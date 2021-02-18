Girls basketball: Waterford's WIAA tournament run ended by DSHA

The Waterford High School girls basketball team Thursday faced an opponent unlike any one it has faced all season.
And while that team, Divine Savior Holy Angels, ended the Wolverines’ season in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal at Milwaukee with a 65-29 victory, there was much to be proud of for head coach Dena Brechtl and the Waterford program.
“Not every team was playing, and I felt proud we were one of them,” Brechtl said. “You want to be able to play your best at regionals and if we’re playing our best, we give ourselves a chance.
“It wasn’t our year here, but I was proud of the girls for getting their fourth straight regional championship (Saturday).”
The Wolverines have had a habit of coming alive in the later stages of the season over the last four years. They were 10-3 in their final 13 games this season, including a seven-game winning streak.
Last season, Waterford was 10-5 in its last 15 games and 6-2 in its last eight; in 2018-19, the Wolverines were 12-2 (last 14) and 6-1 (last seven); and in 2017-18, they were 5-1 (last six).
Brechtl said a great deal of the credit this season goes to seniors Torie Loppnow, Meghan Schmidt, Grace Ketterhagen and Sam Bachofen.
“We had such great senior leadership (this season),” Brechtl said. “A special shoutout to Meghan Schmidt, our point guard, who has been an outstanding leader on the floor. Torie Loppnow was a heartbreaking loss (she suffered a knee injury in the regional championship game Saturday against Muskego), but she’s a phenomenal basketball player and four-year varsity player.
“Grace Ketterhagen, our senior post, is our energy bug and a great kid, and Sam Bachofen, she’s been in our program forever. She scored a basket just before she came out and she deserved it — she’s put in the time and never quit on us.
“Those four seniors really were able to turn it on at the end of the season. They helped us make a run and they will be missed. We know they paved the path or younger kids to follow.”
As for the game itself Thursday, the Dashers (16-8), who play in the very competitive Greater Metro Conference, took first-half leads of 17-0, 29-1 and 45-7, and led 51-11 at halftime.
“The level of athleticism they have in their top seven kids is definitely something we have not seen all year,” Brechtl said. “They got out in transition early, got a lot of offensive rebounds (23 in the game, 59 total) and we got in a big hole right away. We couldn’t bring that level of physicality.”
The biggest struggle was shooting. The Wolverines went 11 of 63 (17%) from the field, including 4 of 24 (16%) from 3-point range. They took care of the ball pretty well, committing just 11 turnovers despite periodically facing a full-court press, and Brechtl credited Schmidt with breaking the press.
“They took the press off because Meghan was so fast bringing the ball up the court,” Brechtl said.
DSHA pulled its starters early in the second half and the teams played even in the second half. Brechtl was able to get all 14 of her players in the game and eight of them scored, including Taylor Gordon, one of three sophomores brought up from the junior varsity.
“We were rotating people in and out,” she said. “Everybody deserved to go out (on the court) — they put in the time (in practice) and busted their butts.”
Sophomores Mikayla Acker and Megan Cornell led Waterford with six and five points, respectively, and junior Emma Henningfeld had seven of Waterford's 34 rebounds.
The Wolverines have three juniors and five sophomores who played on varsity all season and Brechtl commended them for their commitment.
“The young kids have a lot to learn, but we had a ton of sophomores and some juniors who played bigger roles and a shoutout to them for being ready when it mattered.”
The teams combined to attempt 134 shots, with DSHA going 26 of 71 (36%). The Dashers, who will face Franklin (14-5) in the sectional final Saturday, made 11 3-pointers and grabbed 59 rebounds.
Alexa Jarecki, DSHA’s leading scorer, had 18 points, including four 3s, and Allison Timm had 17 points.