn’t our year here, but I was proud of the girls for getting their fourth straight regional championship (Saturday).”

The Wolverines have had a habit of coming alive in the later stages of the season over the last four years. They were 10-3 in their final 13 games this season, including a seven-game winning streak.

Last season, Waterford was 10-5 in its last 15 games and 6-2 in its last eight; in 2018-19, the Wolverines were 12-2 (last 14) and 6-1 (last seven); and in 2017-18, they were 5-1 (last six).

Brechtl said a great deal of the credit this season goes to seniors Torie Loppnow, Meghan Schmidt, Grace Ketterhagen and Sam Bachofen.